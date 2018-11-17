Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

India

154-5 (18.0 ov)

In Play
Badge

Australia

 

India Women are 154 for 5 with 2.0 overs left

India vs Australia

SUMMARY
India 1st 154-5 (18.0 ov)
India Women are 154 for 5 with 2.0 overs left

India 1st Innings154-5

india Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
T. Bhatia c Lanning b Gardner 2 7 0 0 28.57
S.S. Mandhana Not out 83 54 9 3 153.70
J.I. Rodrigues c Villani b Kimmince 6 9 0 0 66.67
H. Kaur (c) c Haynes b Kimmince 43 27 3 3 159.26
V. Krishnamurthy c Vlaeminck b Gardner 3 4 0 0 75.00
D. Hemalatha b Perry 1 3 0 0 33.33
D.B. Sharma Not out 2 4 0 0 50.00
Extras 14w, 14
Total 18.0 Overs, 5 wkts 154
To Bat: 
A.A. Patil,
R.P. Yadav,
A. Reddy,
P.Y. Poonam

Fall of Wickets

  1. 5 Bhatia 1.5ov
  2. 49 Rodrigues 6.3ov
  3. 117 Kaur 13.3ov
  4. 131 Krishnamurthy 15.4ov
  5. 136 Hemalatha 16.2ov
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Australia Bowling
O M R W Econ
T.J. Vlaeminck 2 0 9 0 4.50
A. Gardner 3 0 25 2 8.33
M.L. Schutt 3 0 25 0 8.33
S. Molineux 4 0 45 0 11.25
D.M. Kimmince 3.5 0 42 2 10.96
Perry 2 0 8 1 4.00

Match Details

Date
17th - 20th Nov 2018
Toss
India Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Providence Stadium
Umpires
G O Brathwaite, W R Knights
TV Umpire
S Redfern
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
S George