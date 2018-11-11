Cricket Match
India
W Indies
94-3 (12.5 ov)
India vs W Indies
|W Indies 1st
|94-3 (12.5 ov)
|Windies are 94 for 3 with 7.1 overs left
W Indies 1st Innings94-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S.D. Hope
|c Sundar b Chahal
|24
|22
|3
|1
|109.09
|S.O. Hetmyer
|c Pandya b Chahal
|26
|21
|4
|1
|123.81
|D.M. Bravo
|Not out
|15
|19
|1
|0
|78.95
|D. Ramdin
|b Sundar
|15
|15
|0
|1
|100.00
|N. Pooran
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|1 4lb
|14
|Total
|12.5 Overs, 3 wkts
|94
Fall of Wickets
- 51 Hope 6.1ov
- 62 Hetmyer 8.6ov
- 94 Ramdin 12.5ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|K.K. Ahmed
|2
|0
|10
|0
|5.00
|W. Sundar
|3.3
|0
|31
|0
|8.86
|Kumar
|1
|0
|9
|0
|9.00
|K.H. Pandya
|3
|0
|24
|0
|8.00
|Chahal
|3
|0
|15
|2
|5.00
Match Details
- Date
- 11th Nov 2018
- Toss
- Windies won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- M.A. Chidambaram Stadium
- Umpires
- C Shamsuddin, A K Chaudhary
- TV Umpire
- C K Nandan
- Match Referee
- B C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- A Y Dandekar
Live Commentary
-
12.5
OUT! Bowled. Washington Sundar to Denesh Ramdin. Off break length ball, outside off stump backing away cutting, bottom edge to.
-
12.4
Washington Sundar to Denesh Ramdin. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Rahul.
-
12.4
Wide Washington Sundar to Denesh Ramdin. Off break length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Karthik.
-
12.3
SIX! Washington Sundar to Denesh Ramdin. Off break length ball, off stump down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
12.2
Washington Sundar to Denesh Ramdin. Off break half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, hit pad to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Kumar.
-
12.1
Washington Sundar to Darren Bravo. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.
-
12.1
Wide Washington Sundar to Denesh Ramdin. Off break back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to leg slip for 2 runs, fielded by Karthik, fielded by Kumar.
-
11.6
Krunal Pandya to Denesh Ramdin. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pandey. Again almost chipped up to a fielder but it lands in the gap. The ball is holding up in this Chennai pitch.
-
11.5
Krunal Pandya to Denesh Ramdin. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to silly mid on for no runs, dropped catch by Pandya. Missed chance! Ramdin chips the ball up and Krunal leaping can't take the catch above his head.
-
11.4
Krunal Pandya to Darren Bravo. Stock ball full toss, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pandey.
-
11.4
Wide Krunal Pandya to Darren Bravo. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Karthik.
-
11.3
Krunal Pandya to Denesh Ramdin. Stock ball back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pandey.
-
11.2
Krunal Pandya to Darren Bravo. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.
-
11.1
Krunal Pandya to Denesh Ramdin. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.
-
10.6
Yuzvendra Chahal to Darren Bravo. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs. Really sharp turn from Chahal and that's beaten everybody! It pitched outside off and missed leg!
-
10.5
Yuzvendra Chahal to Denesh Ramdin. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Sundar.
-
10.4
Yuzvendra Chahal to Darren Bravo. Leg spinner half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
-
10.3
FOUR! Yuzvendra Chahal to Darren Bravo. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. In the slot and smacked straight down the ground, just one bounce and over the ropes.
-
10.2
Yuzvendra Chahal to Darren Bravo. Googly half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
10.1
Yuzvendra Chahal to Denesh Ramdin. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Sundar.
-
9.6
Krunal Pandya to Denesh Ramdin. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pandey.
-
9.5
Krunal Pandya to Denesh Ramdin. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot flick, mis-timed to square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
9.4
Krunal Pandya to Denesh Ramdin. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, leading edge to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
9.3
Krunal Pandya to Darren Bravo. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.
-
9.2
Krunal Pandya to Denesh Ramdin. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.
