Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Jamaica Tallawa

170-5
Result
Badge

St Lucia

171-5

St Lucia Zouks win by 5 wickets

Jamaica Tallawa vs St Lucia

Trinbago Knight Riders smash highest T20 franchise score in win over Jamaica Tallawahs

5:45
Watch how Trinbago Knight Riders struck the highest T20 franchise score on a record-breaking night at Kingston.

Trinbago Knight Riders smashed the highest-ever T20 franchise score of 267-2 during a record-breaking match as they picked up a fourth-consecutive victory in the Caribbean Premier League at Kingston.

Lendl Simmons smoked 86 off 42 balls and Colin Munro bludgeoned an unbeaten 96 off 50 balls as the pair shared a second-wicket partnership of 124 runs against the Jamaica Tallawahs.

Captain Kieron Pollard made an instant impact, hitting an unbeaten 45 off only 17 balls - striking four fours and three sixes in his brief innings.

Chasing a mammoth 268, the Tallawahs lost Chris Gayle when he was bowled by Mohammad Hasnain for 39 and the Pakistan seamer then had Chadwick Walton caught behind for six before Rovman Powell was forced to retire hurt on six.

v

Live Caribbean Premier League

St Kitts and Ne vs Guyana Amazon W

September 15, 2019, 12:30am


Remote Record

Glenn Phillips brought up his half-century off 22 balls having earned three reprieves in his innings after being given not out on 29 when he edged behind and being dropped twice on 37.

However, when the New Zealand batsman was removed by Keiron Pollard for 62 Jamaica's hopes of pulling off an exceptional chase fell away - Javelle Glen (34 not out off 24 balls) and Ramaal Lewis's quick-fire 37 not out off 15 balls taking the Tallawahs to 226-5.

The 493 runs scored between both the sides was the second-highest aggregate plundered in a T20 match, second only to the 497-7 scored between Otaga and Central Districts in the New Zealand Super Smash.

Live coverage of the Caribbean Premier League continues on Sky Sports The Ashes at 12.30am when St Kitts and Nevis Patriots take on Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Match Details

Date
13th Sep 2019
Toss
St Lucia Zouks won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Sabina Park
Umpires
G O Brathwaite, N Duguid
TV Umpire
L Rusere
Match Referee
M Ragoonath
Reserve Umpire
P A Gustard

st lucia BATTING CARD

Batsman R
A.D.S. Fletcher Not out 47
R.R.S. Cornwall b Springer 75
J.D. Campbell lbw Lewis 0
C. de Grandhomme c Springer b Thomas 25
D.J.G. Sammy c Walton b Thomas 5
R.O. Cato c Phillips b Thomas 1
N.L.T.C. Perera Not out 11
Extras 2nb, 4w, 1lb 7
Total 16.4 Overs 171 - 5
Full Batting Card

jamaica tallawa BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Taylor 2.4 0 44 0
O.R. Thomas 4 1 26 3
D.C. Green 2 0 29 0
Worker 2 0 23 0
S.K. Springer 4 0 26 1
R.A. Lewis 2 0 22 1
Full Bowling Card

©2019 Sky UK