Cricket Match
India
89-0 (9.2 ov)
Sri Lanka
India vs Sri Lanka
|India 1st
|82-0 (9.0 ov)
|India are 89 for 0 with 10.4 overs left
India 1st Innings82-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|K.L. Rahul
|Not out
|36
|25
|3
|1
|144.00
|S. Dhawan
|Not out
|48
|31
|7
|1
|154.84
|Extras
|3w, 2lb
|5
|Total
|9.0 Overs, 0 wkts
|82
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Malinga
|3
|0
|25
|0
|8.33
|Mathews
|2
|0
|22
|0
|11.00
|D.M. de Silva
|1
|0
|13
|0
|13.00
|C.B.R.L.S. Kumara
|1
|0
|11
|0
|11.00
|P.W.H. De Silva
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4.00
|P.A.D.L.R. Sandakan
|1
|0
|5
|0
|5.00
Match Details
- Date
- 10th Jan 2020
- Toss
- Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Subrata Roy Sahara Stadium
- Umpires
- N N Menon, V K Sharma
- TV Umpire
- C Shamsuddin
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- K Srinivasan
Live Commentary
-
9.2
Wanindu Hasaranga to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
9.1
SIX! Wanindu Hasaranga to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
8.6
Lakshan Sandakan to Shikhar Dhawan. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Gunathilaka.
-
8.5
Lakshan Sandakan to Lokesh Rahul. Googly length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by De Silva.
-
8.4
Lakshan Sandakan to Shikhar Dhawan. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, hit pad to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Malinga.
-
8.3
Lakshan Sandakan to Lokesh Rahul. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by De Silva.
-
8.2
Lakshan Sandakan to Shikhar Dhawan. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Shanaka.
-
8.1
Lakshan Sandakan to Lokesh Rahul. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Mathews.
-
7.6
Wanindu Hasaranga to Lokesh Rahul. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Shanaka.
-
7.5
Wanindu Hasaranga to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Shanaka.
-
7.4
Wanindu Hasaranga to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Kumara.
-
7.3
Wanindu Hasaranga to Lokesh Rahul. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
7.2
Wanindu Hasaranga to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Shanaka.
-
7.1
Wanindu Hasaranga to Shikhar Dhawan. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Perera.
-
6.6
Angelo Mathews to Shikhar Dhawan. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
6.5
Angelo Mathews to Shikhar Dhawan. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by de Silva.
-
6.4
Angelo Mathews to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, to leg down the track driving, to point for no runs, fielded by de Silva.
-
6.3
FOUR! Angelo Mathews to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Sandakan. First four of the over, Dhawan with the drive behind point, the fielder dives to get the ball but it rolls under him and hits the rope, he should've done better with that one.
-
6.3
Wide Angelo Mathews to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
-
6.2
Angelo Mathews to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Fernando.
-
6.1
Angelo Mathews to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
5.6
APPEAL! Lahiru Kumara to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Kumara, appeal made for Run Out.
-
5.5
Lahiru Kumara to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by de Silva.
-
5.4
Lahiru Kumara to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot cutting, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
5.3
FOUR! Lahiru Kumara to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Quality drive from Dhawan, India in full control of this one.
-
5.2
FOUR! Lahiru Kumara to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs. Four more, cut away, every bowler so far is being smashed to bits by the openers.
-
5.1
Lahiru Kumara to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Gunathilaka.
-
4.6
FOUR! Lasith Malinga to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Flicked away through the leg-side for four, quality piece of batting, threading this one between mid-wicket and mid-on.
-
4.5
Lasith Malinga to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by De Silva.
-
4.4
Lasith Malinga to Shikhar Dhawan. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
4.3
FOUR! Lasith Malinga to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs. Dhawan with an edge just past the keeper, slice of luck for the opener, India are running away with this one so far.
-
4.2
Lasith Malinga to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
4.1
Lasith Malinga to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Fernando.
-
3.6
Dhananjaya de Silva to Lokesh Rahul. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Mathews.
-
3.5
SIX! Dhananjaya de Silva to Lokesh Rahul. Off break full toss, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs. Freebie for Rahul, full-toss on his legs, he sweeps hard for six, pressure on Sri Lanka to get the wicket to break this strong partnership.
-
3.4
Dhananjaya de Silva to Lokesh Rahul. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Gunathilaka.
-
3.3
Dhananjaya de Silva to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
3.2
FOUR! Dhananjaya de Silva to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Over the top of mid-on and four, great awareness to get this ball over the in-field, risk free shot.
-
3.1
Dhananjaya de Silva to Lokesh Rahul. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
2.6
Lasith Malinga to Lokesh Rahul. Slower length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
2.5
Lasith Malinga to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track driving, hit pad to third man for 1 run, fielded by Mathews.
-
2.4
Lasith Malinga to Shikhar Dhawan. Yorker, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Malinga.
-
2.3
Lasith Malinga to Lokesh Rahul. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
2.2
Lasith Malinga to Shikhar Dhawan. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kumara.
-
2.1
Lasith Malinga to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Fernando.
-
1.6
FOUR! Angelo Mathews to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Same again for Rahul, very expensive over for Sri Lanka and Mathews as India look to post a mammoth score.
-
1.5
FOUR! Angelo Mathews to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Four more, Rahul leaning on one, this ball races to the cover boundary, India on top early on.
-
1.4
Angelo Mathews to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
1.3
FOUR! Angelo Mathews to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled past deep square leg for 4 runs, dropped catch by Shanaka, mis-fielded by Shanaka. Dropped catch and four runs, flicked off the pad by Dhawan, diving attempt by the fielder, not only did he drop it, he also parried it to the boundary for four, big moment early on in the match.
-
1.2
Angelo Mathews to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, down leg side down the track driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Kumara.
-
1.1
Angelo Mathews to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Kumara.
-
0.6
FOUR! Lasith Malinga to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Four for Rahul, he drives this one past third man for four for the first boundary of the innings.
-
0.5
Lasith Malinga to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track defending, to silly point for 1 run, fielded by de Silva.
-
0.4
Lasith Malinga to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Fernando.
-
0.3
Lasith Malinga to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Fernando.
-
0.3
Wide Lasith Malinga to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, to leg down the track flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to fine leg for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Perera, fielded by Fernando.
-
0.2
Lasith Malinga to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Sandakan.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Lasith Malinga to Lokesh Rahul. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by De Silva.