Cricket Match
India
W Indies
104 (31.5 ov)
India vs W Indies
|W Indies 1st
|104All out (31.5 ov)
|Windies are 104 all out with 18.1 overs left - Between Innings
W Indies 1st Innings104 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|K.O.A. Powell
|c Dhoni b Kumar
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|R. Powell
|c Dhawan b Ahmed
|16
|39
|1
|0
|41.03
|S.D. Hope
|b Bumrah
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0.00
|M.N. Samuels
|c Kohli b Jadeja
|24
|38
|3
|1
|63.16
|S.O. Hetmyer
|lbw Jadeja
|9
|11
|1
|0
|81.82
|J.O. Holder (c)
|c Jadhav b Ahmed
|25
|33
|2
|0
|75.76
|F.A. Allen
|c Jadhav b Bumrah
|4
|11
|0
|0
|36.36
|K.M.A. Paul
|c Rayudu b Yadav
|5
|18
|0
|0
|27.78
|D.A. Bishoo
|Not out
|8
|15
|1
|0
|53.33
|K.A.J. Roach
|c Jadhav b Jadeja
|5
|15
|1
|0
|33.33
|O.R. Thomas
|lbw Jadeja
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|7w, 1lb
|8
|Total
|All Out, 31.5 Overs
|104
Fall of Wickets
- 1 Powell 0.4ov
- 2 Hope 1.4ov
- 36 Samuels 11.5ov
- 53 Hetmyer 15.5ov
- 57 Powell 16.6ov
- 66 Allen 20.6ov
- 87 Holder 25.2ov
- 94 Paul 28.1ov
- 103 Roach 31.3ov
- 104 Thomas 31.5ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Kumar
|4
|1
|11
|1
|2.75
|J.J. Bumrah
|6
|1
|11
|2
|1.83
|K.K. Ahmed
|7
|1
|29
|2
|4.14
|Jadeja
|9.5
|1
|34
|4
|3.46
|K. Yadav
|5
|1
|18
|1
|3.60
Match Details
- Date
- 1st Nov 2018
- Toss
- Windies won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Greenfield Stadium
- Umpires
- A K Chaudhary, P Wilson
- TV Umpire
- I J Gould
- Match Referee
- B C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- C Shamsuddin
Live Commentary
-
31.5
OUT! L.B.W. Verified by umpire after REFERRAL. Ravindra Jadeja to Oshane Thomas. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to.
-
31.5
Wide Ravindra Jadeja to Oshane Thomas. Stock length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.
-
31.4
Ravindra Jadeja to Oshane Thomas. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
31.3
OUT! Caught. Ravindra Jadeja to Kemar Roach. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control to long off, by Jadhav. Nicely pouched at long off. Roach hits this sweetly, but doesn't get the elevation to clear the fence. Jadhav is on the boundary edge, and has to jump up to snaffle it with both hands.
-
31.2
Ravindra Jadeja to Kemar Roach. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.
-
31.1
Ravindra Jadeja to Devendra Bishoo. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
30.6
Kuldeep Yadav to Kemar Roach. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.
-
30.5
Kuldeep Yadav to Kemar Roach. Googly length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.
-
30.4
APPEAL! Kuldeep Yadav to Kemar Roach. Chinaman length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Dhoni, appeal made for L.B.W. Half a shout, but it was similar to the one taht was given a few overs ago. Turning past leg stump again.
-
30.3
FOUR! Kuldeep Yadav to Kemar Roach. Chinaman length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Swept fine and swept for four. Roach gets down early, and paddles this behind short fine leg.
-
30.2
Kuldeep Yadav to Devendra Bishoo. Chinaman half volley, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.
-
30.1
Kuldeep Yadav to Devendra Bishoo. Chinaman length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.
-
29.6
Ravindra Jadeja to Devendra Bishoo. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rayudu.
-
29.5
Ravindra Jadeja to Kemar Roach. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.
-
29.4
Ravindra Jadeja to Kemar Roach. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to second slip for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
29.3
Ravindra Jadeja to Kemar Roach. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Rayudu.
-
29.2
Ravindra Jadeja to Kemar Roach. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Rayudu.
-
29.1
Ravindra Jadeja to Devendra Bishoo. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.
-
28.6
Kuldeep Yadav to Kemar Roach. Chinaman half volley, to leg on the front foot defending, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.
-
28.5
Kuldeep Yadav to Kemar Roach. Googly half volley, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Yadav.
