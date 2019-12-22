Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

India

52-0

In Play
Badge

W Indies

315-5  (50.0 ov)

India need 264 runs to win from 41.3 overs

India vs W Indies

SUMMARY
India 1st 51-0 (8.2 ov)
W Indies 1st 315-5 (50.0 ov)
India need 264 runs to win from 41.3 overs

India 1st Innings51-0

india Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
R.G. Sharma Not out 28 26 4 1 107.69
K.L. Rahul Not out 24 25 4 0 96.00
Extras 0
Total 8.2 Overs, 0 wkts 51
To Bat: 
V. Kohli,
S.S. Iyer,
R.R. Pant,
K.M. Jadhav,
R.A. Jadeja,
M. Shami,
S.N. Thakur,
K. Yadav,
N.A. Saini

Fall of Wickets

  1. 1
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
W Indies Bowling
O M R W Econ
Cottrell 4 1 16 0 4.00
Holder 3 0 24 0 8.00
K.M.A. Paul 1.2 0 11 0 8.25

W Indies 1st Innings315-5

w indies Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
E. Lewis c Saini b Jadeja 21 50 3 0 42.00
S.D. Hope b Shami 42 50 5 0 84.00
R.L. Chase b Saini 38 48 3 0 79.17
S.O. Hetmyer c Yadav b Saini 37 33 2 2 112.12
N. Pooran c Jadeja b Thakur 89 64 10 3 139.06
K.A. Pollard (c) Not out 74 51 3 7 145.10
J.O. Holder Not out 7 4 1 0 175.00
Extras 3w, 4lb 7
Total 50.0 Overs, 5 wkts 315
To Bat: 
K.M.A. Paul,
A.S. Joseph,
K. Pierre,
S.S. Cottrell

Fall of Wickets

  1. 57 Lewis 14.6ov
  2. 70 Hope 19.2ov
  3. 132 Hetmyer 29.2ov
  4. 144 Chase 31.3ov
  5. 279 Pooran 47.5ov
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
India Bowling
O M R W Econ
S.N. Thakur 10 0 66 1 6.60
Shami 10 2 66 1 6.60
N.A. Saini 10 0 58 2 5.80
K. Yadav 10 0 67 0 6.70
Jadeja 10 0 54 1 5.40

Match Details

Date
22nd Dec 2019
Toss
India won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
Umpires
S George, N N Menon
TV Umpire
R J Tucker
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
A K Chaudhary

Live Commentary

Last Updated: December 22, 2019 1:02pm

  •  

    8.3

    Keemo Paul to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.

  •  

    8.2

    Keemo Paul to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, middle stump backing away working, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Holder.

  •  

    8.1

    FOUR! Keemo Paul to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    7.6

    Sheldon Cottrell to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Chase.

  •  

    7.5

    Sheldon Cottrell to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Cottrell.

  •  

    7.4

    Sheldon Cottrell to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Paul.

  •  

    7.3

    Sheldon Cottrell to Lokesh Rahul. Short, down leg side ducked cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.

  •  

    7.2

    Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Holder.

  •  

    7.1

    Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, padded in the air under control to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Pierre.

  •  

    6.6

    FOUR! Keemo Paul to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, well timed past long on for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Chase. Paul into the attack this over, concedes a four off his last ball, Chase with a mis-field at mid-on which gives India another boundary.

  •  

    6.5

    Keemo Paul to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Lewis.

  •  

    6.4

    Keemo Paul to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Chase.

  •  

    6.3

    Keemo Paul to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Pollard.

  •  

    6.2

    Keemo Paul to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.

  •  

    6.1

    Keemo Paul to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Pooran.

  •  

    5.6

    Jason Holder to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pollard.

  •  

    5.5

    FOUR! Jason Holder to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. More runs for India, Rahul gets in on the action, Holder too short and wide with this ball, easy cut for Rahul.

  •  

    5.4

    Jason Holder to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.

  •  

    5.3

    FOUR! Jason Holder to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Sharma clips one off his pads for four, brilliant placement, Holder straying a touch too straight.

  •  

    5.2

    Jason Holder to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Lewis.

  •  

    5.1

    Jason Holder to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.

  •  

    4.6

    Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, outside edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.

  •  

    4.5

    Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Pierre.

  •  

    4.4

    Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.

  •  

    4.3

    Sheldon Cottrell to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Chase.

  •  

    4.2

    Sheldon Cottrell to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Paul.

  •  

    4.1

    Sheldon Cottrell to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Cottrell.

  •  

    3.6

    Jason Holder to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Holder.

  •  

    3.5

    Jason Holder to Rohit Sharma. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.

  •  

    3.4

    FOUR! Jason Holder to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Another boundary, Sharma taking it to Holder this over, off the back foot he drives through the gap on the off-side, cracking timing.

  •  

    3.3

    Jason Holder to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.

  •  

    3.2

    SIX! Jason Holder to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump backing away pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Wow! Sharma with another quality stroke, he pulls Holder for a maximum, incredible start to this innings.

  •  

    3.1

    Jason Holder to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.

  •  

    2.6

    Sheldon Cottrell to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pierre.

  •  

    2.5

    Sheldon Cottrell to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to deep backward point for 2 runs, run save by Hetmyer.

  •  

    2.4

    Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, mis-timed to third man for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.

  •  

    2.3

    FOUR! Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Sharma charges the wicket and drives hard through cover, Sharma not messing about here, he wants to get runs on the board in the power-play.

  •  

    2.2

    Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.

  •  

    2.1

    FOUR! Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Sharma flicks one away this time, Cottrell with a wide full toss, Sharma takes it from outside off and places it in the gap at mid-wicket for four.

  •  

    1.6

    Jason Holder to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Pierre.

  •  

    1.5

    Jason Holder to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Pierre.

  •  

    1.4

    Jason Holder to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pooran.

  •  

    1.3

    Jason Holder to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Pierre.

  •  

    1.2

    Jason Holder to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pooran.

  •  

    1.1

    NEW BALL. FOUR! Jason Holder to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Wayward first ball from Holder, down leg. Rahul flicks the ball away through the leg-side for four, easy runs.

  •  

    0.6

    Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Cottrell.

  •  

    0.5

    Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Pollard.

  •  

    0.4

    Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.

  •  

    0.3

    Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Cottrell.

  •  

    0.2

    Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. In-swinging yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Pierre.

  •  

    49.6

    Mohammed Shami to Kieron Pollard. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Kohli. Just the two sixes in that over give West Indies 315 for 5 at the end of their innings, some great batting from Pooran and Pollard at the end, over 100 in the last ten overs were crucial for West Indies to get a big score, they were looking out of it until Pooran came in and played a well measured innings. India have been set 316 to win, can they win and take a 2-1 series victory?

  •  

    49.5

    Mohammed Shami to Jason Holder. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.

  •  

    49.4

    Mohammed Shami to Kieron Pollard. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.

  •  

    49.3

    SIX! Mohammed Shami to Kieron Pollard. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Pollard goes big again, Shami with a full-toss which gets driven for four, Shami needs to keep his head here, this could be a very expensive over for India if he bowls like that again.

  •  

    49.2

    SIX! Mohammed Shami to Kieron Pollard. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Pollard with another quality drive Pollard playing an insane innings here.

  •  

    49.1

    Mohammed Shami to Jason Holder. Yorker, off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

