Cricket Match
India
387-5 (50.0 ov)
W Indies
251-8
India vs W Indies
|W Indies 1st
|251-8 (39.0 ov)
|India 1st
|387-5 (50.0 ov)
|West Indies need 137 runs to win from 11.0 overs
W Indies 1st Innings251-8
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|E. Lewis
|c Iyer b Thakur
|30
|35
|5
|0
|85.71
|S.D. Hope
|c Kohli b Yadav
|78
|85
|7
|3
|91.76
|S.O. Hetmyer
|run out (Iyer)
|4
|7
|0
|0
|57.14
|R.L. Chase
|b Jadeja
|4
|9
|0
|0
|44.44
|N. Pooran
|c Yadav b Shami
|75
|47
|6
|6
|159.57
|K.A. Pollard (c)
|c Pant b Shami
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|J.O. Holder
|s Pant b Yadav
|11
|13
|0
|1
|84.62
|K.M.A. Paul
|Not out
|22
|23
|1
|2
|95.65
|A.S. Joseph
|c Jadhav b Yadav
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|K. Pierre
|Not out
|19
|13
|3
|0
|146.15
|Extras
|5w, 1b, 2lb
|8
|Total
|39.0 Overs, 8 wkts
|251
- To Bat:
- S.S. Cottrell
Fall of Wickets
- 61 Lewis 10.6ov
- 73 Hetmyer 13.1ov
- 86 Chase 15.6ov
- 192 Pooran 29.2ov
- 192 Pollard 29.3ov
- 210 Hope 32.4ov
- 210 Holder 32.5ov
- 210 Joseph 32.6ov
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|D.L. Chahar
|6
|1
|38
|0
|6.33
|S.N. Thakur
|8
|0
|55
|1
|6.88
|Shami
|6
|0
|33
|2
|5.50
|Jadeja
|8
|0
|63
|1
|7.88
|K. Yadav
|10
|0
|52
|3
|5.20
India 1st Innings387-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.G. Sharma
|c Hope b Cottrell
|159
|138
|17
|5
|115.22
|K.L. Rahul
|c Chase b Joseph
|102
|104
|8
|3
|98.08
|V. Kohli (c)
|c Chase b Pollard
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|S.S. Iyer
|c Hope b Cottrell
|53
|32
|3
|4
|165.63
|R.R. Pant
|c Pooran b Paul
|39
|16
|3
|4
|243.75
|K.M. Jadhav
|Not out
|16
|10
|3
|0
|160.00
|R.A. Jadeja
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|1nb, 13w, 1b, 3lb
|18
|Total
|50.0 Overs, 5 wkts
|387
Fall of Wickets
- 227 Rahul 36.6ov
- 232 Kohli 37.3ov
- 292 Sharma 43.3ov
- 365 Pant 47.3ov
- 373 Iyer 48.6ov
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Cottrell
|9
|0
|83
|2
|9.22
|Holder
|9
|0
|45
|0
|5.00
|K. Pierre
|9
|0
|62
|0
|6.89
|K.M.A. Paul
|7
|0
|57
|1
|8.14
|A.S. Joseph
|9
|1
|68
|1
|7.56
|Chase
|5
|0
|48
|0
|9.60
|Pollard
|2
|0
|20
|1
|10.00
Match Details
- Date
- 18th Dec 2019
- Toss
- West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- ACA-VDCA Stadium
- Umpires
- R J Tucker, A K Chaudhary
- TV Umpire
- S George
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- N N Menon
Live Commentary
-
38.6
Ravindra Jadeja to Keemo Paul. Stock length ball, down leg side backing away defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
38.5
SIX! Ravindra Jadeja to Keemo Paul. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Slogged away over cow for six! 28 sixes now for the match, lots of action in this game.
-
38.4
Ravindra Jadeja to Keemo Paul. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Chahar.
-
38.3
Ravindra Jadeja to Keemo Paul. Stock length ball, middle stump backing away defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
38.2
Ravindra Jadeja to Khary Pierre. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.
-
38.1
Ravindra Jadeja to Khary Pierre. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
37.6
Shardul Thakur to Keemo Paul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
37.5
Shardul Thakur to Keemo Paul. Full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Thakur.
-
37.4
Shardul Thakur to Khary Pierre. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
37.3
FOUR! Shardul Thakur to Khary Pierre. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled past fine leg for 4 runs. Same again for Pierre, this time it's a top-edge from a pull shot, trying to attack the bowling from Thakur.
-
37.2
FOUR! Shardul Thakur to Khary Pierre. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs. Pierre top-edges one after attempting a cut shot, just got to him quicker than he expected, but it manages to go over the keeper's head and run away for four.