-
28.4
APPEAL! OUT changed by umpire to NOT OUT after REFERRAL. Kuldeep Yadav to Kemar Roach. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W. Up goes the finger, but Roach reviews. Another one that gets overturned. Looked pretty good at first glance, but it's spinning too much according to HawkEye. Missing leg stump.
-
28.3
Kuldeep Yadav to Kemar Roach. Chinaman length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.
-
28.2
Kuldeep Yadav to Kemar Roach. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Yadav.
-
28.1
OUT! Caught. Kuldeep Yadav to Keemo Paul. Chinaman short, down leg side swayed away slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on, fielded by Rayudu. Just a matter of time before that happened. Paul goes for the aggressive shot, looking to hoick it out the ground, but ends up hacking down to long on for a simple grab.
-
27.6
Khaleel Ahmed to Devendra Bishoo. Short, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.
-
27.5
Khaleel Ahmed to Devendra Bishoo. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
27.4
Khaleel Ahmed to Devendra Bishoo. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Rayudu.
-
27.3
Khaleel Ahmed to Keemo Paul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.
-
27.2
Khaleel Ahmed to Keemo Paul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
27.2
Wide Khaleel Ahmed to Keemo Paul. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.
-
27.1
Khaleel Ahmed to Keemo Paul. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
26.6
FOUR! Kuldeep Yadav to Devendra Bishoo. Chinaman full toss, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs. Puts away the bad ball. Bishoo gets it on the full, and hammers this away through square leg.
-
26.5
Kuldeep Yadav to Devendra Bishoo. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.
-
26.4
Kuldeep Yadav to Devendra Bishoo. Chinaman half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
26.3
Kuldeep Yadav to Keemo Paul. Chinaman half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.
-
26.2
Kuldeep Yadav to Keemo Paul. Googly length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.
-
26.1
Kuldeep Yadav to Keemo Paul. Chinaman length ball, to leg on the front foot slog sweeping, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.
-
25.6
Khaleel Ahmed to Devendra Bishoo. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
25.5
Khaleel Ahmed to Devendra Bishoo. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.
-
25.4
Khaleel Ahmed to Devendra Bishoo. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
25.3
Khaleel Ahmed to Devendra Bishoo. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
25.2
OUT! Caught. Khaleel Ahmed to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, Spliced in the air uncontrolled to mid off, by Jadhav. That's the wicket that India wanted. Holder tries to drive on the up, but it wasn't the length to do so. Another one that comes high off the bat, and it spoons into mid off's hands. This could be over in a hurry.
-
25.1
Khaleel Ahmed to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Rayudu.
-
24.6
Kuldeep Yadav to Jason Holder. Chinaman length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.
-
24.5
Kuldeep Yadav to Keemo Paul. Chinaman half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Rayudu.
-
24.4
Kuldeep Yadav to Jason Holder. Chinaman full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.
-
24.3
Kuldeep Yadav to Jason Holder. Chinaman half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Kumar.
-
24.2
Kuldeep Yadav to Keemo Paul. Chinaman half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.
-
24.1
Kuldeep Yadav to Jason Holder. Chinaman half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.
-
23.6
Ravindra Jadeja to Jason Holder. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
23.5
FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Jason Holder. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Tossed up, Holder with a big stride, and he drills that powerfully through the covers.
-
23.4
Ravindra Jadeja to Jason Holder. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Rayudu.
-
23.3
Ravindra Jadeja to Jason Holder. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge to first slip for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
23.2
Ravindra Jadeja to Jason Holder. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kumar.
-
23.1
Ravindra Jadeja to Jason Holder. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Dhawan.
-
22.6
Kuldeep Yadav to Keemo Paul. Chinaman half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Yadav.
-
22.5
APPEAL! Verified by umpire after REFERRAL. Kuldeep Yadav to Keemo Paul. Chinaman length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W. A mighty close call. India almost had their seventh. Ripped back past the inside edge to hit the front pad. A lot of bounce on that, and the height has saved Paul. Impact in line, but umpire's call on hitting the stumps.
-
22.4
Kuldeep Yadav to Keemo Paul. Chinaman half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.
-
22.3
Kuldeep Yadav to Keemo Paul. Googly length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
22.3
Wide Kuldeep Yadav to Keemo Paul. Chinaman length ball, middle stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.
-
22.2
Kuldeep Yadav to Keemo Paul. Chinaman half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
22.1
Kuldeep Yadav to Keemo Paul. Chinaman half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.