Day 2 of 5
Badge

India

347-9
Close
Badge

Bangladesh

106 & 152-6  (30.3 ov)

Bangladesh trail India by 89 runs with 4 wickets remaining

India vs Bangladesh

Virat Kohli scores pink-ball ton as India close on win over Bangladesh

Mushfiqur digs in to stop India winning day-night Test in two days

Virat Kohli scored 136 for India in the pink-ball Test in Kolkata

Virat Kohli scored a century against the pink ball before India torpedoed Bangladesh's top order with it as they at one stage hunted a two-day win in the day-night Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Kohli struck his 27th Test ton - the same number as Graeme Smith and Allan Border - to lift India up to 347-9 declared and a lead of 241.

India, who rolled Bangladesh for 106 on day one, reduced the visitors to 13-4 in their second knock, only for Mushfiqur Rahim (59no) to post fifty stands with Mahmudullah (39) and Mehidy Hasan (15) as they reached 152-6.

Mahmudullah retired hurt; Mehidy - only playing as a concussion substitute for Liton Das - became Ishant Sharma's ninth victim of the match and fourth of the innings; and Taijul Islam (10) fell to the last ball of the day, but Musfiqur remains, having completed a 21st Test half-century.

Kohli's men still lead by 89, though, and will expect to wrap up victory and a record-extending 12th consecutive Test series win at home on day three.

Ishant Sharma now has nine wickets in the match for India

Kohli - whose side won the opening Test in Indore by an innings and 130 runs inside three days - had voiced concerns about facing the pink ball.

But he flourished against it, hitting 18 fours in his 194-ball innings, including four boundaries in a row off seamer Abu Jayed.

The captain extended his fourth-wicket partnership with Rahane (51) to 99 before the latter was out to spinner Taijul.

Kohli's side look set to complete a series-sealing win on Sunday

Kohli then bossed a stand of 53 with Ravindra Jadeja before he was caught off Ebadat Hossain (3-91) and then saluted by the bowler as he walked off.

Kohli called his side in before tea and Bangladesh were 6-2 as they headed into the break, with Ishant Sharma dismissing Shadman Islam for a duck and then inflicting a pair on Tigers captain Mominul Haque.

Ishant also clocked Mohammad Mithun (6) on the helmet but the batsman was fit to continue, amid initial fears that he would become the third Bangladesh player in the match to be withdrawn on concussion grounds.

Mithun fell early in the final session, however, after clothing Mohammed Shami to deep midwicket while Bangladesh were four down inside seven overs once Imrul Kayes (5) snicked Ishant to slip.

Match Details

Date
22nd - 26th Nov 2019
Toss
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Umpires
M Erasmus, J S Wilson
TV Umpire
R J Tucker
Match Referee
R S Madugalle
Reserve Umpire
C K Nandan

bangladesh BATTING CARD

Batsman R
S.I. Anik lbw Sharma 0
I. Kayes c Kohli b Sharma 5
M. Haque c Saha b Sharma 0
M.M. Ali c Shami b Yadav 6
M. Rahim Not out 59
M. Mahmudullah ret hurt 39
M.H. Miraz c Kohli b Sharma 15
T. Islam c Rahane b Yadav 10
Extras 5w, 8b, 5lb 18
Total 32.3 Overs 152 - 6
Full Batting Card

india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Sharma 9 1 39 4
Yadav 10.3 0 40 2
Shami 8 0 42 0
Ashwin 5 0 18 0
Full Bowling Card

