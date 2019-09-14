Trinbago Knight Riders smashed the highest-ever T20 franchise score of 267-2 during a record-breaking match as they picked up a fourth-consecutive victory in the Caribbean Premier League at Kingston.

Lendl Simmons smoked 86 off 42 balls and Colin Munro bludgeoned an unbeaten 96 off 50 balls as the pair shared a second-wicket partnership of 124 runs against the Jamaica Tallawahs.

Captain Kieron Pollard made an instant impact, hitting an unbeaten 45 off only 17 balls - striking four fours and three sixes in his brief innings.

Chasing a mammoth 268, the Tallawahs lost Chris Gayle when he was bowled by Mohammad Hasnain for 39 and the Pakistan seamer then had Chadwick Walton caught behind for six before Rovman Powell was forced to retire hurt on six.

Glenn Phillips brought up his half-century off 22 balls having earned three reprieves in his innings after being given not out on 29 when he edged behind and being dropped twice on 37.

However, when the New Zealand batsman was removed by Keiron Pollard for 62 Jamaica's hopes of pulling off an exceptional chase fell away - Javelle Glen (34 not out off 24 balls) and Ramaal Lewis's quick-fire 37 not out off 15 balls taking the Tallawahs to 226-5.

The 493 runs scored between both the sides was the second-highest aggregate plundered in a T20 match, second only to the 497-7 scored between Otaga and Central Districts in the New Zealand Super Smash.

Live coverage of the Caribbean Premier League continues on Sky Sports The Ashes at 12.30am when St Kitts and Nevis Patriots take on Guyana Amazon Warriors.