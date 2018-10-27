Cricket Match
India
10-1
W Indies
283-9 (50.0 ov)
India vs W Indies
India 1st Innings10-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.G. Sharma
|b Holder
|8
|9
|2
|0
|88.89
|S. Dhawan
|Not out
|2
|5
|0
|0
|40.00
|V. Kohli (c)
|Not out
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|0
|Total
|3.0 Overs, 1 wkts
|10
Fall of Wickets
- 9 Sharma 1.6ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
W Indies 1st Innings283-9
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|K.O.A. Powell
|c Sharma b Bumrah
|21
|25
|2
|1
|84.00
|C. Hemraj
|c Dhoni b Bumrah
|15
|20
|2
|1
|75.00
|S.D. Hope
|b Bumrah
|95
|113
|6
|3
|84.07
|M.N. Samuels
|c Dhoni b Ahmed
|9
|17
|1
|0
|52.94
|S.O. Hetmyer
|s Dhoni b Yadav
|37
|21
|2
|3
|176.19
|R. Powell
|c Sharma b Yadav
|4
|16
|0
|0
|25.00
|J.O. Holder (c)
|c sub b Kumar
|32
|39
|2
|1
|82.05
|F.A. Allen
|c Pant b Chahal
|5
|7
|1
|0
|71.43
|A.R. Nurse
|lbw Bumrah
|40
|22
|4
|2
|181.82
|K.A.J. Roach
|Not out
|15
|19
|1
|1
|78.95
|O. McCoy
|Not out
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|5w, 1b, 4lb
|10
|Total
|50.0 Overs, 9 wkts
|283
Fall of Wickets
- 25 Hemraj 5.5ov
- 38 Powell 8.1ov
- 55 Samuels 13.1ov
- 111 Hetmyer 19.3ov
- 121 Powell 23.4ov
- 197 Holder 38.3ov
- 217 Allen 41.3ov
- 227 Hope 43.5ov
- 283 Nurse 49.5ov
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Kumar
|10
|0
|70
|1
|7.00
|J.J. Bumrah
|10
|1
|35
|4
|3.50
|K.K. Ahmed
|10
|0
|65
|1
|6.50
|Chahal
|10
|1
|56
|1
|5.60
|K. Yadav
|10
|0
|52
|2
|5.20
Match Details
- Date
- 27th Oct 2018
- Toss
- India won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Subrata Roy Sahara Stadium
- Umpires
- P Wilson, C Shamsuddin
- TV Umpire
- I J Gould
- Match Referee
- B C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- C K Nandan
Live Commentary
-
2.6
Kemar Roach to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
2.5
Kemar Roach to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Powell.
-
2.4
Kemar Roach to Virat Kohli. Short, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Samuels.
-
2.3
Kemar Roach to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
2.2
Kemar Roach to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Powell.
-
2.1
Kemar Roach to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Roach.
-
1.6
OUT! Bowled. Jason Holder to Rohit Sharma. Out-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, missed to. An absolute beauty from Holder. Angling into the batsman and then moving away at the last second. Rohit did his best by presenting the full face of the bat but it wasn't good enough. Early wicket which is just what Windies wanted but now Virat Kohli has come to the crease.
-
1.5
Jason Holder to Rohit Sharma. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
1.4
FOUR! Jason Holder to Rohit Sharma. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Classic Rohit Sharma cover drive. Played with minimal effort but the ball flies across the outfield.
-
1.3
Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Powell.
-
1.2
Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Holder.
-
1.1
NEW BALL. Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Samuels.
-
0.6
Kemar Roach to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
0.5
Kemar Roach to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Powell.
-
0.4
Kemar Roach to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
0.3
FOUR! Kemar Roach to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Rohit is off the mark with a boundary. Punched on the top of the bounce and through the gap.
-
0.2
Kemar Roach to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Kemar Roach to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Powell.
-
49.6
Jasprit Bumrah to Obed McCoy. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.
Windies can't quite make 300 for a third game in a row as they finish just short on 283-9. At one point they were struggling to make 200 but another fantastic performance from Shai Hope (95) has given them something to bowl at. Only a couple of other batsmen added some handy runs but the Windies needed somebody else to add something more substantial. For India Jasprit Bumrah was brilliant on his comeback from start to finish. His pace at the beginning troubled the batsmen while his yorkers at the death were deadly.
Windies look short of runs and with the India batsmen in fine form they could be in trouble. Especially as the pitch gets better under lights.
