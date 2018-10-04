Cricket Match
India
232-3 (50.3 ov)
W Indies
India vs W Indies
|India 1st
|232-3 (50.3 ov)
|India are 232 for 3
India 1st Innings232-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|P.P. Shaw
|c&b Bishoo
|134
|154
|19
|0
|87.01
|K.L. Rahul
|lbw Gabriel
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|C.A. Pujara
|c Dowrich b Lewis
|86
|130
|14
|0
|66.15
|V. Kohli (c)
|Not out
|4
|16
|0
|0
|25.00
|A.M. Rahane
|Not out
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|2nb, 5b, 1lb
|8
|Total
|50.3 Overs, 3 wkts
|232
Fall of Wickets
- 3 Rahul 0.6ov
- 209 Pujara 42.6ov
- 232 Shaw 50.2ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Gabriel
|12
|1
|38
|1
|3.17
|K.M.A. Paul
|7
|1
|36
|0
|5.14
|S. Lewis
|9
|0
|42
|1
|4.67
|Bishoo
|16.2
|1
|71
|1
|4.35
|Chase
|6
|0
|39
|0
|6.50
Match Details
- Date
- 4th - 8th Oct 2018
- Toss
- India won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium
- Umpires
- I J Gould, N J Llong
- TV Umpire
- B N J Oxenford
- Match Referee
- B C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- A K Chaudhary
Live Commentary
-
50.3
Devendra Bishoo to Ajinkya Rahane. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
50.2
OUT! Caught & Bowled. Devendra Bishoo to Prithvi Shaw. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, leading edge back to bowler, by Bishoo.
-
50.1
Devendra Bishoo to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, mis-fielded by Chase, fielded by Powell.
-
49.6
Roston Chase to Prithvi Shaw. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Chase.
-
49.5
Roston Chase to Prithvi Shaw. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
49.4
Roston Chase to Prithvi Shaw. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Lewis.
-
49.3
Roston Chase to Prithvi Shaw. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Chase.
-
49.2
FOUR! Roston Chase to Prithvi Shaw. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs. Thrown out wide by Chase, and Shaw produces a flappy, flat-batted, drive through the covers. Aerial, but safe, and into the gap for four.
-
49.1
Roston Chase to Virat Kohli. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Bishoo.
-
48.6
Devendra Bishoo to Prithvi Shaw. Leg spinner short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Powell.
Things slowing down, which India can afford after the morning session. Windies trying to frustrate the batsmen and cause a lapse in concentration. Probably the best tactic on this pitch.
-
48.5
Devendra Bishoo to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.
-
48.4
Devendra Bishoo to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Chase.
-
48.3
Devendra Bishoo to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Chase.
-
48.2
Devendra Bishoo to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.
-
48.1
Devendra Bishoo to Prithvi Shaw. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.
-
47.6
Shannon Gabriel to Prithvi Shaw. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Dowrich, fielded by Lewis.
-
47.5
Shannon Gabriel to Prithvi Shaw. Short, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
47.4
Shannon Gabriel to Prithvi Shaw. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Powell.
-
47.3
Shannon Gabriel to Virat Kohli. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Paul.
-
47.2
Shannon Gabriel to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.
-
47.1
Shannon Gabriel to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.
-
46.6
Devendra Bishoo to Prithvi Shaw. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
46.5
Devendra Bishoo to Prithvi Shaw. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
46.4
Devendra Bishoo to Prithvi Shaw. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
46.3
Devendra Bishoo to Prithvi Shaw. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
46.2
FOUR! Devendra Bishoo to Prithvi Shaw. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. Streaky from Shaw. Chops at this spinning delivery, and edges past first slip. Flies past Hope quicker than he can react, and it races away to the third man boundary.
-
46.1
Devendra Bishoo to Prithvi Shaw. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
45.6
Shannon Gabriel to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
45.5
Shannon Gabriel to Virat Kohli. Length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
45.4
Shannon Gabriel to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Powell.
-
45.3
Shannon Gabriel to Prithvi Shaw. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Paul.
-
45.2
Shannon Gabriel to Prithvi Shaw. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Gabriel.
-
45.1
Shannon Gabriel to Prithvi Shaw. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
44.6
Sherman Lewis to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Lewis.
Halfway through the day, in terms of overs. India already over 200, and building towards a mammoth first innings total. Windies need a couple of strikes to get back into things.
-
44.5
Sherman Lewis to Virat Kohli. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Chase.
-
44.4
Sherman Lewis to Prithvi Shaw. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, in the air under control to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Paul.
-
44.3
Sherman Lewis to Prithvi Shaw. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third slip for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
44.2
Sherman Lewis to Prithvi Shaw. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
44.1
Sherman Lewis to Prithvi Shaw. Short, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
43.6
Shannon Gabriel to Virat Kohli. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
43.5
Shannon Gabriel to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, bat-pad to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Powell.
-
43.4
Shannon Gabriel to Prithvi Shaw. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Paul.
-
43.3
Shannon Gabriel to Prithvi Shaw. Length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, well timed to fine leg for 2 runs, run save by Lewis.
-
43.2
Shannon Gabriel to Prithvi Shaw. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
43.1
Shannon Gabriel to Prithvi Shaw. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Powell.
-
42.6
OUT! Caught. Sherman Lewis to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by Dowrich. Well, that came out of nowhere. Pujara dangles a bat out at a delivery he could have left alone, and the ball kisses the edge on the way through to the keeper. Lewis gets his first Test wicket. Boy, did he have to work hard for it. No real movement off the pitch, just a last second prod from Pujara. Indecisiveness causing the wicket. The stand has been broken. Doesn't get much easier for the Windies, though. In walks Virat Kohli.
-
42.5
Sherman Lewis to Cheteshwar Pujara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
42.4
Sherman Lewis to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
42.3
Sherman Lewis to Cheteshwar Pujara. Short, outside off stump swayed away, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
42.2
Sherman Lewis to Cheteshwar Pujara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, Gloved to short leg for no runs, fielded by Chase.
-
42.1
Sherman Lewis to Prithvi Shaw. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Paul.
-
41.6
Devendra Bishoo to Prithvi Shaw. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Ambris.
-
41.5
Devendra Bishoo to Cheteshwar Pujara. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.
-
41.4
Devendra Bishoo to Prithvi Shaw. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.
-
41.3
FOUR! Devendra Bishoo to Prithvi Shaw. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, well timed past third man for 4 runs. The runs keep on coming. Shaw is deep in the crease, and he seems to love the cut shot. Sliced away to bring up the 200 partnership.
-
41.2
Devendra Bishoo to Prithvi Shaw. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.
-
41.1
Devendra Bishoo to Prithvi Shaw. Leg spinner yorker, middle stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.