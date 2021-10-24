India vs Pakistan

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Result
Pakistan win by 10 wickets
Match Details
- Date
- 24th Oct 2021
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Dubai International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- C B Gaffaney, M Erasmus
- TV Umpire
- R K Illingworth
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- P R Reiffel
pakistan BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|M. Rizwan
|Not out
|79
|M.B. Azam
|Not out
|68
|Extras
|4w, 1lb
|5
|Total
|17.5 Overs
|152 - 0
Full Batting Card
india BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Kumar
|3
|0
|25
|0
|Shami
|3.5
|0
|43
|0
|J.J. Bumrah
|3
|0
|22
|0
|V.C. Vinod
|4
|0
|33
|0
|Jadeja
|4
|0
|28
|0