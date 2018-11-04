Spinner Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets as India overcame Windies in Kolkata to go 1-0 up in their three-match T20I series.

The left-armer finished with figures of 3-13, including the key wicket of Windies skipper Carlos Brathwaite, as the visitors were restricted to a modest total of 109-8.

But Brathwaite made India work for their victory, taking 2-11 with the ball to reduce the home side to a nervous 45-4 in reply before Dinesh Karthik saw them home with an unbeaten 31.

India captain Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first and that decision was rewarded as the world T20 champions slumped to 28-3, with debutant Krunal Pandya (1-15) removing the big-hitting Kieron Pollard for 14.

Yadav kept a stranglehold on the Windies middle order and it was only thanks to Fabien Allen, who hit 27 from 20 balls on his international T20 debut, that the visitors managed to post a three-figure score.

Allen eventually fell to another T20 debutant, seamer Khaleel Ahmed, who followed up his promising display in India's recent ODI series triumph against Windies with 1-16.

Windies paceman Oshane Thomas (2-21) gave his team hope of defending their modest total by removing both Indian openers, having Sharma (6) caught behind before bowling Shikhar Dhawan for three.

Brathwaite then weighed in with two more wickets before Karthik and Manish Pandey (19) put India back on track with a fifth-wicket partnership of 38.

It was Pandya (21 not out) who clinched victory with 13 balls to spare, ensuring that India take a 1-0 lead to Lucknow for the second game on Tuesday.