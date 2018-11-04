Cricket Match
India
73-4
W Indies
109-8 (20.0 ov)
India vs W Indies
|India 1st
|73-4 (13.1 ov)
|W Indies 1st
|109-8 (20.0 ov)
|India need 37 runs to win from 6.5 overs
India 1st Innings73-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.G. Sharma (c)
|c Ramdin b Thomas
|6
|6
|1
|0
|100.00
|S. Dhawan
|b Thomas
|3
|8
|0
|0
|37.50
|K.L. Rahul
|c Bravo b Brathwaite
|16
|22
|2
|0
|72.73
|R.R. Pant
|c Bravo b Brathwaite
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25.00
|M. Pandey
|Not out
|12
|18
|1
|0
|66.67
|D.K. Karthik
|Not out
|22
|21
|3
|1
|104.76
|Extras
|4w, 4b, 5lb
|13
|Total
|13.1 Overs, 4 wkts
|73
Fall of Wickets
- 7 Sharma 0.6ov
- 16 Dhawan 2.5ov
- 35 Pant 5.4ov
- 45 Rahul 7.3ov
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|O.R. Thomas
|4
|0
|21
|2
|5.25
|K.M.A. Paul
|3
|0
|20
|0
|6.67
|C.R. Brathwaite
|3
|1
|4
|2
|1.33
|K. Pierre
|2
|0
|7
|0
|3.50
|Pollard
|1
|0
|12
|0
|12.00
W Indies 1st Innings109-8
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S.D. Hope
|run out (Rahul)
|14
|10
|3
|0
|140.00
|D. Ramdin
|c Karthik b Yadav
|2
|5
|0
|0
|40.00
|S.O. Hetmyer
|c Karthik b Bumrah
|10
|7
|2
|0
|142.86
|K.A. Pollard
|c Pandey b Pandya
|14
|26
|0
|1
|53.85
|D.M. Bravo
|c Dhawan b Yadav
|5
|10
|0
|0
|50.00
|R. Powell
|c Karthik b Yadav
|4
|13
|0
|0
|30.77
|C.R. Brathwaite (c)
|lbw Yadav
|4
|11
|0
|0
|36.36
|F.A. Allen
|c Yadav b Ahmed
|27
|20
|4
|0
|135.00
|K.M.A. Paul
|Not out
|15
|13
|2
|0
|115.38
|K. Pierre
|Not out
|9
|5
|2
|0
|180.00
|Extras
|3w, 2lb
|5
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 8 wkts
|109
- To Bat:
- O.R. Thomas
Fall of Wickets
- 16 Ramdin 2.1ov
- 22 Hope 3.1ov
- 28 Hetmyer 4.4ov
- 47 Pollard 9.2ov
- 49 Bravo 10.1ov
- 56 Powell 12.3ov
- 63 Brathwaite 14.5ov
- 87 Allen 17.6ov
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Yadav
|4
|0
|36
|1
|9.00
|K.K. Ahmed
|4
|1
|16
|1
|4.00
|J.J. Bumrah
|4
|0
|27
|1
|6.75
|K.H. Pandya
|4
|0
|15
|1
|3.75
|K. Yadav
|4
|0
|13
|3
|3.25
Match Details
- Date
- 4th Nov 2018
- Toss
- India won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Eden Gardens, Kolkata
- Umpires
- C Shamsuddin, C K Nandan
- TV Umpire
- A K Chaudhary
- Match Referee
- B C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- A Y Dandekar
Live Commentary
-
13.1
Carlos Brathwaite to Dinesh Karthik. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Allen.
-
12.6
Khary Pierre to Manish Pandey. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
12.5
Khary Pierre to Manish Pandey. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
12.4
Khary Pierre to Manish Pandey. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Bravo.
-
12.3
Khary Pierre to Manish Pandey. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
12.2
Khary Pierre to Dinesh Karthik. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Bravo.
-
12.1
Khary Pierre to Manish Pandey. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Paul.
-
11.6
FOUR! Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Karthik. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Short and smashed away! Karthik takes back control in this over for India!
-
11.5
FOUR! Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Karthik. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, past fine leg for 4 runs. Oh dear, Pollard strays onto the legside once more and again Karthik picks him off for a boundary. Pollard is annoyed with himself.
-
11.4
Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Karthik. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Pierre.
