India vs Bangladesh

India remain in complete control of the first Test against Bangladesh with Mayank Agarwal's double century taking the hosts into a lead of 343 after day two in Indore.

Agarwal (243) completed his second double ton in eight Tests after successfully overturning an lbw dismissal on 82, sharing stands of 190, 123 and 91 with Ajinkya Rahane (86), Ravindra Jadeja (60 not out) and Cheteshwar Pujara (54) respectively as India closed on 493-6.

The home side amassed 407 runs in 88 overs on Friday, with the only cause of frustration for India skipper Virat Kohli was his 10th Test duck as he became one of four victims for Bangladesh seamer Abu Jayed (4-108).

Agarwal now has six fifty-plus scores, including three centuries, in 12 innings since making his debut in Australia in December 2018.

However, the opener - finally out sweeping Mehidy Hasan to Jayed at deep midwicket - would have been dismissed for 32 on this occasion had Imrul Kayes caught him at slip on day one once India began their reply to Bangladesh's 150 all out at Holkar Stadium.

Rahane spilled three catches in the Tigers' innings but atoned somewhat for India with the bat, notching his 21st Test half-century after Pujara had hit his 23rd and before Jadeja completed his 14th.

Jadeja's unbroken seventh-wicket partnership with Umesh Yadav (25no off 10 balls) is now worth 39 from just 19 deliveries, with the latter hitting three sixes in his late cameo.