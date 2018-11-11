Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
India
10-0
In Play
Pakistan
134-7 (20.0 ov)
India Women need 125 runs to win from 19.4 overs
India 1st Innings10-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M. Raj
|Not out
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|S.S. Mandhana
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|10
|Total
|0.0 Overs, 0 wkts
|10
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
Pakistan 1st Innings134-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A. Zafar
|c Krishnamurthy b Reddy
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0.00
|J.K. Wadood (c)
|run out (Yadav)
|17
|15
|3
|0
|113.33
|O. Sohail
|run out (Rodrigues)
|3
|6
|0
|0
|50.00
|B. Maroof
|c Krishnamurthy b Hemalatha
|53
|49
|4
|0
|108.16
|N.R. Dar
|c Kaur b Hemalatha
|52
|35
|5
|2
|148.57
|A. Riaz
|s Bhatia b Poonam
|4
|3
|1
|0
|133.33
|N.B. Khan
|Not out
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|S. Mir
|s Bhatia b Poonam
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|S. Nawaz
|Not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|3w, 1lb
|4
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 7 wkts
|134
Fall of Wickets
- 0 Zafar 0.6ov
- 10 Sohail 3.3ov
- 30 Wadood 6.2ov
- 124 Maroof 18.1ov
- 130 Dar 18.3ov
- 133 Riaz 19.3ov
- 133 Mir 19.5ov
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|A. Reddy
|4
|1
|24
|1
|6.00
|R.P. Yadav
|4
|0
|26
|0
|6.50
|D.B. Sharma
|4
|0
|26
|0
|6.50
|D. Hemalatha
|4
|0
|34
|2
|8.50
|P.Y. Poonam
|4
|0
|23
|2
|5.75
Match Details
- Date
- 11th - 14th Nov 2018
- Toss
- India Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Providence Stadium
- Umpires
- G O Brathwaite, S Redfern
- TV Umpire
- C A Polosak
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- W R Knights