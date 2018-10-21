Cricket Match
India
198-1
W Indies
322-8 (50.0 ov)
India vs W Indies
|India 1st
|198-1 (27.4 ov)
|W Indies 1st
|322-8 (50.0 ov)
|India need 125 runs to win from 22.2 overs
India 1st Innings198-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.G. Sharma
|Not out
|79
|71
|7
|4
|111.27
|S. Dhawan
|b Thomas
|4
|6
|1
|0
|66.67
|V. Kohli (c)
|Not out
|110
|91
|18
|0
|120.88
|Extras
|2nb, 1w, 2lb
|5
|Total
|27.4 Overs, 1 wkts
|198
Fall of Wickets
- 10 Dhawan 1.6ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Roach
|5.5
|0
|29
|0
|4.97
|O.R. Thomas
|6
|0
|49
|1
|8.17
|Holder
|6
|0
|32
|0
|5.33
|Nurse
|4
|0
|29
|0
|7.25
|Bishoo
|5
|0
|41
|0
|8.20
W Indies 1st Innings322-8
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|K.O.A. Powell
|c Dhawan b Ahmed
|51
|39
|6
|2
|130.77
|C. Hemraj
|b Shami
|9
|15
|2
|0
|60.00
|S.D. Hope
|c Dhoni b Shami
|32
|51
|2
|0
|62.75
|M.N. Samuels
|lbw Chahal
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|S.O. Hetmyer
|c Pant b Jadeja
|106
|78
|6
|6
|135.90
|R. Powell
|b Jadeja
|22
|23
|4
|0
|95.65
|J.O. Holder (c)
|b Chahal
|38
|42
|5
|0
|90.48
|A.R. Nurse
|lbw Chahal
|2
|2
|0
|0
|100.00
|D.A. Bishoo
|Not out
|22
|26
|3
|0
|84.62
|K.A.J. Roach
|Not out
|26
|22
|2
|1
|118.18
|Extras
|8w, 6lb
|14
|Total
|50.0 Overs, 8 wkts
|322
- To Bat:
- O.R. Thomas
Fall of Wickets
- 19 Hemraj 4.3ov
- 84 Powell 14.5ov
- 86 Samuels 15.3ov
- 114 Hope 21.4ov
- 188 Powell 30.3ov
- 248 Hetmyer 38.4ov
- 252 Nurse 39.3ov
- 278 Holder 43.2ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Shami
|10
|0
|81
|2
|8.10
|Yadav
|10
|0
|64
|0
|6.40
|K.K. Ahmed
|10
|0
|64
|1
|6.40
|Chahal
|10
|0
|41
|3
|4.10
|Jadeja
|10
|0
|66
|2
|6.60
Match Details
- Date
- 21st Oct 2018
- Toss
- India won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Barsapara Cricket Ground
- Umpires
- N N Menon, P Wilson
- TV Umpire
- I J Gould
- Match Referee
- B C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- C K Nandan
Live Commentary
-
27.4
SIX! Ashley Nurse to Rohit Sharma. Off break full toss, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
27.3
Ashley Nurse to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Powell.
-
27.2
FOUR! Ashley Nurse to Virat Kohli. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
27.1
Ashley Nurse to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, middle stump no foot movement pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Powell.
-
26.6
FOUR! Kemar Roach to Virat Kohli. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.
-
26.5
FOUR! Kemar Roach to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Drives through the offside and the whole crowd hold their breath as they wait to see if it will reach the rope. It does and the sound erupts around the ground. Kohli points to his name on his back and that is yet another century for the genius.
-
26.4
Kemar Roach to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Powell.
-
26.3
Kemar Roach to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Powell.
-
26.2
Kemar Roach to Rohit Sharma. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
26.1
Kemar Roach to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Roach.
-
25.6
Ashley Nurse to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Powell.
-
25.5
Ashley Nurse to Rohit Sharma. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Roach.
-
25.4
Ashley Nurse to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run.
-
25.3
Ashley Nurse to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hemraj.
-
25.2
Ashley Nurse to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Nurse.
-
25.1
FOUR! Ashley Nurse to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. So effortless on the cover drive. Leans into the ball and his timing is all that is needed for the ball to reach the boundary.
-
24.6
Devendra Bishoo to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Thomas.
-
24.5
Devendra Bishoo to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Samuels.
-
24.4
FOUR! Devendra Bishoo to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Dragged down ever so slightly but it's enough to enable Rohit to rock back and slap the ball over the top.
-
24.3
Devendra Bishoo to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, off stump no foot movement working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Powell.
-
24.2
FREE HIT. Devendra Bishoo to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side down the track Slog, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.
-
24.2
FREE HIT. FOUR! Devendra Bishoo to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 1 run. Free-hit is punished. On the full side and drilled past cover and across the outfield.
-
24.2
No ball Devendra Bishoo to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Powell.
-
24.1
Devendra Bishoo to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Nurse.
-
23.6
Oshane Thomas to Virat Kohli. Short, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Nurse.
-
23.5
Oshane Thomas to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Roach.
-
23.4
Oshane Thomas to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Bishoo.
-
23.3
FOUR! Oshane Thomas to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Such a stylish shot and one we have seen him play so many times today.
-
23.2
Oshane Thomas to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit body to silly point for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
23.1
Oshane Thomas to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Nurse.
-
22.6
Devendra Bishoo to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Samuels.
-
22.5
Devendra Bishoo to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Thomas.
-
22.4
Devendra Bishoo to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Hemraj.
-
22.3
Devendra Bishoo to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Hemraj.
-
22.2
Devendra Bishoo to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.
-
22.1
Devendra Bishoo to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Powell.
-
21.6
FOUR! Oshane Thomas to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. All timing from Rohit. Nudged into the offside with the full face of the bat and the ball races away.
-
21.5
Oshane Thomas to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hemraj.
-
21.4
Oshane Thomas to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Powell.
-
21.3
Oshane Thomas to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to backward point for 1 run, shy attempt by Powell. Fifty up for Rohit and it's come at nearly a run a ball, even though he's flown under the radar with his captain at the other end hitting all of the boundaries.
-
21.2
Oshane Thomas to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Thomas.
-
21.1
Oshane Thomas to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hemraj.
-
20.6
SIX! Devendra Bishoo to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Back to back maximums. Too short from Bishoo and Rohit rocked back and sent the ball into the crowd with a flourish.
-
20.5
SIX! Devendra Bishoo to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Great use of the feet from Rohit as he gets right to the pitch and launches the ball way back over the rope.
-
20.4
Devendra Bishoo to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
20.3
Devendra Bishoo to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Nurse.
-
20.2
Devendra Bishoo to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump down the track working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Powell.
-
20.1
Devendra Bishoo to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.
-
19.6
Jason Holder to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
19.5
Jason Holder to Virat Kohli. Short, outside off stump down the track pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Roach.
-
19.4
Jason Holder to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
19.3
Jason Holder to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
19.2
Jason Holder to Virat Kohli. Short, outside off stump down the track Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Bishoo.
-
19.1
Jason Holder to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Roach.
-
18.6
Devendra Bishoo to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
18.5
FOUR! Devendra Bishoo to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Chopped away fine at the very last second. It is a small gap to find but he does so brilliantly.
-
18.4
Devendra Bishoo to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Nurse.
-
18.3
Devendra Bishoo to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Powell.
-
18.2
Devendra Bishoo to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Thomas.
-
18.1
FOUR! Devendra Bishoo to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Opens the face just enough as he drives through the covers and finds the gap with ease. What a shot from Virat.