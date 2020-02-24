Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
India
142-6 (20.0 ov)
In Play
Bangladesh Wome
122-8
Bangladesh Women need 21 runs to win from 3 balls
India vs Bangladesh Wome
|Bangladesh Wome 1st
|122-8 (19.3 ov)
|India 1st
|142-6 (20.0 ov)
|Bangladesh Women need 21 runs to win from 3 balls
Bangladesh Wome 1st Innings122-8
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S. Sultana
|c Sharma b Pandey
|3
|8
|0
|0
|37.50
|M. Khatun
|c Ghosh b Reddy
|30
|26
|4
|0
|115.38
|S. Islam
|c Bhatia b Poonam
|10
|17
|0
|0
|58.82
|N.S. Joty
|c Reddy b Gayakwad
|35
|26
|5
|0
|134.62
|F.H. Pinky
|c Bhatia b Reddy
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|F. Khatun
|c Verma b Poonam
|17
|13
|2
|0
|130.77
|J. Alam
|s Bhatia b Poonam
|10
|10
|1
|0
|100.00
|R. Ahmed
|b Pandey
|13
|8
|2
|0
|162.50
|S. Khatun (c)
|Not out
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|N. Akter
|Not out
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|Extras
|2lb
|2
|Total
|19.3 Overs, 8 wkts
|122
- To Bat:
- P. Ghosh
Fall of Wickets
- 5 Sultana 1.6ov
- 44 Khatun 7.6ov
- 61 Islam 10.3ov
- 66 Pinky 11.3ov
- 94 Khatun 15.1ov
- 106 Joty 16.4ov
- 108 Alam 17.3ov
- 121 Ahmed 19.1ov
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|D.B. Sharma
|4
|0
|32
|0
|8.00
|S. Pandey
|3
|0
|11
|1
|3.67
|R.S. Gayakwad
|4
|0
|25
|1
|6.25
|A. Reddy
|4
|0
|33
|2
|8.25
|P.Y. Poonam
|4
|0
|18
|3
|4.50
India 1st Innings142-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|T. Bhatia
|s Joty b Khatun
|2
|5
|0
|0
|40.00
|S. Verma
|c Sultana b Ghosh
|39
|17
|2
|4
|229.41
|J.I. Rodrigues
|run out (Akter)
|34
|37
|2
|1
|91.89
|H.K. Bhullar (c)
|c Ahmed b Ghosh
|8
|11
|1
|0
|72.73
|D.B. Sharma
|run out (Pinky)
|11
|16
|0
|0
|68.75
|R.M. Ghosh
|c Akter b Khatun
|14
|14
|2
|0
|100.00
|V. Krishnamurthy
|Not out
|20
|11
|4
|0
|181.82
|S. Pandey
|Not out
|7
|9
|0
|0
|77.78
|Extras
|6w, 1lb
|7
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 6 wkts
|142
- To Bat:
- A. Reddy,
- P.Y. Poonam,
- R.S. Gayakwad
Fall of Wickets
- 16 Bhatia 1.5ov
- 53 Verma 5.3ov
- 78 Bhullar 9.6ov
- 92 Rodrigues 13.2ov
- 111 Ghosh 16.2ov
- 113 Sharma 16.5ov
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 24th Feb 2020
- Toss
- Bangladesh Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- WACA Ground
- Umpires
- L Agenbag, A G Wharf
- TV Umpire
- S Redfern
- Match Referee
- B C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- G O Brathwaite