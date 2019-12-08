Cricket Match
India
170-7 (20.0 ov)
W Indies
India vs W Indies
|India 1st
|170-7 (20.0 ov)
|India are 170 for 7 - Between Innings
India 1st Innings170-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.G. Sharma
|b Holder
|15
|18
|2
|0
|83.33
|K.L. Rahul
|c Hetmyer b Pierre
|11
|11
|1
|0
|100.00
|S. Dube
|c Hetmyer b Walsh
|54
|30
|3
|4
|180.00
|V. Kohli (c)
|c Simmons b Williams
|19
|17
|2
|0
|111.76
|R.R. Pant
|Not out
|33
|22
|3
|1
|150.00
|S.S. Iyer
|c King b Walsh
|10
|11
|1
|0
|90.91
|R.A. Jadeja
|b Williams
|9
|11
|0
|0
|81.82
|W. Sundar
|c&b Cottrell
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|D.L. Chahar
|Not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|2nb, 13w, 3lb
|18
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 7 wkts
|170
- To Bat:
- B. Kumar,
- Y.S. Chahal
Fall of Wickets
- 24 Rahul 3.1ov
- 56 Sharma 7.4ov
- 97 Dube 10.3ov
- 120 Kohli 13.2ov
- 144 Iyer 16.2ov
- 164 Jadeja 18.6ov
- 167 Sundar 19.4ov
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Cottrell
|4
|0
|27
|1
|6.75
|K. Pierre
|2
|0
|11
|1
|5.50
|Holder
|4
|0
|42
|1
|10.50
|K.O.K. Williams
|4
|0
|30
|2
|7.50
|Pollard
|2
|0
|29
|0
|14.50
|H.R. Walsh
|4
|0
|28
|2
|7.00
Match Details
- Date
- 8th Dec 2019
- Toss
- West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Greenfield Stadium
- Umpires
- C K Nandan, A K Chaudhary
- TV Umpire
- N N Menon
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- C Shamsuddin
Live Commentary
-
19.6
Sheldon Cottrell to Rishabh Pant. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Lewis.
That was gripping T20 cricket, an innings that see-sawed back and forth leaving the match interestingly positioned at the end of it. Shivam Dube made the most of his promotion up the order, smacking four towering sixes on his way to a maiden T20I fifty. Rishabh Pant briefly showed his unorthodox brilliance as well, however the tourists made smart use of the slow surface to keep things tight. Hayden Walsh and Kesrick Williams were the pick of the bowlers with a couple of wickets each. This should be a cracking chase with the series on the line.
-
19.5
Sheldon Cottrell to Deepak Chahar. Slower ball back of a length, middle stump on the front foot Slog, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pollard.
-
19.4
OUT! Caught & Bowled. Sheldon Cottrell to Washington Sundar. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled back to bowler, by Cottrell. Cottrell salutes after scooping up a sharp return catch. West Indies have been excellent in these death overs to limit India's scoring.
-
19.3
Sheldon Cottrell to Rishabh Pant. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, fielded by Holder.
-
19.2
Sheldon Cottrell to Rishabh Pant. Leg cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Holder.
-
19.1
Sheldon Cottrell to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
18.6
OUT! Bowled. Kesrick Williams to Ravindra Jadeja. Leg cutter half volley, middle stump on the front foot Slog, missed to. Off stump is flattened as Jadeja gets flummoxed by the slower ball. That concludes a decent spell by Williams, he took a pasting on Friday night and has recovered well this evening.
-
18.5
Kesrick Williams to Ravindra Jadeja. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Williams.
-
18.4
Kesrick Williams to Ravindra Jadeja. Full toss, off stump on the front foot flick, in the air under control to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
18.3
Kesrick Williams to Ravindra Jadeja. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, run save by Walsh, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
18.2
Kesrick Williams to Rishabh Pant. Slower length ball, to leg on the back foot Slog, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Walsh.
-
18.2
Wide Kesrick Williams to Rishabh Pant. Slower length ball, down leg side on the front foot slog sweeping, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
18.1
Kesrick Williams to Ravindra Jadeja. Short, down leg side down the track pulling, hit body to silly mid off for 1 run, fielded by Williams.
-
18.1
Wide Kesrick Williams to Ravindra Jadeja. Slower ball half volley, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
17.6
Sheldon Cottrell to Rishabh Pant. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, run save by Cottrell.
-
17.5
Sheldon Cottrell to Ravindra Jadeja. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Walsh.
-
17.4
Sheldon Cottrell to Rishabh Pant. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit body to gully for 1 run, fielded by Walsh.
-
17.3
Sheldon Cottrell to Ravindra Jadeja. Slower length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.
-
17.2
Sheldon Cottrell to Ravindra Jadeja. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Williams.
-
17.2
Wide Sheldon Cottrell to Ravindra Jadeja. Bouncer, outside off stump down the track Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
17.1
Sheldon Cottrell to Ravindra Jadeja. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 2 runs, shy attempt by Cottrell.
