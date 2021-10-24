Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
India

151-7
Result
Pakistan

152-0

Pakistan win by 10 wickets

India vs Pakistan

How Pakistan thumped India - recap

A recap of the action as Pakistan cruised to a 10-wicket victory over India in their opening T20 World Cup match in Dubai.

Match Details

Date
24th Oct 2021
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
C B Gaffaney, M Erasmus
TV Umpire
R K Illingworth
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
P R Reiffel

pakistan BATTING CARD

Batsman R
M. Rizwan Not out 79
M.B. Azam Not out 68
Extras 4w, 1lb 5
Total 17.5 Overs 152 - 0
india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Kumar 3 0 25 0
Shami 3.5 0 43 0
J.J. Bumrah 3 0 22 0
V.C. Vinod 4 0 33 0
Jadeja 4 0 28 0
