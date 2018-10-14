Cricket Match

Day 3 of 5
Badge

India

367 & 75-0
Result
Badge

W Indies

311 & 127

India win by 10 wickets

India vs W Indies

India beat Windies by 10 wickets to seal 2-0 series Test win

Umesh Yadav took just one wicket in the first Test against the Windies

India beat West Indies by 10 wickets in the second and final Test to complete a 2-0 series win in Hyderabad.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Having been bowled out for just 127 in their second innings, the tourists set India a target of just 72 for victory.

Opening batsmen KL Rahul (33 not out) and Prithvi Shaw (33 not out) then rattled off the required runs in just 16.1 overs to seal a second successive victory inside three days.

It was another dominant performance from India as they continued their good run at home to record their 10th straight Test series win on home soil.

Some fine bowling by Umesh Yadav, who took 4-17, and Ravindra Jadeja (3-12) had earlier put India firmly control.

The hosts won the first Test in Rajkot by an innings and 272 runs, their biggest Test victory.

Match Details

Date
12th - 16th Oct 2018
Toss
Windies won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Umpires
B N J Oxenford, I J Gould
TV Umpire
N J Llong
Match Referee
B C Broad
Reserve Umpire
N N Menon

india BATTING CARD

Batsman R
P.P. Shaw Not out 33
K.L. Rahul Not out 33
Extras 1nb, 6b, 2lb 9
Total 16.1 Overs 75 - 0
Full Batting Card

w indies BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Holder 4 0 17 0
J. Warrican 4 0 17 0
Bishoo 4.1 0 19 0
Chase 4 0 14 0
Full Bowling Card

