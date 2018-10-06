India recorded their biggest winning margin in Test cricket after hammering Windies by an innings and 272 runs in Rajkot, with left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav claiming his maiden Test five-wicket haul.

Virat Kohli's side polished off the tourists' first innings for 181 before lunch to take a 468-run advantage and then bundled them out for 196 second time around as they eased to a 1-0 lead in the two-match series having racked up 649-9 declared in their sole knock.

India's victory eclipses the innings-and-262-run thrashing they dished out to Afghanistan in Bengaluru in June and knocks their innings-and-239-run rout of Sri Lanka in Nagpur in November 2017 down into third place.

Windies, missing skipper Jason Holder through injury and seamer Kemar Roach due to a family bereavement, did show some fight, with Roston Chase (53) and Keemo Paul (47) extending their first-innings, seventh-wicket stand to 73 after the visitors resumed on 94-6.

Kieran Powell (83) then struck eight fours and four sixes in his 93-ball knock in Windies' second dig before becoming one of Kuldeep's victims, the bowler's figures of 5-57 beating the 4-40 he claimed against Sri Lanka in Pallekele in August 2017.

Ravindra Jadeja, who scored his maiden Test century on Friday, wrapped up India's comprehensive victory when Windies tailender Shannon Gabriel slashed to Kuldeep at long-on.

Ravichandran Ashwin had earlier completed a four-wicket haul in Windies' first innings, adding the wickets of Chase, Sherman Lewis and Gabriel to his day-two dismissal of Shai Hope after Umesh Yadav had made the first breakthrough of the morning, Paul caught at midwicket.

India will now be looking to wrap up a 2-0 series win when the second Test gets underway in Hyderabad on Friday - the sides will then contest five one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals.