Day 2 of 5
Badge

India

502-7 (136.0 ov)
Close
Badge

S Africa

39-3

South Africa trail India by 463 runs with 7 wickets remaining

India vs S Africa

Mayank Agarwal hits double century to put India in control against South Africa

Mayank Agarwal struck six sixes and 23 fours in his 372-ball innings

Mayank Agarwal converted his first Test hundred into a double century as India dominated South Africa on day two of the first Test at Visakhapatnam.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Agarwal hit 215 and added 317 for the first wicket alongside Rohit Sharma (176) as India amassed 502-7 declared.

The Proteas, starting their World Test Championship campaign, slipped to 39-3 in reply - still 463 in arrears - as Ravichandran Ashwin struck twice.

The hosts had earlier resumed on 202-0. Sharma, opening for the first time in Test cricket, was one run shy of his highest score in the format when he was stumped by Quinton de Kock off Keshav Maharaj.

Agarwal's maiden Test century included 13 fours and two sixes, but he lost partners at regular intervals after lunch.

Cheteshwar Pujara (six) was bowled by Vernon Philander, captain Virat Kohli was caught and bowled by Senuran Muthusamy for 20, and Ajinkya Rahane fell to Maharaj for 15.

Agarwal eventually departed when he cued Dean Elgar's part-time spin to deep mid-wicket, having faced 371 deliveries, with 23 fours and six sixes.

Ravindra Jadeja, meanwhile, finished unbeaten on 30 when the declaration came after 136 overs.

India's bowling attack then enjoyed some early success in the closing session, with Aiden Markram (five) bowled by Ashwin, Theunis de Bruyn (four) caught behind off the same bowler and nightwatchman Dane Piedt castled for a duck by Jadeja.

Elgar will resume on Friday on 27 not out, with Temba Bavuma unbeaten on two.

Match Details

Date
2nd - 6th Oct 2019
Toss
India won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
ACA-VDCA Stadium
Umpires
C B Gaffaney, R K Illingworth
TV Umpire
N J Llong
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
A K Chaudhary

s africa BATTING CARD

Batsman R
D. Elgar Not out 27
A.K. Markram b Ashwin 5
T.B. de Bruyn c Saha b Ashwin 4
D.L. Piedt b Jadeja 0
T. Bavuma Not out 2
Extras 1lb 1
Total 20.0 Overs 39 - 3
Full Batting Card

india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Sharma 2 0 8 0
Shami 2 2 0 0
Ashwin 8 4 9 2
Jadeja 8 1 21 1
Full Bowling Card

