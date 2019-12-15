Cricket Match
India
287-8 (50.0 ov)
W Indies
8-0
India vs W Indies
|W Indies 1st
|8-0 (2.0 ov)
|India 1st
|287-8 (50.0 ov)
|West Indies need 280 runs to win from 47.5 overs
W Indies 1st Innings8-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S.D. Hope
|Not out
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0.00
|S.W. Ambris
|Not out
|8
|6
|2
|0
|133.33
|Extras
|0
|Total
|2.0 Overs, 0 wkts
|8
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|D.L. Chahar
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Shami
|1
|0
|8
|0
|8.00
India 1st Innings287-8
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.G. Sharma
|c Pollard b Joseph
|36
|56
|6
|0
|64.29
|K.L. Rahul
|c Hetmyer b Cottrell
|6
|15
|1
|0
|40.00
|V. Kohli (c)
|b Cottrell
|4
|4
|1
|0
|100.00
|S.S. Iyer
|c Pollard b Joseph
|70
|88
|5
|1
|79.55
|R.R. Pant
|c Hetmyer b Pollard
|71
|69
|7
|1
|102.90
|K.M. Jadhav
|c Pollard b Paul
|40
|35
|3
|1
|114.29
|R.A. Jadeja
|run out (Chase)
|21
|21
|2
|0
|100.00
|S. Dube
|c Holder b Paul
|9
|6
|1
|0
|150.00
|D.L. Chahar
|Not out
|6
|8
|0
|0
|75.00
|M. Shami
|Not out
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|3nb, 11w, 5b, 5lb
|24
|Total
|50.0 Overs, 8 wkts
|287
- To Bat:
- K. Yadav
Fall of Wickets
- 21 Rahul 6.2ov
- 25 Kohli 6.6ov
- 80 Sharma 18.1ov
- 194 Iyer 36.4ov
- 210 Pant 39.4ov
- 269 Jadhav 47.3ov
- 269 Jadeja 47.4ov
- 282 Dube 49.3ov
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Cottrell
|10
|3
|46
|2
|4.60
|Holder
|8
|0
|45
|0
|5.63
|H.R. Walsh
|5
|0
|31
|0
|6.20
|K.M.A. Paul
|7
|0
|40
|2
|5.71
|A.S. Joseph
|9
|1
|45
|2
|5.00
|Chase
|7
|0
|42
|0
|6.00
|Pollard
|4
|0
|28
|1
|7.00
Match Details
- Date
- 15th Dec 2019
- Toss
- West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- M.A. Chidambaram Stadium
- Umpires
- N N Menon, S George
- TV Umpire
- R J Tucker
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- A K Chaudhary
Live Commentary
-
2.1
Deepak Chahar to Shai Hope. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Chahar.
-
1.6
Mohammed Shami to Sunil Ambris. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
1.5
FOUR! Mohammed Shami to Sunil Ambris. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Same again from Ambris, clipped a bit straighter this time towards mid-wicket.
-
1.4
Mohammed Shami to Sunil Ambris. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
1.3
FOUR! Mohammed Shami to Sunil Ambris. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs. A touch too straight from Shami, Ambris clips this away for four to square-leg. Shami getting some movement in the air early on here.
-
1.2
Mohammed Shami to Sunil Ambris. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Yadav.
-
1.1
NEW BALL. Mohammed Shami to Sunil Ambris. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
0.6
Deepak Chahar to Shai Hope. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
0.5
Deepak Chahar to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
0.4
Deepak Chahar to Shai Hope. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
0.3
Deepak Chahar to Shai Hope. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
0.2
Deepak Chahar to Shai Hope. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Deepak Chahar to Shai Hope. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
49.6
Keemo Paul to Deepak Chahar. Slower ball yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Walsh. India close on 287 for 8 with Iyer and Pant top scoring for India with 70 and 71 respectively, India will be happy with the way this innings went with the loss of Sharma, Rahul and Kohli early. As for the West Indies they will be disappointed with the way they ended the innings with Pant and Iyer getting a big partnership to steady the ship. The pitch looks slow and hard to bat on, so maybe this is a really good score, West Indies now need 289 to win.
-
49.5
Keemo Paul to Deepak Chahar. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side on the front foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Cottrell, fielded by Walsh.
-
49.4
Keemo Paul to Mohammed Shami. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Hope.
-
49.4
No ball Keemo Paul to Deepak Chahar. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
49.3
OUT! Caught. Keemo Paul to Shivam Dube. Slower ball back of a length, middle stump on the front foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, by Holder. Dube is caught at long-off for 9, slower ball gets him, good bowling.