-
49.5
OUT! L.B.W. Verified by umpire after REFERRAL. Jasprit Bumrah to Ashley Nurse. Yorker, off stump moves in front working, hit pad to. Bumrah is superb at the death and the control he has is outstanding. Even though Nurse knows the yorker is coming he is unable to stop it thudding into the boot. Hopeful review which never looked like getting overturned.
-
49.4
Jasprit Bumrah to Kemar Roach. Half volley, down leg side backing away driving, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, shy attempt by Dhoni.
-
49.3
FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Kemar Roach. Short, outside off stump backing away pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Quick bouncer and nearly gets Bumrah another wicket. Just out of reach of a diving Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
-
49.2
Jasprit Bumrah to Ashley Nurse. Length ball, middle stump down the track working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Rayudu.
-
49.1
Jasprit Bumrah to Kemar Roach. Half volley, down leg side backing away Slog, hit pad to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
-
48.6
FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Ashley Nurse. Full toss, outside off stump down the track flick, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Flair and placement. Gentle skip down the track and a whip of the wrists to find the gap.
-
48.5
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kemar Roach. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
-
48.4
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Ashley Nurse. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.
-
48.3
FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Ashley Nurse. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Plenty of power on show. Any width and Nurse is happy to throw the hands at the ball and nail it through cover.
-
48.3
Wide Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Ashley Nurse. Half volley, wide outside off stump no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.
-
48.2
FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Ashley Nurse. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Touch of class from Nurse. Opening the face and carving the yorker through third man. Not a bad ball from Bhuvi but quality batting.
-
48.1
SIX! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Ashley Nurse. Leg cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Nurse is strong on the legside which makes Bhuvi bowl wider and slower. It still doesn't prevent the big West Indian from clearing the rope with ease.
-
47.6
Jasprit Bumrah to Kemar Roach. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.
-
47.5
Jasprit Bumrah to Kemar Roach. Short, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
47.4
Jasprit Bumrah to Kemar Roach. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.
-
47.3
Jasprit Bumrah to Kemar Roach. Off cutter yorker, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.
-
47.2
Jasprit Bumrah to Kemar Roach. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.
-
47.1
Jasprit Bumrah to Ashley Nurse. Full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.
-
46.6
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kemar Roach. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Kumar.
-
46.5
SIX! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kemar Roach. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Long on in position but Roach fancies his chances and smacks the length delivery over his head.
-
46.4
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Ashley Nurse. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
46.3
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kemar Roach. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.
-
46.2
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Ashley Nurse. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
46.1
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kemar Roach. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
-
45.6
Jasprit Bumrah to Kemar Roach. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.
-
45.6
Wide Jasprit Bumrah to Kemar Roach. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.
-
45.5
Jasprit Bumrah to Kemar Roach. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
45.5
Wide Jasprit Bumrah to Kemar Roach. Short, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.
-
45.4
Jasprit Bumrah to Kemar Roach. Half volley, middle stump on the back foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.
-
45.3
Jasprit Bumrah to Ashley Nurse. Yorker, middle stump down the track pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.
-
45.2
Jasprit Bumrah to Kemar Roach. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Sharma.
-
45.1
Jasprit Bumrah to Ashley Nurse. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Pant.
-
44.6
Yuzvendra Chahal to Kemar Roach. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
44.5
Yuzvendra Chahal to Ashley Nurse. Slider half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.
-
44.4
FOUR! Yuzvendra Chahal to Ashley Nurse. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. Little bit more finesse on this occasion but the same result, a boundary.
-
44.3
SIX! Yuzvendra Chahal to Ashley Nurse. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Ashley Nurse can add to power to the end of an innings and anything in his slot is going out of the park.
-
44.2
Yuzvendra Chahal to Ashley Nurse. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.
-
44.1
Yuzvendra Chahal to Ashley Nurse. Slider length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
43.6
Jasprit Bumrah to Kemar Roach. Yorker, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
43.5
OUT! Bowled. Jasprit Bumrah to Shai Hope. Yorker, to leg on the front foot defending, missed to. Superb delivery and even a guy batting brilliantly on 95 can't keep it out. Right in the blockhole and Hope did well to get his toes out of the way but wasn't quick enough in getting the bat down. No back to back centuries for Hope.
-
43.4
Jasprit Bumrah to Ashley Nurse. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Chahal.
-
43.3
Jasprit Bumrah to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.
-
43.2
Jasprit Bumrah to Ashley Nurse. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.
-
43.1
Jasprit Bumrah to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Chahal.