India
154-5 (18.0 ov)
Australia
India Women are 154 for 5 with 2.0 overs left
India vs Australia
India 1st Innings154-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|T. Bhatia
|c Lanning b Gardner
|2
|7
|0
|0
|28.57
|S.S. Mandhana
|Not out
|83
|54
|9
|3
|153.70
|J.I. Rodrigues
|c Villani b Kimmince
|6
|9
|0
|0
|66.67
|H. Kaur (c)
|c Haynes b Kimmince
|43
|27
|3
|3
|159.26
|V. Krishnamurthy
|c Vlaeminck b Gardner
|3
|4
|0
|0
|75.00
|D. Hemalatha
|b Perry
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|D.B. Sharma
|Not out
|2
|4
|0
|0
|50.00
|Extras
|14w,
|14
|Total
|18.0 Overs, 5 wkts
|154
- To Bat:
- A.A. Patil,
- R.P. Yadav,
- A. Reddy,
- P.Y. Poonam
Fall of Wickets
- 5 Bhatia 1.5ov
- 49 Rodrigues 6.3ov
- 117 Kaur 13.3ov
- 131 Krishnamurthy 15.4ov
- 136 Hemalatha 16.2ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|T.J. Vlaeminck
|2
|0
|9
|0
|4.50
|A. Gardner
|3
|0
|25
|2
|8.33
|M.L. Schutt
|3
|0
|25
|0
|8.33
|S. Molineux
|4
|0
|45
|0
|11.25
|D.M. Kimmince
|3.5
|0
|42
|2
|10.96
|Perry
|2
|0
|8
|1
|4.00
Match Details
- Date
- 17th - 20th Nov 2018
- Toss
- India Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Providence Stadium
- Umpires
- G O Brathwaite, W R Knights
- TV Umpire
- S Redfern
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- S George