Day 1 of 1
Badge

India

223-7
Result
Badge

Bangladesh

222

India win by 3 wickets

India vs Bangladesh

India retain Asia Cup with a three-wicket win over Bangladesh

India celebrate their Asia Cup success following victory over Bangladesh

India retained the Asia Cup with a three-wicket win off the last ball over Bangladesh despite a maiden hundred from opener Liton Das, in Dubai.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

India made heavy weather of a modest 223-run target as Bangladesh fought for every run before the title holders got home in front of a capacity 25,000-strong crowd at Dubai.

Das held the innings together during his 117-ball 121, which featured a dozen boundaries and two sixes, but Bangladesh were still bowled out in 48.3 overs despite a solid opening stand of 120 with Mehidy Hasan.

Rohit Sharma (48) and Shikhar Dhawan (15) laid the foundation, before Dinesh Karthik (37) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (36) added 54 for the fourth wicket.

Ravindra Jadeja (23) and Bhuvenshwar Kumar (21) brought the target within India's reach through a 45-run stand for the sixth wicket but Bangladesh removed them both with eight runs still needed.

India required six off the last over and one off the final delivery, which came as a leg-bye. Kedar Jadhav finished 23 not out.

Bangladesh have now lost twice in the Asia Cup final after coming up just short by two runs in the 2012 final against Pakistan at home.

Earlier, Bangladesh lost all their wickets for 102 runs in a major middle order collapse after a brisk opening stand of 120.

Hasan was promoted to open the innings and he and Das attacked India's pace-cum spin attack.

But once Hasan was caught off Jadhav in the 21st over the innings collapsed with Bangladesh losing four more wickets by the time the score reached 151.

Hasan hit three boundaries in his 59-ball 32 while Soumya Sarkar made a 45-ball 33 with a boundary and a six.

Former captain Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored 144 and 99 earlier in the tournament, also holed out off Jadhav who finished with 2-41. Rahim made just five.

Bangladesh's cause was not helped by three run-outs while left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav returned 3-45.

Match Details

Date
28th Sep 2018
Toss
India won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
M Erasmus, R S A Palliyaguruge
TV Umpire
R J Tucker

india BATTING CARD

Batsman R
R.G. Sharma c Islam b Hossain 48
S. Dhawan c Sarkar b Islam 15
A.T. Rayudu c Rahim b Mortaza 2
D.K. Karthik lbw Mahmudullah 37
M.S. Dhoni c Rahim b Rahman 36
K.M. Jadhav Not out 23
R.A. Jadeja c Rahim b Hossain 23
B. Kumar c Rahim b Rahman 21
K. Yadav Not out 5
Extras 5w, 1b, 7lb 13
Total 50.0 Overs 223 - 7
Full Batting Card

bangladesh BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M.H. Miraz 4 0 27 0
M. Rahman 10 0 38 2
M.N. Islam 10 0 56 1
Mortaza 10 0 35 1
M.R. Hossain 10 2 26 2
Mahmudullah 6 0 33 1
Full Bowling Card

