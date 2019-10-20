Cricket Match
India
496-9 (116.0 ov)
S Africa
India vs S Africa
|India 1st
|496-9 (116.0 ov)
|India are 496 for 9
India 1st Innings496-9
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.A. Agarwal
|c Elgar b Rabada
|10
|19
|2
|0
|52.63
|R.G. Sharma
|c Ngidi b Rabada
|212
|255
|28
|6
|83.14
|C.A. Pujara
|lbw Rabada
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0.00
|V. Kohli (c)
|lbw Nortje
|12
|22
|2
|0
|54.55
|A.M. Rahane
|c Klaasen b Linde
|115
|192
|17
|1
|59.90
|R.A. Jadeja
|c Klaasen b Linde
|51
|119
|4
|0
|42.86
|W.P. Saha
|b Linde
|24
|42
|3
|0
|57.14
|R. Ashwin
|s Klaasen b Piedt
|14
|16
|1
|0
|87.50
|U.T. Yadav
|c Klaasen b Linde
|31
|10
|0
|5
|310.00
|S. Nadeem
|Not out
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25.00
|M. Shami
|Not out
|9
|9
|0
|1
|100.00
|Extras
|1nb, 1 6lb
|17
|Total
|116.0 Overs, 9 wkts
|496
Fall of Wickets
- 12 Agarwal 4.6ov
- 16 Pujara 8.3ov
- 39 Kohli 15.3ov
- 306 Rahane 75.3ov
- 370 Sharma 88.1ov
- 417 Saha 103.3ov
- 450 Jadeja 111.4ov
- 464 Ashwin 112.5ov
- 482 Yadav 113.6ov
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|K. Rabada
|23
|7
|85
|3
|3.70
|L. Ngidi
|20
|5
|83
|0
|4.15
|A. Nortje
|24
|5
|78
|1
|3.25
|G.F. Linde
|30.5
|2
|133
|4
|4.31
|D.L. Piedt
|18
|3
|101
|1
|5.61
Match Details
- Date
- 19th - 23rd Oct 2019
- Toss
- India won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- HEC International Cricket Stadium Complex
- Umpires
- R K Illingworth, N J Llong
- TV Umpire
- C B Gaffaney
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- C K Nandan
Live Commentary
-
115.6
George Linde to Shahbaz Nadeem. Stock length ball, outside off stump moves in front slog sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
115.5
George Linde to Mohammed Shami. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Hamza.
-
115.4
George Linde to Mohammed Shami. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Rabada.
-
115.3
George Linde to Mohammed Shami. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, bottom edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
115.2
George Linde to Mohammed Shami. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to first slip for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.
-
115.1
George Linde to Mohammed Shami. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
114.6
Dane Piedt to Mohammed Shami. Off break back of a length, down leg side down the track driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
114.5
Dane Piedt to Mohammed Shami. Off break short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) past fine leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Klaasen.
-
114.4
SIX! Dane Piedt to Mohammed Shami. Off break length ball, to leg down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
114.3
Dane Piedt to Shahbaz Nadeem. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Linde.
-
114.2
Dane Piedt to Shahbaz Nadeem. Off break back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Hamza.
-
114.1
Dane Piedt to Mohammed Shami. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
113.6
OUT! Caught. George Linde to Umesh Yadav. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to short fine leg, by Klaasen.
-
113.5
SIX! George Linde to Umesh Yadav. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
113.4
George Linde to Umesh Yadav. Stock length ball, outside off stump moves in front Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
113.3
SIX! George Linde to Umesh Yadav. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
-
113.2
George Linde to Umesh Yadav. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
113.1
SIX! George Linde to Umesh Yadav. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Umesh has come out all guns blazing and is hammering the ball to all parts of Ranchi.
-
112.6
Dane Piedt to Shahbaz Nadeem. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.
-
112.5
OUT! Stumped. Dane Piedt to Ravichandran Ashwin. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper, by Klaasen. Klaasen whips the bails off in a flash and confidently appeals to the square leg umpire, he thinks he has a stumping here. Ashwin prodded a long way forward and dragged his back foot an inch from the crease, that was all the keeper needed to complete the dismissal. Finally some success for Piedt, that should boost his spirits.
