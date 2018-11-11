Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

India

10-0

In Play
Badge

Pakistan

134-7  (20.0 ov)

India Women need 125 runs to win from 19.4 overs

India vs Pakistan

India 1st 10-0 (0.0 ov)
Pakistan 1st 134-7 (20.0 ov)
India Women need 125 runs to win from 19.4 overs

India 1st Innings10-0

india Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
M. Raj Not out 0 2 0 0 0.00
S.S. Mandhana Not out 0 0 0 0
Extras 10
Total 0.0 Overs, 0 wkts 10
To Bat: 
S.S. Mandhana,
T. Bhatia,
J.I. Rodrigues,
H. Kaur,
D. Hemalatha,
D.B. Sharma,
V. Krishnamurthy,
R.P. Yadav,
A. Reddy
P.Y. Poonam

Fall of Wickets

  1. 1
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Pakistan Bowling
O M R W Econ

Pakistan 1st Innings134-7

pakistan Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
A. Zafar c Krishnamurthy b Reddy 0 6 0 0 0.00
J.K. Wadood (c) run out (Yadav) 17 15 3 0 113.33
O. Sohail run out (Rodrigues) 3 6 0 0 50.00
B. Maroof c Krishnamurthy b Hemalatha 53 49 4 0 108.16
N.R. Dar c Kaur b Hemalatha 52 35 5 2 148.57
A. Riaz s Bhatia b Poonam 4 3 1 0 133.33
N.B. Khan Not out 0 3 0 0 0.00
S. Mir s Bhatia b Poonam 0 2 0 0 0.00
S. Nawaz Not out 1 1 0 0 100.00
Extras 3w, 1lb 4
Total 20.0 Overs, 7 wkts 134
To Bat: 
D. Baig,
A. Amin

Fall of Wickets

  1. 0 Zafar 0.6ov
  2. 10 Sohail 3.3ov
  3. 30 Wadood 6.2ov
  4. 124 Maroof 18.1ov
  5. 130 Dar 18.3ov
  6. 133 Riaz 19.3ov
  7. 133 Mir 19.5ov
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
India Bowling
O M R W Econ
A. Reddy 4 1 24 1 6.00
R.P. Yadav 4 0 26 0 6.50
D.B. Sharma 4 0 26 0 6.50
D. Hemalatha 4 0 34 2 8.50
P.Y. Poonam 4 0 23 2 5.75

Match Details

Date
11th - 14th Nov 2018
Toss
India Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Providence Stadium
Umpires
G O Brathwaite, S Redfern
TV Umpire
C A Polosak
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
W R Knights