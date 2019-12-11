Cricket Match
India
103-0 (8.2 ov)
W Indies
India vs W Indies
|India 1st
|98-0 (7.5 ov)
|India are 103 for 0 with 11.4 overs left
India 1st Innings98-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.G. Sharma
|Not out
|55
|24
|5
|4
|229.17
|K.L. Rahul
|Not out
|47
|26
|6
|2
|180.77
|Extras
|1w
|1
|Total
|7.5 Overs, 0 wkts
|98
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Cottrell
|2
|0
|21
|0
|10.50
|Holder
|2
|0
|23
|0
|11.50
|K. Pierre
|2
|0
|35
|0
|17.50
|K.O.K. Williams
|1
|0
|14
|0
|14.00
|H.R. Walsh
|1
|0
|9
|0
|9.00
Match Details
- Date
- 11th Dec 2019
- Toss
- West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
- Umpires
- N N Menon, C K Nandan
- TV Umpire
- C Shamsuddin
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- A K Chaudhary
Live Commentary
-
8.2
Hayden Walsh to Lokesh Rahul. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
8.1
Hayden Walsh to Lokesh Rahul. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
7.6
FOUR! Khary Pierre to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.
-
7.5
SIX! Khary Pierre to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Fifty for Sharma! Brought up with a massive six down the ground, West Indies are finding it really hard to bowl here, they are all over the place.
-
7.4
SIX! Khary Pierre to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs. Class batting from Sharma, beautifully timed slog-sweep passes the rope with ease! He is nearing on a great T20I fifty.
-
7.3
Khary Pierre to Lokesh Rahul. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Williams.
-
7.2
Khary Pierre to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Lewis.
-
7.2
Wide Khary Pierre to Lokesh Rahul. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot Leave, Left to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Pooran, fielded by Williams.
-
7.1
Khary Pierre to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
6.6
Hayden Walsh to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
6.5
Hayden Walsh to Lokesh Rahul. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Pollard.
-
6.4
FOUR! Hayden Walsh to Lokesh Rahul. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Late cut and four, brilliant batting from Rahul, took this ball off the keepers gloves and gets it fine of short third man.
-
6.3
Hayden Walsh to Lokesh Rahul. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Walsh.
-
6.2
Hayden Walsh to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
6.1
Hayden Walsh to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Lewis.
-
5.6
Kesrick Williams to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
5.5
Kesrick Williams to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Simmons.
-
5.4
Kesrick Williams to Lokesh Rahul. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Lewis.
-
5.3
FOUR! Kesrick Williams to Lokesh Rahul. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Drived for four, Williams has now gone for 14 this over, Rahul with more high quality batting.
-
5.2
SIX! Kesrick Williams to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control over third man for 6 runs. Upper cut for six! Rahul helps the ball on its way here, pretty bad bowling for this one, wide, outside off with no fielder in the deep, this one was asking to be hit.
-
5.1
FOUR! Kesrick Williams to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Rahul with four, driven through the gap, this out-field is electric, so this ball races away.
-
4.6
Khary Pierre to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Williams.
-
4.5
Khary Pierre to Lokesh Rahul. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Holder.
-
4.4
Khary Pierre to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Holder.
-
4.3
FOUR! Khary Pierre to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Sharma and Rahul finding the gaps easily here, West Indies yet to find an answer to break this partnership, not the best bowling from them it must be said but with Sharma playing the way he is it's hard to tie him down.
-
4.2
Khary Pierre to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, run save by Lewis, fielded by Lewis.
-
4.1
SIX! Khary Pierre to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Sharma goes big again, Pierre's first ball gets pasted to cow corner for six! In the slot for Sharma to hit.
-
3.6
SIX! Jason Holder to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control over third man for 6 runs. Rahul with a six! He cuts this over the head of short third man and into row 5 of the stands.
-
3.5
FOUR! Jason Holder to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. India are off to a flyer! Rahul flicks a full ball to deep midwicket and India are in the driving seat early on in this game.
-
3.4
Jason Holder to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
3.3
Jason Holder to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
3.2
Jason Holder to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Holder.
-
3.1
Jason Holder to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for 2 runs, overthrow by Lewis, mis-fielded by Williams, fielded by Williams.
-
2.6
FOUR! Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, to leg on the back foot cutting, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Expensive over for West Indies, 16 off it, Sharma with arguably his best boundary of the night, cutting the delicately past the man at short third man for four, he is showing his class tonight.
-
2.5
Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pollard.
-
2.4
Sheldon Cottrell to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
2.3
Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by King.
-
2.2
FOUR! Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Cottrell with a fuller one, but another boundary against his name, Sharma this time drives it down the ground, ten off this over so far.
-
2.1
SIX! Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Sharma with the first six of the match, he heaves this one over cow corner for six, cracking shot from the opener.
-
1.6
Jason Holder to Lokesh Rahul. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
1.5
Jason Holder to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pooran.
-
1.4
FOUR! Jason Holder to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Another four for India and Rahul, down to third man again, this time intentionally, played with soft hands.
-
1.3
FOUR! Jason Holder to Lokesh Rahul. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. Hint of swing for Holder, Rahul goes big, gets an outside edge and gets four.
-
1.2
Jason Holder to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, middle stump backing away pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
1.1
Jason Holder to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Lewis.
-
0.6
Sheldon Cottrell to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, to short third man for no runs, fielded by King.
-
0.5
Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. In-swinging yorker, to leg on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
0.4
Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Cottrell.
-
0.3
Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Lewis.
-
0.2
FOUR! Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Sharma with the first boundary of the day, Cottrell fires this wide, outside off, Sharma lets his hands go at this one, India with a great start.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Sheldon Cottrell to Rohit Sharma. In-swinging yorker, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Pollard.