-
112.4
Dane Piedt to Ravichandran Ashwin. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Hamza.
-
112.3
Dane Piedt to Umesh Yadav. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.
-
112.2
Dane Piedt to Umesh Yadav. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot slog sweeping, bottom edge to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
112.1
Dane Piedt to Ravichandran Ashwin. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.
-
111.6
SIX! George Linde to Umesh Yadav. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Six more, even better this time as Umesh launches one straight as clean as a whistle. This is going to be entertaining to watch him bat today.
-
111.5
SIX! George Linde to Umesh Yadav. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. What a way to announce yourself to the match, no messing about by Umesh Yadav today. Wallop, six runs, thanks very much.
-
111.4
OUT! Caught. George Linde to Ravindra Jadeja. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by Klaasen. A thin nick is collected by the keeper and Jadeja walks straight off without waiting for a decision. He was looking to drive well away from his body and some extra bounce meant it tickled the edge. The crowd are disappointed, they were enjoying that innings by the allrounder.
-
111.3
George Linde to Ravindra Jadeja. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 2 runs, run save by Rabada. That's a half century for Jadeja, a very sensible knock to further cement India's position of dominance.
-
111.2
George Linde to Ravindra Jadeja. Stock ball full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Elgar.
-
111.1
George Linde to Ravindra Jadeja. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Ngidi.
-
110.6
FOUR! Dane Piedt to Ravichandran Ashwin. Off break length ball, off stump moves in front sweeping, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. There was an element of risk about this stroke, if Ashwin had missed it he would've been plumb LBW. As it is though, he gets enough willow on it to beat short fine leg and pick up his first boundary.
-
110.5
Dane Piedt to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break full toss, to leg on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.
-
110.4
Dane Piedt to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
110.3
Dane Piedt to Ravichandran Ashwin. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.
-
110.2
Dane Piedt to Ravichandran Ashwin. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Bavuma.
-
110.1
Dane Piedt to Ravichandran Ashwin. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Nortje.
-
109.6
FOUR! George Linde to Ravindra Jadeja. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Jadeja has been in the middle for long enough to feel confident sweeping out of the rough, and with no fielder out deep at mid wicket it's a safe stroke in the circumstances.
-
109.5
George Linde to Ravichandran Ashwin. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Nortje.
-
109.4
George Linde to Ravichandran Ashwin. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Elgar.
-
109.3
George Linde to Ravindra Jadeja. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Piedt.
-
109.2
George Linde to Ravindra Jadeja. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Hamza.
-
109.1
George Linde to Ravichandran Ashwin. Stock ball short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.
-
108.6
Dane Piedt to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Elgar.
-
108.5
Dane Piedt to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Hamza.
-
108.4
Dane Piedt to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Hamza.
-
108.3
Dane Piedt to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, hit pad to first slip for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.
-
108.2
Dane Piedt to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Piedt.
-
108.1
Dane Piedt to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Piedt.
-
107.6
George Linde to Ravindra Jadeja. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep backward point for 3 runs, overthrow by Ngidi.
-
107.5
FOUR! George Linde to Ravindra Jadeja. Stock ball short, off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. A rare loose ball from Linde, Jadeja is able to pick his spot by swivelling around in the crease.
-
107.4
George Linde to Ravichandran Ashwin. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for 1 run, run save by de Kock, fielded by Rabada.
-
107.3
George Linde to Ravichandran Ashwin. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
107.2
George Linde to Ravindra Jadeja. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.
-
107.1
George Linde to Ravindra Jadeja. Stock ball yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to first slip for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.
-
106.6
Dane Piedt to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Klaasen.
-
106.5
Dane Piedt to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
106.4
Dane Piedt to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Piedt.
-
106.3
Dane Piedt to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Linde.
-
106.2
Dane Piedt to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bavuma.
-
106.1
Dane Piedt to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, hit pad to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Piedt.