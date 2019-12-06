Virat Kohli smashed a majestic 94 not out to see India successfully chase down 208 to beat the West Indies by six wickets in their first T20 international on Friday in Hyderabad.

Kohli (94no off 50) hit six sixes and as many fours, accelerating his innings just when the team needed - he scored at a run a ball for his first 20 deliveries before plundering 74 in his next 30.

KL Rahul (62 off 40) shared in a century stand for the second wicket with Kohli before falling to Khary Pierre in the 14th over. Rishabh Pant (18) and Shreyas Iyer came and went, but Kohli remained to guide the hosts to victory with eight balls to spare.

Earlier, Shimron Hetmyer (56 off 41) smashed a maiden T20I fifty as the West Indies put on a six-hitting exhibition, hitting 15 of them - Hetmyer, Evin Lewis (40 off 17) and Kieron Pollard (37 off 19) clearing the rope four times each.

Deepak Chahar (1-56) dismissed Lendl Simmons (2) cheaply, after India won the toss and elected to field, but Lewis (40) and Brandon King (31 off 23) kept the run-rate above 10 an over despite the early setback.

Offspinner Washington Sundar (1-34) trapped Lewis lbw and Ravindra Jadeja (1-30) accounted for King, out stumped, only for Hetmyer and skipper Kieron Pollard to then plunder the Indian attack to all parts.

Hetmyer brought up his maiden T20I half century off 35 balls, though he was dropped twice by Sundar, while Rohit Sharma too spilled Pollard in the deep.

Yuzvendra Chahal (2-36) dismissed both the batsmen in a space of three balls in the 18th over but Jason Holder (24no off nine) smacked a couple of sixes to take the tourists beyond the 200 mark.

In reply, India lost Rohit (8) early, but that only brought Rahul and Kohli together, who looked unstoppable until the former holed out at long-off.

Kohli hit Holder for a big six to bring up his fifty, before later securing India's victory in similar fashion, smashing Kesrick Williams over the ropes.

The two teams meet again on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram for the second T20I in the three-match series.