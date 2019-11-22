Cricket Match
India
Bangladesh
68-6 (20.4 ov)
India vs Bangladesh
Bangladesh 1st Innings68-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S.I. Anik
|c Saha b Yadav
|29
|52
|5
|0
|55.77
|I. Kayes
|lbw Sharma
|4
|15
|0
|0
|26.67
|M. Haque (c)
|c Sharma b Yadav
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0.00
|M.M. Ali
|b Yadav
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|M. Rahim
|b Shami
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|M. Mahmudullah
|c Saha b Sharma
|6
|21
|1
|0
|28.57
|L.K. Das
|Not out
|19
|21
|4
|0
|90.48
|M.N. Hasan
|Not out
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|8b, 2lb
|10
|Total
|20.4 Overs, 6 wkts
|68
- To Bat:
- A.J. Chowdhury,
- A. Hossain,
- E. Hossain
Fall of Wickets
- 15 Kayes 6.3ov
- 17 Haque 10.1ov
- 17 Ali 10.3ov
- 26 Rahim 11.5ov
- 38 Anik 14.2ov
- 60 Mahmudullah 19.4ov
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 22nd - 26th Nov 2019
- Toss
- Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Eden Gardens, Kolkata
- Umpires
- M Erasmus, J S Wilson
- TV Umpire
- R J Tucker
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- C K Nandan
Live Commentary
-
20.4
FOUR! Mohammed Shami to Liton Das. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
20.3
Mohammed Shami to Liton Das. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit helmet to cover for no runs, fielded by Yadav. Liton takes a blow on the lid and will need a check from the physio. He should be okay to continue.
-
20.2
APPEAL! Mohammed Shami to Liton Das. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha, appeal made for L.B.W. Big shout but it was too high, India decide against a review.
-
20.1
Mohammed Shami to Liton Das. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
19.6
Ishant Sharma to Nayeem Hasan. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement working, missed past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
19.5
Ishant Sharma to Nayeem Hasan. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, hit pad to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Pujara.
-
19.4
OUT! Caught. Ishant Sharma to Mahmudullah. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by Saha. Rohit took a blinder earlier on but this is even better from Saha. The edge was always dying on him and he had to scoop it up a couple of inches from the turf with just one glove, outstanding work. Mahmudullah ended up trying to get his bat out of the way of the ball however he was much too late.
-
19.3
Ishant Sharma to Mahmudullah. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Pujara.
-
19.2
Ishant Sharma to Mahmudullah. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
19.1
Ishant Sharma to Mahmudullah. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.
-
18.6
Ravindra Jadeja to Liton Das. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.
-
18.5
Ravindra Jadeja to Liton Das. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
18.4
FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Liton Das. Stock ball full toss, to leg on the front foot working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. That's a gift gratefully accepted by Liton Das. Jadeja is just searching for his groove in his first over and that means opportunities to score.
-
18.3
Ravindra Jadeja to Mahmudullah. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.
-
18.2
Ravindra Jadeja to Mahmudullah. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
18.1
Ravindra Jadeja to Mahmudullah. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
17.6
Ishant Sharma to Liton Das. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.
-
17.5
Ishant Sharma to Liton Das. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.
-
17.4
Ishant Sharma to Liton Das. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.
-
17.3
Ishant Sharma to Liton Das. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pujara.
-
17.2
Ishant Sharma to Liton Das. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to deep backward point for 2 runs.
-
17.1
Ishant Sharma to Liton Das. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
16.6
Umesh Yadav to Mahmudullah. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.
-
16.5
Umesh Yadav to Mahmudullah. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs.
-
16.4
Umesh Yadav to Mahmudullah. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.
-
16.3
Umesh Yadav to Mahmudullah. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.
-
16.2
FOUR! Umesh Yadav to Mahmudullah. Half volley, to leg on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Easy pickings, Mahmudullah gets his first boundary with a delicate tickle off the pads. Bangladesh really need these two to bat as long as possible.
-
16.1
Umesh Yadav to Mahmudullah. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.
-
15.6
APPEAL! Mohammed Shami to Mahmudullah. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sharma, appeal made for L.B.W. Strangled appeal, Shami quickly realises there was willow involved.
-
15.5
Mohammed Shami to Mahmudullah. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.
-
15.4
Mohammed Shami to Liton Das. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Agarwal.
-
15.3
Mohammed Shami to Liton Das. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
15.2
Mohammed Shami to Liton Das. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
15.1
Mohammed Shami to Liton Das. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
14.6
Umesh Yadav to Liton Das. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Shami.
-
14.5
FOUR! Umesh Yadav to Liton Das. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. That's a rare bad ball and Liton is able to make the most of it despite only just arriving in the middle.
-
14.4
Umesh Yadav to Liton Das. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.
-
14.3
FOUR! Umesh Yadav to Liton Das. Out-swinging half volley, off stump on the front foot working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Sumptuous timing, Liton clips this confidently from his very first delivery.
-
14.2
OUT! Caught. Umesh Yadav to Shadman Islam. Seaming away length ball, off stump no foot movement defending, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by Saha. Umesh charges off in celebration for the third time today, this has been an irresistible spell. Shadman is flat-footed, poking at the ball tentatively and paying the price. Wonderful fast bowling.
-
14.1
Umesh Yadav to Shadman Islam. Seaming away half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.
-
13.6
Mohammed Shami to Mahmudullah. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.
-
13.5
Mohammed Shami to Mahmudullah. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.
-
13.4
Mohammed Shami to Mahmudullah. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot Leave, Left past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
13.3
Mohammed Shami to Shadman Islam. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ashwin.
-
13.2
Mohammed Shami to Shadman Islam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
13.1
Mohammed Shami to Shadman Islam. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.
-
12.6
Umesh Yadav to Mahmudullah. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.
-
12.5
Umesh Yadav to Mahmudullah. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement defending, outside edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.
-
12.4
Umesh Yadav to Shadman Islam. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Agarwal.
-
12.3
FOUR! Umesh Yadav to Shadman Islam. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Tucked around the corner, Shadman used the pace expertly there. He's been the one ray of hope for the tourists so far.
-
12.2
Umesh Yadav to Shadman Islam. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Shami.
-
12.1
Umesh Yadav to Shadman Islam. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.
-
11.6
Mohammed Shami to Mahmudullah. Length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.
-
11.5
OUT! Bowled. Mohammed Shami to Mushfiqur Rahim. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, Spliced to. Shami joins the party, India's pace bowlers have just carried on where they left off in Indore. Mushfiqur is late to get his bat into position and the ball ricochets onto the base of middle stump. This is not what Mominul wanted after winning the toss.
-
11.4
Mohammed Shami to Shadman Islam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ashwin.
-
11.3
FOUR! Mohammed Shami to Shadman Islam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, past third man for 4 runs. Much better from the opener, playing this with soft hands and finding the gap. These are valuable runs for Bangladesh to get the scoreboard moving.
-
11.2
FOUR! Mohammed Shami to Shadman Islam. Seaming away half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs. That's a loose stroke, Shadman gets away with it as the ball soars between third slip and gully at a tantalising height.
-
11.1
Mohammed Shami to Shadman Islam. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Saha.