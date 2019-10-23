Ireland vs Canada

Ireland suffered a shock 10-run loss to Canada in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, throwing their qualification for next year's finals in doubt.

The defeat is Ireland's second from their four Group B matches thus far - matching Scotland's similarly poor return in Group A, following their defeat to Namibia on Tuesday.

Ireland must finish in the top four to keep alive their hopes of reaching the 2020 T20 World Cup, and that is the position they currently occupy in Group B after their latest defeat.

The United Arab Emirates - who inflicted Ireland's first loss - have the chance to leapfrog them into fourth with victory over winless Nigeria on Thursday, while Ireland's final two games are against Jersey and Nigeria.

Canada, who move up to top spot after their third win in three, got off to a great start after winning the toss and opting to bat first, with captain Navneet Dhaliwal (69 off 51 balls) and Nitish Kumar (53 off 35) both firing fine fifties in a century stand for the second wicket.

At 124-1 after 15 overs, Ireland did well to drag Canada back somewhat, restricting them to just 32 further runs in the final five overs and taking four wickets - Boyd Rankin taking 2-32.

Ireland's reply with the bat got off to a stuttering start, with Romesh Eranga (2-32) snaring Kevin O'Brien for four in the opening over and Saad Bin Zafar (2-31) removing Gareth Delany (16 off 10) and Andy Balbirnie (0) with back-to-back balls in the fifth.

Paul Stirling (23 off 17) had threatened for Ireland, while Harry Tector (22 off 26), Gary Wilson (16 off 14) and Stuart Thompson (28no off 25) all did their best to lead a fightback effort but they ultimately left themselves too much to do, finishing 10 short on 146-7.

Of the home nations, Scotland are next in action in their crucial Group A clash with Bermuda on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 4.20pm.