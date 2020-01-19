Cricket Match
India
Australia
160-2 (29.3 ov)
India vs Australia
|Australia 1st
|160-2 (29.3 ov)
|Australia are 160 for 2 with 20.3 overs left
Australia 1st Innings160-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.A. Warner
|c Rahul b Shami
|3
|7
|0
|0
|42.86
|A.J. Finch (c)
|run out (Iyer)
|19
|26
|1
|1
|73.08
|S.P.D. Smith
|Not out
|70
|87
|9
|0
|80.46
|M. Labuschagne
|Not out
|48
|57
|4
|0
|84.21
|Extras
|13w, 7lb
|20
|Total
|29.3 Overs, 2 wkts
|160
Fall of Wickets
- 18 Warner 3.2ov
- 46 Finch 8.5ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|J.J. Bumrah
|4
|0
|14
|0
|3.50
|Shami
|5
|0
|36
|1
|7.20
|N.A. Saini
|6
|0
|29
|0
|4.83
|K. Yadav
|7
|0
|40
|0
|5.71
|Jadeja
|7.2
|0
|33
|0
|4.50
Match Details
- Date
- 19th Jan 2020
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
- Umpires
- M A Gough, V K Sharma
- TV Umpire
- R A Kettleborough
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- C Shamsuddin
Live Commentary
-
29.3
Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Saini.
-
29.2
Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run.
-
29.1
Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
28.6
Mohammed Shami to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Saini.
-
28.5
Mohammed Shami to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
28.4
Mohammed Shami to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Saini.
-
28.3
Mohammed Shami to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Shami.
-
28.2
Mohammed Shami to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
28.1
Mohammed Shami to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Iyer.
-
27.6
Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
27.5
Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.
-
27.4
Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Iyer.
-
27.3
Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.
-
27.2
Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
27.1
Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run.
-
26.6
Kuldeep Yadav to Steven Smith. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
26.5
Kuldeep Yadav to Marnus Labuschagne. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Shami.
-
26.4
Kuldeep Yadav to Marnus Labuschagne. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
26.3
Kuldeep Yadav to Steven Smith. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.
-
26.2
Kuldeep Yadav to Steven Smith. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, hit pad past third man for 4 runs.
-
26.1
Kuldeep Yadav to Marnus Labuschagne. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run.
-
25.6
Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
25.5
Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
25.4
Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
25.3
Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.
-
25.2
Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run.
-
25.1
Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run.
-
24.6
Kuldeep Yadav to Steven Smith. Googly length ball, to leg on the front foot cutting, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Saini.
-
24.5
Kuldeep Yadav to Marnus Labuschagne. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.
-
24.4
Kuldeep Yadav to Marnus Labuschagne. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.
-
24.3
Kuldeep Yadav to Steven Smith. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Shami.
-
24.2
Kuldeep Yadav to Marnus Labuschagne. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.
-
24.1
Kuldeep Yadav to Marnus Labuschagne. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
23.6
Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.
-
23.5
Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run.
-
23.4
APPEAL! Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Iyer, appeal made for Run Out.
-
23.3
Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.
-
23.2
Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
23.1
FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Quality batting from Smith, this ball isn't wide so he has no licence to do this but he manages to steer this one perfectly into the gap at third man.
-
22.6
Navdeep Saini to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Saini.
-
22.5
Navdeep Saini to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahul.
-
22.4
FOUR! Navdeep Saini to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Four more, glanced down to fine leg, bad ball from Saini who has come back into the attack, not the start to the spell he would've wanted.
-
22.3
Navdeep Saini to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
22.2
Navdeep Saini to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
22.1
FOUR! Navdeep Saini to Steven Smith. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. That four brings up another fifty for Smith, solid so far from the number three, not much doubt in his performance, he's looked in control so far, now he needs to get to three figures and keep this partnership ticking.
-
21.6
Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Iyer.
-
21.5
Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
21.4
Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
21.3
Ravindra Jadeja to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
21.2
Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run.
-
21.1
Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
20.6
Navdeep Saini to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.
-
20.5
Navdeep Saini to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Saini.
-
20.4
Navdeep Saini to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
20.3
Navdeep Saini to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
20.2
Navdeep Saini to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
20.1
Navdeep Saini to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.