-
11.3
Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Karthik. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
11.2
Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Karthik. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
11.1
FOUR! Kieron Pollard to Dinesh Karthik. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs. Not a good start, a freebie first up for Karthik who tucks it away with ease.
-
10.6
Khary Pierre to Dinesh Karthik. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
10.5
Khary Pierre to Dinesh Karthik. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Pierre.
-
10.4
Khary Pierre to Dinesh Karthik. Quicker length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Pierre.
-
10.3
Khary Pierre to Manish Pandey. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Powell.
-
10.2
Khary Pierre to Manish Pandey. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, mis-timed to short leg for no runs, fielded by Ramdin.
-
10.1
Khary Pierre to Dinesh Karthik. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Bravo.
-
9.6
Carlos Brathwaite to Dinesh Karthik. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track pushing, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Pierre.
-
9.5
Carlos Brathwaite to Manish Pandey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Allen.
-
9.4
Carlos Brathwaite to Manish Pandey. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ramdin.
-
9.3
Carlos Brathwaite to Manish Pandey. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ramdin.
-
9.2
Carlos Brathwaite to Manish Pandey. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
9.1
Carlos Brathwaite to Manish Pandey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Paul.
-
8.6
Oshane Thomas to Dinesh Karthik. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Pierre.
-
8.5
SIX! Oshane Thomas to Dinesh Karthik. Short, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, top edge in the air uncontrolled over fine leg for 6 runs. Top edge for six! Short and fast and well directed, good stuff from Thomas but the pace of the ball means it carried all the way over the ropes!
-
8.4
Oshane Thomas to Dinesh Karthik. Short, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
8.3
Oshane Thomas to Dinesh Karthik. Short, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ramdin.
-
8.2
Oshane Thomas to Dinesh Karthik. Short, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Thomas.
-
8.1
Oshane Thomas to Manish Pandey. Short, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Paul.
-
7.6
Carlos Brathwaite to Dinesh Karthik. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ramdin. A wicket maiden from the skipper!
-
7.5
Carlos Brathwaite to Dinesh Karthik. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Pierre.
-
7.4
Carlos Brathwaite to Dinesh Karthik. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ramdin.
-
7.3
OUT! Caught. Carlos Brathwaite to Lokesh Rahul. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg, by Bravo. Banged in short and Rahul picks out Bravo in the deep! He looks very annoyed with himself. India are turning this into a game!
-
7.2
Carlos Brathwaite to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
7.1
Carlos Brathwaite to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
6.6
Keemo Paul to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to second slip for 1 run, fielded by Ramdin.
-
6.5
Keemo Paul to Manish Pandey. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Thomas.
-
6.4
FOUR! Keemo Paul to Manish Pandey. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Doesn't time it perfectly but does so well enough to get the ball for four on this quick outfield.
-
6.4
Wide Keemo Paul to Manish Pandey. Length ball, to leg on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Ramdin.
-
6.3
Keemo Paul to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Allen.
-
6.2
Keemo Paul to Manish Pandey. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
6.1
Keemo Paul to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
5.6
Carlos Brathwaite to Manish Pandey. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to fourth slip for no runs, shy attempt by Hope.
-
5.5
Carlos Brathwaite to Manish Pandey. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to fourth slip for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
5.4
OUT! Caught. Carlos Brathwaite to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to point, by Bravo. India lose another! Pant tries to hit one through the legside with the bottom hand but closing the face sends the ball high up into the air. Bravo is underneath it and takes a simple catch. India making a mess of this.
-
5.4
Wide Carlos Brathwaite to Rishabh Pant. Back of a length, down leg side down the track pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Ramdin.
-
5.3
Carlos Brathwaite to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, hit pad to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bravo.
-
5.2
Carlos Brathwaite to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Bravo.
-
5.1
Carlos Brathwaite to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Thomas.
-
4.6
FOUR! Oshane Thomas to Lokesh Rahul. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Lovely use of the wrists to get the ball away fine and to the boundary. Runs starting to flow for India.
-
4.5
Oshane Thomas to Lokesh Rahul. Short, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, missed past fine leg for 4 runs. Short and fast and it beats everything, including the outstretched hand of Ramdin.
-
4.4
Oshane Thomas to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Bravo.
-
4.3
Oshane Thomas to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Paul.
-
4.2
Oshane Thomas to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump swayed away, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Ramdin.
-
4.1
Oshane Thomas to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Pierre.