-
9.1
Krunal Pandya to Denesh Ramdin. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
8.6
OUT! Caught. Yuzvendra Chahal to Shimron Hetmyer. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, in the air uncontrolled to deep point, by Pandya. Deliberately played in the air by Hetmyer, but straight down the throat of the man in the deep! It was short from Chahal and it got up quite high. India had just managed to dry up the boundaries and forced the West Indies batsman to take a risk.
-
8.5
Yuzvendra Chahal to Darren Bravo. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.
-
8.4
Yuzvendra Chahal to Shimron Hetmyer. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.
-
8.3
Yuzvendra Chahal to Darren Bravo. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.
-
8.2
Yuzvendra Chahal to Darren Bravo. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sundar.
-
8.1
Yuzvendra Chahal to Darren Bravo. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Sundar.
-
7.6
Washington Sundar to Shimron Hetmyer. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Karthik. Almost carries back to the bowler!
-
7.5
Washington Sundar to Darren Bravo. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pandey.
-
7.4
Washington Sundar to Darren Bravo. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
7.3
Washington Sundar to Darren Bravo. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
7.2
Washington Sundar to Shimron Hetmyer. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
-
7.1
Washington Sundar to Darren Bravo. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.
-
6.6
Yuzvendra Chahal to Darren Bravo. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Sundar.
-
6.5
Yuzvendra Chahal to Darren Bravo. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pandya.
-
6.4
Yuzvendra Chahal to Shimron Hetmyer. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Sundar.
-
6.3
Yuzvendra Chahal to Darren Bravo. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.
-
6.2
Yuzvendra Chahal to Shimron Hetmyer. Leg spinner short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.
-
6.2
Wide Yuzvendra Chahal to Shimron Hetmyer. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Karthik.
-
6.1
OUT! Caught. Yuzvendra Chahal to Shai Hope. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, by Sundar. In the air, and out! Hope going legside against the spin and doesn't get enough of it, that was an easy catch. Chahal picks up a wicket with his very first ball!
-
5.6
SIX! Krunal Pandya to Shimron Hetmyer. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Smoked down the ground! Looks like it's hit the boundary board on the full so that will be six more!
-
5.5
Krunal Pandya to Shimron Hetmyer. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
5.4
Krunal Pandya to Shimron Hetmyer. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot Late Cut, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Karthik.
-
5.3
Krunal Pandya to Shai Hope. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot Slog, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, dropped catch by Dhawan, run save by Dhawan. Great work in the deep by Dhawan! Leaning over the rope he caught the ball and then he somehow managed to keep himself in the air for long enough to flick the ball back inside the ropes before he touched the boundary.
-
5.2
SIX! Krunal Pandya to Shai Hope. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. That's big! Shai Hope answering the critics who say he's not really a T20 player!
-
5.1
Krunal Pandya to Shai Hope. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Sundar.
-
4.6
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Chahal.
-
4.5
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shai Hope. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
4.4
FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Glorious lofted drive! Great start from the West Indies.
-
4.3
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
4.2
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shai Hope. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, bottom edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Kumar.
-
4.1
FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, past deep square leg for 4 runs. A bit of a loose ball from Bhuvi first up and Hope whips it away behind square.
-
3.6
Washington Sundar to Shimron Hetmyer. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Karthik.
-
3.6
Wide Washington Sundar to Shimron Hetmyer. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to fine leg for 5 runs.
-
3.5
FOUR! Washington Sundar to Shimron Hetmyer. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. What a shot! Smashed to the boundary like a rocket, this time off the front foot from Hetmyer. He has shown signs of real class on this tour.
-
3.4
Washington Sundar to Shimron Hetmyer. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
3.3
FOUR! Washington Sundar to Shimron Hetmyer. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Slog, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Great footwork again, getting really deep in the crease and flat-batting the ball back down the ground with real power.
-
3.2
Washington Sundar to Shimron Hetmyer. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, shy attempt by Ahmed. Almost another mix up! Hope came charging down but it went straight to the fielder and he could easily have been run out at the non-striker's end!
-
3.1
Washington Sundar to Shai Hope. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.