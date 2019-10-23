Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Ireland

146-7
Result
Badge

Canada

156-5

Canada win by 10 runs

Ireland vs Canada

Ireland suffer second shock T20 World Cup Qualifier defeat to Canada

Ireland have lost two games from four, with two still to play

Nitish Kumar hit fifty for Canada as they upset Ireland in Abu Dhabi

Ireland suffered a shock 10-run loss to Canada in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, throwing their qualification for next year's finals in doubt.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

The defeat is Ireland's second from their four Group B matches thus far - matching Scotland's similarly poor return in Group A, following their defeat to Namibia on Tuesday.

Ireland must finish in the top four to keep alive their hopes of reaching the 2020 T20 World Cup, and that is the position they currently occupy in Group B after their latest defeat.

The United Arab Emirates - who inflicted Ireland's first loss - have the chance to leapfrog them into fourth with victory over winless Nigeria on Thursday, while Ireland's final two games are against Jersey and Nigeria.

Canada, who move up to top spot after their third win in three, got off to a great start after winning the toss and opting to bat first, with captain Navneet Dhaliwal (69 off 51 balls) and Nitish Kumar (53 off 35) both firing fine fifties in a century stand for the second wicket.

At 124-1 after 15 overs, Ireland did well to drag Canada back somewhat, restricting them to just 32 further runs in the final five overs and taking four wickets - Boyd Rankin taking 2-32.

Ireland's reply with the bat got off to a stuttering start, with Romesh Eranga (2-32) snaring Kevin O'Brien for four in the opening over and Saad Bin Zafar (2-31) removing Gareth Delany (16 off 10) and Andy Balbirnie (0) with back-to-back balls in the fifth.

Paul Stirling (23 off 17) had threatened for Ireland, while Harry Tector (22 off 26), Gary Wilson (16 off 14) and Stuart Thompson (28no off 25) all did their best to lead a fightback effort but they ultimately left themselves too much to do, finishing 10 short on 146-7.

Of the home nations, Scotland are next in action in their crucial Group A clash with Bermuda on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 4.20pm.

Match Details

Date
23rd Oct 2019
Toss
Canada won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Sheikh Zayed Stadium
Umpires
A S Pakteen, L E Hannibal

ireland BATTING CARD

Batsman R
P.R. Stirling c Tariq b Zafar 23
K.J. O'Brien c Kirton b Eranga 4
G.J. Delany run out (Kumar) 16
A. Balbirnie b Zafar 0
H.T. Tector s Tariq b Dutta 22
G.C. Wilson b Gordon 16
M.R. Adair c Kumar b Eranga 12
S.R. Thompson Not out 28
G.H. Dockrell Not out 13
Extras 7w, 5lb 12
Total 20.0 Overs 146 - 7
Full Batting Card

canada BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
G.D.R. Eranga 4 0 32 2
D. Heyliger 4 0 29 0
J.O.A. Gordon 4 0 30 1
S.B. Zafar 4 0 31 2
N. Dutta 3 0 12 1
Kumar 1 0 7 0
Full Bowling Card

