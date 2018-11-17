Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

India

167-8
Result
Badge

Australia

119

India Women win by 48 runs

India vs Australia

India beat Australia by 48 runs to top Group B in the Women's World T20

Watch England play Windies in their top-of-the-table Group A clash live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30pm, Sunday

India remain unbeaten after winning all four of their World T20 group games

Smriti Mandhana's T20I career-best 83 helped India earn a crushing 48-run victory over Australia in Guyana to top Group B in the Women's World T20.

SCORECARD

Mandhana's 55-ball innings included 12 boundaries as India amassed 167-8, racking up their highest T20I score against the Southern Stars.

Australia, without opener Alyssa Healy - who suffered mild concussion following a collision in the first innings - crumbled in the face of the large chase as they were bowled out for 119, with Elysse Perry (39 not out) top-scoring.

Live Women's ICC World T20 Cricket

Windies v England

November 18, 2018, 7:30pm


Remote Record

Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bat first and, with Mithali Raj ruled out with a knee injury picked up in the win over Ireland, Taniya Bhatia lasted just seven balls at the top of the order before she was well caught at mid-wicket for two.

After a lean opening three matches, Mandhana finally released the shackles, striking nine fours and three sixes as she shared a 68-run third-wicket stand with Kaur (43).

The opener fell 17 runs short of her ton when she was caught off Megan Schutt but two balls later the Australian seamer and wicketkeeper Healy collided as the pair looked to go for a catch, with the latter forced off the field.

Smriti Mandhana has a previous T20I high score of 76

Perry (3-16) picked up two wickets in the final over of the innings as the three-time 20-over world champions pulled back the innings well, but still faced a daunting 168 to win.

Elyse Villani was promoted to the top of the order in the absence of the injured Healy and although she made a steady start with Beth Mooney (19), the pair fell off consecutive balls to Deepti Sharma.

Ashleigh Gardner (20) and Meg Lanning (10) shared a 29-run third-wicket stand and although Perry showed great resistance, finishing on 39 off 28, India's spinners were unstoppable as Anuja Patil (3-15), Radha Yadav (2-13) and Poonam Yadav (2-28) restricted Australia to 119 all out with two balls of their innings remaining - with Healy unable to bat.

Watch England take on hosts and holders Windies in their final Group A match, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30pm on Sunday.

Match Details

Date
17th - 20th Nov 2018
Toss
India Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Providence Stadium
Umpires
G O Brathwaite, W R Knights
TV Umpire
S Redfern
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
S George

australia BATTING CARD

Batsman R
B.L. Mooney b Sharma 19
E.J. Villani c Krishnamurthy b Sharma 6
A.K. Gardner c Krishnamurthy b Poonam 20
M.M. Lanning c Krishnamurthy b Yadav 10
R.L. Haynes s Bhatia b Poonam 8
E.A. Perry Not out 39
S.G. Molineux c Krishnamurthy b Patil 9
D.M. Kimmince c&b Yadav 1
M.L. Schutt c Bhatia b Patil 4
T.J. Vlaeminck s Bhatia b Patil 0
Extras 2w, 1lb 3
Total All Out, 19.4 Overs 119
Full Batting Card

india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
A. Reddy 2 0 19 0
A.A. Patil 3.4 0 15 3
D.B. Sharma 4 0 24 2
R.P. Yadav 4 0 13 2
P.Y. Poonam 4 0 28 2
Kaur 2 0 19 0
Full Bowling Card

©2018 Sky UK