Cricket Match
India
23-0 (2.4 ov)
England
India vs England
|India 1st
|18-0 (1.5 ov)
|India Women are 23 for 0 with 17.2 overs left
India 1st Innings18-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S. Verma
|Not out
|7
|5
|1
|0
|140.00
|S.S. Mandhana
|Not out
|16
|11
|2
|1
|145.45
|Extras
|0
|Total
|1.5 Overs, 0 wkts
|18
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|N.R. Sciver
|1
|0
|6
|0
|6.00
|S. Ecclestone
|1
|0
|12
|0
|12.00
Match Details
- Date
- 7th Feb 2020
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Junction Oval
- Umpires
- C A Polosak, A K Wilds
- TV Umpire
- D M Koch
- Match Referee
- R W Stratford
- Reserve Umpire
- M W Graham-Smith
Live Commentary
-
2.4
Katherine Brunt to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, glancing, Played to short fine leg for no runs.
-
2.3
FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Smriti Mandhana. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
2.2
Katherine Brunt to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, defending, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
2.1
Katherine Brunt to Shafali Verma. Length ball, Slog, Played in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
1.6
Sophie Ecclestone to Smriti Mandhana. Half volley, pushing, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
1.5
FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, Late Cut, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
1.4
Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Half volley, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off for 1 run.
-
1.3
Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for no runs.
-
1.2
Sophie Ecclestone to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
1.1
SIX! Sophie Ecclestone to Smriti Mandhana. Half volley, slog sweeping, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.
-
0.6
FOUR! Natalie Sciver to Shafali Verma. Half volley, Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled past long on for 4 runs.
-
0.5
Natalie Sciver to Smriti Mandhana. Half volley, pushing, mis-timed to mid off for 1 run.
-
0.4
Natalie Sciver to Smriti Mandhana. Half volley, pushing, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
0.3
Natalie Sciver to Smriti Mandhana. Half volley, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
0.2
Natalie Sciver to Smriti Mandhana. Half volley, pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Natalie Sciver to Shafali Verma. Length ball, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.