-
16.6
FOUR! Hayden Walsh to Rishabh Pant. Googly half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Pant keeps finding the gaps with unerring accuracy. With him at the crease India will still be hopeful of getting to 185.
-
16.5
Hayden Walsh to Ravindra Jadeja. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Simmons.
-
16.4
Hayden Walsh to Ravindra Jadeja. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Walsh.
-
16.3
Hayden Walsh to Rishabh Pant. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Williams.
-
16.2
OUT! Caught. Hayden Walsh to Shreyas Iyer. Top spinning length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to backward point, by King. Another wicket for Walsh, he has been the best bowler on display for the West Indies this evening so this is fully deserved. Iyer was looking to smash this out of the park, but in going slightly across the line he lost his shape and the ball ballooned straight up.
-
16.1
Hayden Walsh to Shreyas Iyer. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
15.6
FOUR! Jason Holder to Rishabh Pant. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs. Pant's wristy brilliance brings four more, India are starting to go back up the gears at the death.
-
15.5
Jason Holder to Shreyas Iyer. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Walsh.
-
15.4
FOUR! Jason Holder to Shreyas Iyer. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. That's a glorious stroke, lifting the ball over extra cover with effortless poise.
-
15.3
Jason Holder to Rishabh Pant. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by King.
-
15.2
Jason Holder to Shreyas Iyer. Yorker, down leg side backing away flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by King.
-
15.1
Jason Holder to Rishabh Pant. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by King.
-
14.6
Hayden Walsh to Rishabh Pant. Leg spinner yorker, down leg side on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Walsh.
-
14.5
Hayden Walsh to Shreyas Iyer. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Pierre.
-
14.4
Hayden Walsh to Rishabh Pant. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pollard.
-
14.3
Hayden Walsh to Rishabh Pant. Leg spinner back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Williams.
-
14.2
Hayden Walsh to Shreyas Iyer. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Pierre.
-
14.1
Hayden Walsh to Shreyas Iyer. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
13.6
Kesrick Williams to Shreyas Iyer. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Walsh.
-
13.5
Kesrick Williams to Shreyas Iyer. Leg cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
13.4
Kesrick Williams to Rishabh Pant. Leg cutter half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Holder.
-
13.3
FREE HIT. FOUR! Kesrick Williams to Rishabh Pant. Yorker, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Pant is non-stop action, you can't take your eyes off him when he's at the crease. It was a great yorker from the bowler but Pant is still able to manufacture a boundary with some innovation.
-
13.3
No ball Kesrick Williams to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Pollard.
-
13.2
OUT! Caught. Kesrick Williams to Virat Kohli. Leg cutter short, outside off stump down the track cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled to short third man, by Simmons. Williams wins the battle against Kohli and holds his finger to his lips as the crowd falls silent. The Indian skipper was charging down the pitch so the bowler dug the ball in short and slow, intelligent stuff. That could be a massive moment in the match.
-
13.1
Kesrick Williams to Rishabh Pant. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
12.6
Hayden Walsh to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Simmons.
-
12.5
Hayden Walsh to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Holder.
-
12.4
FOUR! Hayden Walsh to Virat Kohli. Googly half volley, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Kohli spots the googly so decides to hit with the spin, dragging the ball wide of Holder at long on with immense power.
-
12.3
Hayden Walsh to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by King.
-
12.2
Hayden Walsh to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
12.1
Hayden Walsh to Rishabh Pant. Leg spinner full toss, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by King.
-
11.6
FOUR! Jason Holder to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. That's not exactly what Kohli intended although he'll be happy with the result. Frustration for Holder after a tight over.
-
11.5
Jason Holder to Virat Kohli. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Cottrell.
-
11.4
Jason Holder to Rishabh Pant. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Pierre.
-
11.3
Jason Holder to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Lewis.
-
11.2
Jason Holder to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Holder, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
11.1
Jason Holder to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Walsh.
-
10.6
SIX! Hayden Walsh to Rishabh Pant. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Pant wastes no time and is on the attack straight away. Amazing confidence to attempt something like that so early in his innings.
-
10.5
Hayden Walsh to Rishabh Pant. Googly length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
10.4
APPEAL! Hayden Walsh to Virat Kohli. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, direct hit by Pooran, appeal made for Run Out. Athletic work by Pooran, Kohli had to sprint and stretch to make his ground by a couple of inches.
-
10.3
OUT! Caught. Hayden Walsh to Shivam Dube. Googly half volley, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to cover, by Hetmyer. This time Walsh gets his man, inviting another big stroke and Dube can't resist it. The left-hander had to stretch just to make contact and that meant it was always going to be tough to get the required distance. Hetmyer shows his captain how to take a catch.
-
10.2
Hayden Walsh to Shivam Dube. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
10.1
FOUR! Hayden Walsh to Shivam Dube. Googly back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled past long on for 4 runs, dropped catch by Pollard, mis-fielded by Pollard. Pollard isn't having the best night out there. This should have been a simple catch however he seemed to lose sight of the ball in the floodlights at the worst possible moment. It hits him and trickles into the rope, fortune for Dube.