Day 1 of 5
Badge

India

 
Badge

W Indies

295-7  (95.0 ov)

Windies are 295 for 7

India vs W Indies

Roston Chase scores 98 not out as Windies fight back against India in second Test

Windies had slipped to 113-5 on day one in Hyderabad

Roston Chase is two runs away from a fourth Test century and first outside the Caribbean

Roston Chase led a middle-order fightback with an unbeaten 98 as Windies held up India's progress on day one of the second and final Test in Hyderabad.

Windies, thumped by an innings and 272 runs in the series opener in Rajkot last week, closed on 295-7, with Chase's 174-ball knock lifting the tourists from 113-5.

The 26-year-old put on 63 with Shane Dowrich (30) for the sixth wicket and then 104 for the seventh with fit-again skipper Jason Holder (52), who was back in the XI after missing the first Test with an ankle injury.

India's debuting seamer Shardul Thakur lasted just 10 deliveries before he hobbled off with a groin strain but the hosts bossed the early proceedings, with Kuldeep Yadav (3-74) striking three times.

India seamer Shardul Thakur picked up a groin injury on debut

Ravichandran Ashwin made the initial breakthrough when Kieran Powell (22) slashed him to Ravindra Jadeja at cover with the score on 32, before left-arm spinner Kuldeep took charge.

Kuldeep, who picked up a maiden Test five-for in Rajkot, pinned Kraigg Brathwaite (14) and Shimron Hetmyer (12) lbw and then had Sunil Ambris (18) caught by Jadeja, while namesake Umesh Yadav (3-83) trapped Shai Hope (36) leg before after beating the Barbadian for pace.

Chase, who hit a Test-best 137 not out against India in Jamaica in 2016, stopped the rot, firstly with Dowrich and then, when the wicketkeeper-batsman was out lbw on review to Umesh, with Holder.

Holder gloved an Umesh bouncer behind late in the day, leaving Chase and Devendra Bishoo (2no) to steer Windies through to stumps.

Kuldeep Yadav (pictured) and namesake Umesh shared six Windies wickets

Match Details

Date
12th - 16th Oct 2018
Toss
Windies won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Umpires
B N J Oxenford, I J Gould
TV Umpire
N J Llong
Match Referee
B C Broad
Reserve Umpire
N N Menon

w indies BATTING CARD

Batsman R
K.C. Brathwaite lbw Yadav 14
K.O.A. Powell c Jadeja b Ashwin 22
S.D. Hope lbw Yadav 36
S.O. Hetmyer lbw Yadav 12
S.W. Ambris c Jadeja b Yadav 18
R.L. Chase Not out 98
S.O. Dowrich lbw Yadav 30
J.O. Holder c Pant b Yadav 52
D.A. Bishoo Not out 2
Extras 6b, 5lb 11
Total 95.0 Overs 295 - 7
Full Batting Card

india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Yadav 23 2 83 3
S.N. Thakur 1.4 0 9 0
Ashwin 24.2 7 49 1
K. Yadav 26 2 74 3
Jadeja 20 2 69 0
Full Bowling Card

