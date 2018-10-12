Cricket Match
India
W Indies
250-6 (80.0 ov)
India vs W Indies
|W Indies 1st
|250-6 (80.0 ov)
|Windies are 250 for 6
W Indies 1st Innings250-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|K.C. Brathwaite
|lbw Yadav
|14
|68
|2
|0
|20.59
|K.O.A. Powell
|c Jadeja b Ashwin
|22
|30
|4
|0
|73.33
|S.D. Hope
|lbw Yadav
|36
|68
|5
|0
|52.94
|S.O. Hetmyer
|lbw Yadav
|12
|34
|2
|0
|35.29
|S.W. Ambris
|c Jadeja b Yadav
|18
|26
|3
|0
|69.23
|R.L. Chase
|Not out
|70
|121
|6
|1
|57.85
|S.O. Dowrich
|lbw Yadav
|30
|63
|4
|1
|47.62
|J.O. Holder (c)
|Not out
|38
|70
|5
|0
|54.29
|Extras
|6b, 4lb
|10
|Total
|80.0 Overs, 6 wkts
|250
- To Bat:
- D.A. Bishoo,
- J.A. Warrican,
- S.T. Gabriel
Fall of Wickets
- 32 Powell 11.1ov
- 52 Brathwaite 22.5ov
- 86 Hope 31.3ov
- 92 Hetmyer 34.1ov
- 113 Ambris 38.5ov
- 182 Dowrich 59.3ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Yadav
|19
|1
|71
|2
|3.74
|S.N. Thakur
|1.4
|0
|9
|0
|5.40
|Ashwin
|20.2
|7
|37
|1
|1.82
|K. Yadav
|23
|1
|68
|3
|2.96
|Jadeja
|15
|2
|52
|0
|3.47
Match Details
- Date
- 12th - 16th Oct 2018
- Toss
- Windies won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
- Umpires
- B N J Oxenford, I J Gould
- TV Umpire
- N J Llong
- Match Referee
- B C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- N N Menon
Live Commentary
-
79.6
Ravichandran Ashwin to Jason Holder. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.
-
79.5
Ravichandran Ashwin to Roston Chase. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.
-
79.4
Ravichandran Ashwin to Jason Holder. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
79.3
Ravichandran Ashwin to Roston Chase. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.
-
79.2
Ravichandran Ashwin to Roston Chase. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.
-
79.1
Ravichandran Ashwin to Roston Chase. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Shaw.
-
78.6
Ravindra Jadeja to Jason Holder. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
78.5
Ravindra Jadeja to Jason Holder. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, to mid on for no runs.
-
78.4
Ravindra Jadeja to Jason Holder. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
78.3
Ravindra Jadeja to Jason Holder. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
78.2
Ravindra Jadeja to Jason Holder. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
78.1
Ravindra Jadeja to Jason Holder. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Ashwin.
-
77.6
Ravichandran Ashwin to Roston Chase. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pujara.
-
77.5
Ravichandran Ashwin to Jason Holder. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.
-
77.4
Ravichandran Ashwin to Jason Holder. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs.
-
77.3
Ravichandran Ashwin to Roston Chase. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run.
-
77.2
Ravichandran Ashwin to Roston Chase. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) past fine leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Pant.
-
77.1
Ravichandran Ashwin to Roston Chase. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Shaw.
-
76.6
Ravindra Jadeja to Roston Chase. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
76.5
Ravindra Jadeja to Roston Chase. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
76.4
Ravindra Jadeja to Roston Chase. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
76.3
Ravindra Jadeja to Jason Holder. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
76.2
Ravindra Jadeja to Jason Holder. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Shaw.
-
76.1
Ravindra Jadeja to Jason Holder. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Shaw.
-
75.6
Ravichandran Ashwin to Jason Holder. Quicker ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Pujara.
-
75.5
Ravichandran Ashwin to Jason Holder. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Yadav.
-
75.4
Ravichandran Ashwin to Jason Holder. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Pujara.
-
75.3
FOUR! Ravichandran Ashwin to Jason Holder. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Ashwin strays in line and Holder makes the most of it, deftly deflecting for four more. Runs are flowing this evening with India seeking a breakthrough.
-
75.2
Ravichandran Ashwin to Jason Holder. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shaw.
-
75.1
Ravichandran Ashwin to Jason Holder. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
74.6
Kuldeep Yadav to Jason Holder. Chinaman length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run.
-
74.5
Kuldeep Yadav to Jason Holder. Chinaman back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Yadav.
-
74.4
Kuldeep Yadav to Jason Holder. Googly length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Yadav.
-
74.3
FOUR! Kuldeep Yadav to Jason Holder. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Kuldeep gives this one plenty of air in an attempt to extract some spin from the surface, but Holder is good enough to spot it early and lunge forward. These two are playing really nicely at the moment but India are still on top.
-
74.2
Kuldeep Yadav to Jason Holder. Chinaman length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Yadav.
-
74.1
Kuldeep Yadav to Jason Holder. Chinaman full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
73.6
Ravichandran Ashwin to Roston Chase. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Shaw.
-
73.5
Ravichandran Ashwin to Roston Chase. Arm ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Pujara.
-
73.4
Ravichandran Ashwin to Roston Chase. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.
-
73.3
Ravichandran Ashwin to Roston Chase. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
73.2
Ravichandran Ashwin to Roston Chase. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pujara.
-
73.1
Ravichandran Ashwin to Roston Chase. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Shaw.
-
72.6
Kuldeep Yadav to Jason Holder. Chinaman half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
72.5
Kuldeep Yadav to Jason Holder. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
72.4
Kuldeep Yadav to Jason Holder. Googly length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Yadav.
-
72.3
Kuldeep Yadav to Jason Holder. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
72.2
Kuldeep Yadav to Jason Holder. Slider length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Yadav.
-
72.1
Kuldeep Yadav to Jason Holder. Googly back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to square leg for 2 runs, shy attempt by Kohli, overthrow by Kohli.
-
71.6
Ravichandran Ashwin to Roston Chase. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
71.5
Ravichandran Ashwin to Roston Chase. Quicker ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Shaw.
-
71.4
Ravichandran Ashwin to Roston Chase. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.
-
71.3
Ravichandran Ashwin to Jason Holder. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
-
71.2
Ravichandran Ashwin to Jason Holder. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Rahane.
-
71.1
Ravichandran Ashwin to Jason Holder. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ashwin.
-
70.6
Kuldeep Yadav to Roston Chase. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
70.5
Kuldeep Yadav to Jason Holder. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run.
-
70.4
Kuldeep Yadav to Jason Holder. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
70.3
Kuldeep Yadav to Roston Chase. Chinaman half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Jadeja.
-
70.2
Kuldeep Yadav to Roston Chase. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Pujara.
-
70.1
Kuldeep Yadav to Roston Chase. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.