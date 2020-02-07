Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

India

23-0 (2.4 ov)

In Play
Badge

England

 

India Women are 23 for 0 with 17.2 overs left

India vs England

SUMMARY
India 1st 18-0 (1.5 ov)
India 1st Innings18-0

india Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
S. Verma Not out 7 5 1 0 140.00
S.S. Mandhana Not out 16 11 2 1 145.45
Extras 0
Total 1.5 Overs, 0 wkts 18
To Bat: 
J.I. Rodrigues,
T. Bhatia,
V. Krishnamurthy,
H. Kaur,
D.B. Sharma,
S. Pandey,
R.S. Gayakwad,
R.P. Yadav,
A. Reddy

Fall of Wickets

  1. 1
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
N.R. Sciver 1 0 6 0 6.00
S. Ecclestone 1 0 12 0 12.00

Match Details

Date
7th Feb 2020
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Junction Oval
Umpires
C A Polosak, A K Wilds
TV Umpire
D M Koch
Match Referee
R W Stratford
Reserve Umpire
M W Graham-Smith

Live Commentary

Last Updated: February 7, 2020 3:20am

  •  

    2.4

    Katherine Brunt to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, glancing, Played to short fine leg for no runs.

  •  

    2.3

    FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Smriti Mandhana. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    2.2

    Katherine Brunt to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, defending, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    2.1

    Katherine Brunt to Shafali Verma. Length ball, Slog, Played in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    1.6

    Sophie Ecclestone to Smriti Mandhana. Half volley, pushing, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    1.5

    FOUR! Sophie Ecclestone to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, Late Cut, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    1.4

    Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Half volley, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off for 1 run.

  •  

    1.3

    Sophie Ecclestone to Shafali Verma. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    1.2

    Sophie Ecclestone to Smriti Mandhana. Length ball, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    1.1

    SIX! Sophie Ecclestone to Smriti Mandhana. Half volley, slog sweeping, Hit Hard in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.

  •  

    0.6

    FOUR! Natalie Sciver to Shafali Verma. Half volley, Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    0.5

    Natalie Sciver to Smriti Mandhana. Half volley, pushing, mis-timed to mid off for 1 run.

  •  

    0.4

    Natalie Sciver to Smriti Mandhana. Half volley, pushing, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    0.3

    Natalie Sciver to Smriti Mandhana. Half volley, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    0.2

    Natalie Sciver to Smriti Mandhana. Half volley, pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Natalie Sciver to Shafali Verma. Length ball, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.