-
49.2
Keemo Paul to Shivam Dube. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, run save by Pollard, fielded by Pollard.
-
49.1
Keemo Paul to Deepak Chahar. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
48.6
Sheldon Cottrell to Deepak Chahar. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot pulling, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
48.5
Sheldon Cottrell to Deepak Chahar. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
48.4
Sheldon Cottrell to Shivam Dube. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
48.3
FOUR! Sheldon Cottrell to Shivam Dube. Yorker, down leg side on the front foot working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Great shot from Dube to squeeze it into the gap on the leg-side, much needed runs for India.
-
48.3
Wide Sheldon Cottrell to Shivam Dube. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Hope.
-
48.2
Sheldon Cottrell to Deepak Chahar. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to short third man for 1 run, shy attempt by Joseph.
-
48.1
Sheldon Cottrell to Shivam Dube. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.
-
47.6
Keemo Paul to Deepak Chahar. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot hooking, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
47.5
Keemo Paul to Shivam Dube. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Paul.
-
47.4
OUT! Run Out. Keemo Paul to Ravindra Jadeja. Yorker, off stump on the front foot dropped, to short mid wicket, direct hit by Chase. Very strange run out, they go for the quick single, Chase manages to get a direct hit at the bowlers end, it looked close in real time, the umpire doesn't go upstairs to look at the decision closer, but replays show Jadeja is short of his ground. After a few minutes of talking the umpire sends it upstairs and Jadeja goes.
-
47.3
OUT! Caught. Keemo Paul to Kedar Jadhav. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, by Pollard. The impressive innings of Jadhav comes to an end, he finishes with 40 off 35, he drives Paul straight to Pollard at long on who takes the catch.
-
47.2
Keemo Paul to Kedar Jadhav. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
47.1
Keemo Paul to Ravindra Jadeja. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
46.6
Sheldon Cottrell to Kedar Jadhav. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Cottrell.
-
46.5
Sheldon Cottrell to Ravindra Jadeja. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pollard.
-
46.4
Sheldon Cottrell to Kedar Jadhav. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Pollard.
-
46.3
Sheldon Cottrell to Kedar Jadhav. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Joseph.
-
46.2
Sheldon Cottrell to Kedar Jadhav. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
46.1
FOUR! Sheldon Cottrell to Kedar Jadhav. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Cut fine for four, another four that puts India closer to a very good score on a slow wicket.
-
45.6
FOUR! Alzarri Joseph to Ravindra Jadeja. Yorker, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Four for Jadeja, full, down leg-side and he flicks it away for four down to fine leg, this partnership has been good for India, who are looking at possibly getting 300 here.
-
45.5
Alzarri Joseph to Kedar Jadhav. Yorker, to leg backing away driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Holder.
-
45.4
Alzarri Joseph to Ravindra Jadeja. Yorker, down leg side on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Holder.
-
45.3
Alzarri Joseph to Kedar Jadhav. Yorker, to leg on the back foot flick, hit pad to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.
-
45.2
Alzarri Joseph to Kedar Jadhav. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
45.1
Alzarri Joseph to Ravindra Jadeja. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ambris.
-
44.6
Sheldon Cottrell to Ravindra Jadeja. Length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Chase.
-
44.5
Sheldon Cottrell to Kedar Jadhav. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.
-
44.4
Sheldon Cottrell to Ravindra Jadeja. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to cover for 1 run.
-
44.3
Sheldon Cottrell to Ravindra Jadeja. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Cottrell.
-
44.2
Sheldon Cottrell to Kedar Jadhav. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
44.1
Sheldon Cottrell to Ravindra Jadeja. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
43.6
Alzarri Joseph to Kedar Jadhav. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Joseph.
-
43.5
FOUR! Alzarri Joseph to Kedar Jadhav. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs. Two fours in the over, Jadhav again with the boundary, the one he cuts away behind point for four.
-
43.5
Wide Alzarri Joseph to Kedar Jadhav. Full toss, down leg side on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Hope.
-
43.4
FOUR! Alzarri Joseph to Kedar Jadhav. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Jadhav gets one over the man at short fine leg, brilliant shot, these two are putting on a good partnership for this wicket.
-
43.3
Alzarri Joseph to Ravindra Jadeja. Length ball, off stump on the front foot dropped, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Ambris.
-
43.2
Alzarri Joseph to Kedar Jadhav. Back of a length, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Paul.
-
43.1
Alzarri Joseph to Kedar Jadhav. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, leading edge to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Walsh.