Cricket Match
India
204-3
Bangladesh
150 (58.3 ov)
India vs Bangladesh
|India 1st
|204-3 (59.2 ov)
|Bangladesh 1st
|150All out (58.3 ov)
|India lead Bangladesh by 54 runs with 7 wickets remaining
India 1st Innings204-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.A. Agarwal
|Not out
|99
|182
|15
|1
|54.40
|R.G. Sharma
|c Das b Chowdhury
|6
|14
|1
|0
|42.86
|C.A. Pujara
|c sub b Chowdhury
|54
|72
|9
|0
|75.00
|V. Kohli (c)
|lbw Chowdhury
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|A.M. Rahane
|Not out
|42
|88
|6
|0
|47.73
|Extras
|2nb, 1w,
|3
|Total
|59.2 Overs, 3 wkts
|204
Fall of Wickets
- 14 Sharma 7.2ov
- 105 Pujara 29.5ov
- 119 Kohli 31.5ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|E. Hossain
|19.2
|4
|53
|0
|2.74
|A.J. Chowdhury
|13
|0
|58
|3
|4.46
|T. Islam
|16
|4
|51
|0
|3.19
|M.H. Miraz
|11
|0
|41
|0
|3.73
Bangladesh 1st Innings150 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S.I. Anik
|c Saha b Sharma
|6
|24
|1
|0
|25.00
|I. Kayes
|c Rahane b Yadav
|6
|18
|1
|0
|33.33
|M. Haque (c)
|b Ashwin
|37
|80
|6
|0
|46.25
|M.M. Ali
|lbw Shami
|13
|36
|1
|0
|36.11
|M. Rahim
|b Shami
|43
|105
|4
|1
|40.95
|M. Mahmudullah
|b Ashwin
|10
|30
|1
|0
|33.33
|L.K. Das
|c Kohli b Sharma
|21
|31
|4
|0
|67.74
|M.H. Miraz
|lbw Shami
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|T. Islam
|run out (Jadeja)
|1
|7
|0
|0
|14.29
|A.J. Chowdhury
|Not out
|7
|14
|0
|0
|50.00
|E. Hossain
|b Yadav
|2
|5
|0
|0
|40.00
|Extras
|1w, 3lb
|4
|Total
|All Out, 58.3 Overs
|150
Fall of Wickets
- 12 Kayes 5.6ov
- 12 Anik 6.6ov
- 31 Ali 17.6ov
- 99 Haque 37.1ov
- 115 Mahmudullah 45.1ov
- 140 Rahim 53.5ov
- 140 Miraz 53.6ov
- 140 Das 54.1ov
- 148 Islam 56.4ov
- 150 Hossain 58.3ov
Match Details
- Date
- 14th - 18th Nov 2019
- Toss
- Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Holkar Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- M Erasmus, R J Tucker
- TV Umpire
- N N Menon
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- A K Chaudhary
Live Commentary
-
59.3
Wide Ebadat Hossain to Mayank Agarwal. Bouncer, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, run save by Das.
-
59.2
Ebadat Hossain to Mayank Agarwal. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Das.
-
59.1
FOUR! Ebadat Hossain to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.
-
58.6
FOUR! Mehidy Hasan to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Rahane uses the depth of the crease and then gracefully punches this to the fence. Efficient movement and impeccable timing from India's number five.
-
58.5
Mehidy Hasan to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, off stump down the track pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
58.4
Mehidy Hasan to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
58.3
Mehidy Hasan to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
58.2
Mehidy Hasan to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Chowdhury.
-
58.1
Mehidy Hasan to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Anik.
-
57.6
Ebadat Hossain to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
57.5
Ebadat Hossain to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Das.
-
57.4
Ebadat Hossain to Mayank Agarwal. Yorker, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
57.3
Ebadat Hossain to Ajinkya Rahane. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Chowdhury.
-
57.2
Ebadat Hossain to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Das.
-
57.1
Ebadat Hossain to Ajinkya Rahane. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Hossain, fielded by Mahmudullah.
-
56.6
Mehidy Hasan to Mayank Agarwal. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Haque.
-
56.5
Mehidy Hasan to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
56.4
Mehidy Hasan to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Haque.
-
56.3
Mehidy Hasan to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Haque.
-
56.2
Mehidy Hasan to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Haque.
-
56.1
Mehidy Hasan to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, hit pad to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
55.6
Ebadat Hossain to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Kayes.
-
55.5
Ebadat Hossain to Mayank Agarwal. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for no runs, run save by Miraz.
-
55.4
Ebadat Hossain to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
55.3
Ebadat Hossain to Mayank Agarwal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Kayes.
-
55.2
Ebadat Hossain to Ajinkya Rahane. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
55.1
Ebadat Hossain to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.
-
54.6
FOUR! Mehidy Hasan to Mayank Agarwal. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs. Fractionally short and Agarwal is onto it in the blink of an eye. That spoils a decent over from Mehidy.
-
54.5
Mehidy Hasan to Mayank Agarwal. Off break length ball, down leg side no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Das.
-
54.4
Mehidy Hasan to Mayank Agarwal. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
54.3
Mehidy Hasan to Mayank Agarwal. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Haque.
-
54.2
Mehidy Hasan to Mayank Agarwal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
54.1
Mehidy Hasan to Mayank Agarwal. Off break half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Haque.
-
53.6
Taijul Islam to Ajinkya Rahane. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Islam.
That's another session that belongs to India thanks to Mayank Agarwal's march towards a third Test century. Abu Jayed gave Bangladesh plenty to celebrate early on by removing Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in quick succession, however Agarwal then found a composed partner in Ajinkya Rahane and the two have put on 69 runs for the fourth wicket. That means the hosts lead by 38 runs and the tourists face a long afternoon under the sun.
-
53.5
Taijul Islam to Ajinkya Rahane. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Anik.
-
53.4
Taijul Islam to Ajinkya Rahane. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Anik.
-
53.3
Taijul Islam to Ajinkya Rahane. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Anik.
-
53.2
Taijul Islam to Ajinkya Rahane. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
53.1
Taijul Islam to Ajinkya Rahane. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Anik.
-
52.6
Mehidy Hasan to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Kayes.
-
52.5
Mehidy Hasan to Mayank Agarwal. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Kayes.
-
52.4
Mehidy Hasan to Mayank Agarwal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Haque.
-
52.3
Mehidy Hasan to Mayank Agarwal. Off break half volley, to leg on the front foot sweeping, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
52.2
Mehidy Hasan to Mayank Agarwal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Haque.
-
52.1
Mehidy Hasan to Mayank Agarwal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Das.
-
51.6
Taijul Islam to Ajinkya Rahane. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Anik.
-
51.5
Taijul Islam to Mayank Agarwal. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Kayes.
-
51.4
Taijul Islam to Ajinkya Rahane. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Kayes.
-
51.3
Taijul Islam to Ajinkya Rahane. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Anik.
-
51.2
Taijul Islam to Ajinkya Rahane. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
51.1
Taijul Islam to Ajinkya Rahane. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
50.6
Mehidy Hasan to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Kayes.
-
50.5
Mehidy Hasan to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Chowdhury.
-
50.4
Mehidy Hasan to Mayank Agarwal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to fine leg for 3 runs, fielded by Islam.
-
50.3
Mehidy Hasan to Mayank Agarwal. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Ali.
-
50.2
Mehidy Hasan to Mayank Agarwal. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
50.1
Mehidy Hasan to Mayank Agarwal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Miraz, fielded by Haque.