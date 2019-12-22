Cricket Match
India
52-0
W Indies
315-5 (50.0 ov)
India vs W Indies
|India 1st
|51-0 (8.2 ov)
|W Indies 1st
|315-5 (50.0 ov)
|India need 264 runs to win from 41.3 overs
India 1st Innings51-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.G. Sharma
|Not out
|28
|26
|4
|1
|107.69
|K.L. Rahul
|Not out
|24
|25
|4
|0
|96.00
|Extras
|0
|Total
|8.2 Overs, 0 wkts
|51
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Cottrell
|4
|1
|16
|0
|4.00
|Holder
|3
|0
|24
|0
|8.00
|K.M.A. Paul
|1.2
|0
|11
|0
|8.25
W Indies 1st Innings315-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|E. Lewis
|c Saini b Jadeja
|21
|50
|3
|0
|42.00
|S.D. Hope
|b Shami
|42
|50
|5
|0
|84.00
|R.L. Chase
|b Saini
|38
|48
|3
|0
|79.17
|S.O. Hetmyer
|c Yadav b Saini
|37
|33
|2
|2
|112.12
|N. Pooran
|c Jadeja b Thakur
|89
|64
|10
|3
|139.06
|K.A. Pollard (c)
|Not out
|74
|51
|3
|7
|145.10
|J.O. Holder
|Not out
|7
|4
|1
|0
|175.00
|Extras
|3w, 4lb
|7
|Total
|50.0 Overs, 5 wkts
|315
Fall of Wickets
- 57 Lewis 14.6ov
- 70 Hope 19.2ov
- 132 Hetmyer 29.2ov
- 144 Chase 31.3ov
- 279 Pooran 47.5ov
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S.N. Thakur
|10
|0
|66
|1
|6.60
|Shami
|10
|2
|66
|1
|6.60
|N.A. Saini
|10
|0
|58
|2
|5.80
|K. Yadav
|10
|0
|67
|0
|6.70
|Jadeja
|10
|0
|54
|1
|5.40
Match Details
- Date
- 22nd Dec 2019
- Toss
- India won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
- Umpires
- S George, N N Menon
- TV Umpire
- R J Tucker
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- A K Chaudhary
Live Commentary
-
8.3
Keemo Paul to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pooran.
-
8.2
Keemo Paul to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, middle stump backing away working, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Holder.
-
8.1
FOUR! Keemo Paul to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
7.6
Sheldon Cottrell to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Chase.
-
7.5
Sheldon Cottrell to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Cottrell.
-
7.4
Sheldon Cottrell to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Paul.
-
7.3
Sheldon Cottrell to Lokesh Rahul. Short, down leg side ducked cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
7.2
Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Holder.
-
7.1
Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, padded in the air under control to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Pierre.
-
6.6
FOUR! Keemo Paul to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, well timed past long on for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Chase. Paul into the attack this over, concedes a four off his last ball, Chase with a mis-field at mid-on which gives India another boundary.
-
6.5
Keemo Paul to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Lewis.
-
6.4
Keemo Paul to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Chase.
-
6.3
Keemo Paul to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
6.2
Keemo Paul to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.
-
6.1
Keemo Paul to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
5.6
Jason Holder to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
5.5
FOUR! Jason Holder to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. More runs for India, Rahul gets in on the action, Holder too short and wide with this ball, easy cut for Rahul.
-
5.4
Jason Holder to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Joseph.
-
5.3
FOUR! Jason Holder to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Sharma clips one off his pads for four, brilliant placement, Holder straying a touch too straight.
-
5.2
Jason Holder to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Lewis.
-
5.1
Jason Holder to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Cottrell.
-
4.6
Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, outside edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
4.5
Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Pierre.
-
4.4
Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
4.3
Sheldon Cottrell to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Chase.
-
4.2
Sheldon Cottrell to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Paul.
-
4.1
Sheldon Cottrell to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Cottrell.
-
3.6
Jason Holder to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Holder.
-
3.5
Jason Holder to Rohit Sharma. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
3.4
FOUR! Jason Holder to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Another boundary, Sharma taking it to Holder this over, off the back foot he drives through the gap on the off-side, cracking timing.
-
3.3
Jason Holder to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
3.2
SIX! Jason Holder to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump backing away pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Wow! Sharma with another quality stroke, he pulls Holder for a maximum, incredible start to this innings.
-
3.1
Jason Holder to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
2.6
Sheldon Cottrell to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pierre.
-
2.5
Sheldon Cottrell to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to deep backward point for 2 runs, run save by Hetmyer.
-
2.4
Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, mis-timed to third man for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
2.3
FOUR! Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Sharma charges the wicket and drives hard through cover, Sharma not messing about here, he wants to get runs on the board in the power-play.
-
2.2
Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
2.1
FOUR! Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Sharma flicks one away this time, Cottrell with a wide full toss, Sharma takes it from outside off and places it in the gap at mid-wicket for four.
-
1.6
Jason Holder to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Pierre.
-
1.5
Jason Holder to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Pierre.
-
1.4
Jason Holder to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
1.3
Jason Holder to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Pierre.
-
1.2
Jason Holder to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
1.1
NEW BALL. FOUR! Jason Holder to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Wayward first ball from Holder, down leg. Rahul flicks the ball away through the leg-side for four, easy runs.
-
0.6
Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Cottrell.
-
0.5
Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
0.4
Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
0.3
Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Cottrell.
-
0.2
Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. In-swinging yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Pierre.
-
49.6
Mohammed Shami to Kieron Pollard. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Kohli. Just the two sixes in that over give West Indies 315 for 5 at the end of their innings, some great batting from Pooran and Pollard at the end, over 100 in the last ten overs were crucial for West Indies to get a big score, they were looking out of it until Pooran came in and played a well measured innings. India have been set 316 to win, can they win and take a 2-1 series victory?
-
49.5
Mohammed Shami to Jason Holder. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.
-
49.4
Mohammed Shami to Kieron Pollard. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.
-
49.3
SIX! Mohammed Shami to Kieron Pollard. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Pollard goes big again, Shami with a full-toss which gets driven for four, Shami needs to keep his head here, this could be a very expensive over for India if he bowls like that again.
-
49.2
SIX! Mohammed Shami to Kieron Pollard. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Pollard with another quality drive Pollard playing an insane innings here.
-
49.1
Mohammed Shami to Jason Holder. Yorker, off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.