-
37.1
Shardul Thakur to Khary Pierre. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
36.6
Kuldeep Yadav to Khary Pierre. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Shami.
-
36.5
Kuldeep Yadav to Keemo Paul. Googly length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.
-
36.4
Kuldeep Yadav to Keemo Paul. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
36.3
Kuldeep Yadav to Keemo Paul. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump backing away cutting, bottom edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
36.2
SIX! Kuldeep Yadav to Keemo Paul. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Paul with a gigantic slog-sweep for six! In the top tier of the stand at cow corner.
-
36.1
Kuldeep Yadav to Khary Pierre. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, top edge in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Shami.
-
35.6
Shardul Thakur to Khary Pierre. Slower ball short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.
-
35.5
Shardul Thakur to Keemo Paul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.
-
35.4
Shardul Thakur to Keemo Paul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Thakur.
-
35.3
Shardul Thakur to Keemo Paul. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jadhav.
-
35.2
Shardul Thakur to Keemo Paul. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away pulling, bottom edge in the air uncontrolled to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
35.1
Shardul Thakur to Khary Pierre. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
34.6
Kuldeep Yadav to Keemo Paul. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Yadav.
-
34.5
Kuldeep Yadav to Keemo Paul. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Thakur.
-
34.4
Kuldeep Yadav to Khary Pierre. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.
-
34.3
Kuldeep Yadav to Khary Pierre. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
34.2
Kuldeep Yadav to Keemo Paul. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Thakur.
-
34.1
FOUR! Kuldeep Yadav to Keemo Paul. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs. Paul with a four this time, reverse sweep through to third man, very unconventional shot.
-
33.6
FOUR! Shardul Thakur to Khary Pierre. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Pierre with a four, driven through backward point, not much left to play for. West Indies can't win this one.
-
33.5
Shardul Thakur to Keemo Paul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Shami.
-
33.4
Shardul Thakur to Keemo Paul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
33.3
Shardul Thakur to Keemo Paul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
33.2
Shardul Thakur to Keemo Paul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
33.1
Shardul Thakur to Keemo Paul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Thakur.
-
32.6
OUT! Caught. Kuldeep Yadav to Alzarri Joseph. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to second slip, by Jadhav. Hat-trick!! Yadav with another wicket! This time it's Joseph, caught at second slip, West Indies are out of this one now.
-
32.5
OUT! Stumped. Kuldeep Yadav to Jason Holder. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper, by Pant. Holder stumped, he leans into one and misses it, Pant at keeper takes a quick catch and takes the bails off, Holder has his foot in the air. Class wicketkeeping from Pant to take the bails off that quickly.
-
32.4
OUT! Caught. Kuldeep Yadav to Shai Hope. Googly half volley, middle stump on the front foot slog sweeping, padded in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, by Kohli. Hope out! He holes out to Kohli in the deep for an impressive 78, a great innings comes to an end and with that West Indies chances of winning.
-
32.3
Kuldeep Yadav to Jason Holder. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, inside edge to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
-
32.2
Kuldeep Yadav to Jason Holder. Googly length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
32.1
SIX! Kuldeep Yadav to Jason Holder. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
31.6
Mohammed Shami to Jason Holder. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Chahar.
-
31.5
Mohammed Shami to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Rahul.
-
31.4
Mohammed Shami to Shai Hope. Short, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Chahar.
-
31.3
FOUR! Mohammed Shami to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled past long off for 4 runs, dropped catch by Kohli.
-
31.2
Mohammed Shami to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run.
-
31.1
Mohammed Shami to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
30.6
Kuldeep Yadav to Shai Hope. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
30.5
Kuldeep Yadav to Jason Holder. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Iyer.
-
30.4
Kuldeep Yadav to Jason Holder. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Yadav.
-
30.3
Kuldeep Yadav to Jason Holder. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
30.2
Kuldeep Yadav to Jason Holder. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
30.1
Kuldeep Yadav to Shai Hope. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, missed in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, mis-fielded by Pant, fielded by Chahar.
-
29.6
Mohammed Shami to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Chahar.
-
29.5
Mohammed Shami to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump ducked Fended, Spliced to square leg for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
29.4
Mohammed Shami to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
29.3
OUT! Caught. Mohammed Shami to Kieron Pollard. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to wicketkeeper, by Pant. Pollard out for a golden! India have the momentum now with two quick wickets, he edges one to Pant, brilliant line and length from Shami.
-
29.2
OUT! Caught. Mohammed Shami to Nicholas Pooran. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to fine leg, by Yadav. Big wicket! India get the breakthrough they needed, Pooran goes for a class 75, he top edges one to fine-leg, just didn't get on the short ball quick enough.
-
29.1
Mohammed Shami to Nicholas Pooran. Full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.