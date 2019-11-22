India vs Bangladesh

Ishant Sharma took five-for as India's pace attack wreaked havoc with the pink ball, bowling Bangladesh out for 106, on day one of their maiden day-night Test at a heaving Eden Gardens on Friday.

Ishant took 5-22 from 12 overs, while Umesh Yadav (3-29) and Mohammed Shami (2-36) too pitched in as a tormented Tigers batting line-up was blown away in 30.3 overs - after winning the toss and opting to bat first.

Captain Virat Kohli (59no) and Cheteshwar Pujara (55) then hit fifties as India swiftly surpassed Bangladesh's total before stumps, closing the opening day on 174-3.

India lead the two-match series 1-0, already looking well on course to secure their 12th consecutive Test series victory at home.

To make matters worse for Bangladesh, they had to call for two concussion substitutes after Liton Das and Nayeem Hasan both sustained nasty blows to helmet off Shami bouncers.

In front of a 60,000-strong crowd at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Sharma drew first blood when trapping Imrul Kayes (4) lbw in the seventh over.

New-ball partner Umesh was next to strike, dismissing skipper Mominul Haque and Mohammad Mithun in the same over, triggering a spectacular batting collapse.

Shami bowled Mushfiqur Rahim - the third-straight batsman dismissed for a duck in the innings - in the following over, before top-scorer Shadman Islam (29) became Umesh's next victim.

Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha took a great catch, flying to his right, as Mahmudullah (6) nicked off to Ishant, while Liton retired hurt soon after for 24 after being hit on the helmet.

Mehidy Al Hasan came on as concussion substitute, with Mithun replacing Liton behind the stumps when India came out to bat.

Mehidy could only manage eight with the bat before being pouched by Pujara at midwicket - another smart, diving catch - as Ishant ran through the tail.

Nayeem tried his best, scoring 19, but he also sustained a hit on the helmet by another vicious Shami delivery and ultimately made way for a second concussion substitute in Taijul Islam.

When Bangladesh's tortured innings was over, India's openers Mayank Agarwal (14) and Rohit Sharma (21) were dismissed early on, failing to capitalise on decent starts.

But, Pujara and Kohli helped the hosts eclipse Bangladesh's paltry total with a 95-run stand for the third wicket, before Ajinkya Rahane raced to 23 not out from 22 balls after Pujara edged Ebadot Hossain (2-61) to second slip late in the day.