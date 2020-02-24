Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

India

142-6 (20.0 ov)

In Play
Badge

Bangladesh Wome

122-8

Bangladesh Women need 21 runs to win from 3 balls

India vs Bangladesh Wome

SUMMARY
Bangladesh Wome 1st 122-8 (19.3 ov)
India 1st 142-6 (20.0 ov)
Bangladesh Wome 1st Innings122-8

bangladesh wome Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
S. Sultana c Sharma b Pandey 3 8 0 0 37.50
M. Khatun c Ghosh b Reddy 30 26 4 0 115.38
S. Islam c Bhatia b Poonam 10 17 0 0 58.82
N.S. Joty c Reddy b Gayakwad 35 26 5 0 134.62
F.H. Pinky c Bhatia b Reddy 0 4 0 0 0.00
F. Khatun c Verma b Poonam 17 13 2 0 130.77
J. Alam s Bhatia b Poonam 10 10 1 0 100.00
R. Ahmed b Pandey 13 8 2 0 162.50
S. Khatun (c) Not out 1 3 0 0 33.33
N. Akter Not out 1 2 0 0 50.00
Extras 2lb 2
Total 19.3 Overs, 8 wkts 122
To Bat: 
P. Ghosh

Fall of Wickets

  1. 5 Sultana 1.6ov
  2. 44 Khatun 7.6ov
  3. 61 Islam 10.3ov
  4. 66 Pinky 11.3ov
  5. 94 Khatun 15.1ov
  6. 106 Joty 16.4ov
  7. 108 Alam 17.3ov
  8. 121 Ahmed 19.1ov
  9. 9
  10. 10
India Bowling
O M R W Econ
D.B. Sharma 4 0 32 0 8.00
S. Pandey 3 0 11 1 3.67
R.S. Gayakwad 4 0 25 1 6.25
A. Reddy 4 0 33 2 8.25
P.Y. Poonam 4 0 18 3 4.50

India 1st Innings142-6

india Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
T. Bhatia s Joty b Khatun 2 5 0 0 40.00
S. Verma c Sultana b Ghosh 39 17 2 4 229.41
J.I. Rodrigues run out (Akter) 34 37 2 1 91.89
H.K. Bhullar (c) c Ahmed b Ghosh 8 11 1 0 72.73
D.B. Sharma run out (Pinky) 11 16 0 0 68.75
R.M. Ghosh c Akter b Khatun 14 14 2 0 100.00
V. Krishnamurthy Not out 20 11 4 0 181.82
S. Pandey Not out 7 9 0 0 77.78
Extras 6w, 1lb 7
Total 20.0 Overs, 6 wkts 142
To Bat: 
A. Reddy,
P.Y. Poonam,
R.S. Gayakwad

Fall of Wickets

  1. 16 Bhatia 1.5ov
  2. 53 Verma 5.3ov
  3. 78 Bhullar 9.6ov
  4. 92 Rodrigues 13.2ov
  5. 111 Ghosh 16.2ov
  6. 113 Sharma 16.5ov
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Bangladesh Wome Bowling
O M R W Econ
J. Alam 4 0 33 0 8.25
S. Khatun 4 0 25 2 6.25
N. Akter 4 0 34 0 8.50
P. Ghosh 4 0 25 2 6.25
R. Ahmed 2 0 8 0 4.00
F. Khatun 2 0 16 0 8.00

Match Details

Date
24th Feb 2020
Toss
Bangladesh Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
WACA Ground
Umpires
L Agenbag, A G Wharf
TV Umpire
S Redfern
Match Referee
B C Broad
Reserve Umpire
G O Brathwaite