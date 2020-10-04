Chennai Super Kings returned to winning ways in sensational style as they recorded a comprehensive 10-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab in Dubai.

The Super Kings came into the contest having lost three consecutive matches for the first time since 2014, whilst Kings XI were also struggling - registering the solitary win from their opening four fixtures.

Kings XI skipper KL Rahul elected to bat after winning the toss and they posted what appeared to be a defendable total, but Faf du Plessis (87no off 53) Shane Watson (83no off 53) produced Chennai's biggest partnership in IPL history as they stormed to an emphatic success.

Du Plessis has been in terrific form in this year's edition and he produced another beautifully constructed innings, but Watson's resurgence was a major positive for the Super Kings, who move up to sixth in the IPL standings.

However, it wasn't initially plain-sailing for MS Dhoni's men. The Kings XI opening pair of Rahul and Mayank Agarwal (26) are the top run-scorers in the tournament and they compiled another impressive stand of 61, despite the Chennai seamers operating with control in the Powerplay.

The introduction of the experienced Piyush Chawla (1-22 from 2) yielded an instant impact for CSK, as Agarwal picked out Sam Curran at deep mid-wicket from the leg spinner's first delivery, although this only provided temporary respite.

Mandeep Singh (27 off 16) played an enterprising knock - hitting the ball crisply throughout - although his explosive innings came to a premature end when he was removed by his compatriot Ravindra Jadeja (1-30).

Kings XI skipper Rahul became the first man to pass 300 runs in the 2020 IPL as he brought up his third fifty-plus score with back-to-back boundaries and he was complemented brilliantly by the enigmatic Nicholas Pooran (33 off 17).

Pooran made the headlines last weekend with some astonishing boundary fielding yet he delivered with the bat on this occasion, propelling Kings XI to 152-2 from 17 overs as they threatened to exceed the 200 mark for the third time this season.

However, the momentum completely shifted courtesy of an inspired 18th over from Shardul Thakur (2-39), as Rahul and Pooran perished in successive deliveries. Jadeja took an outstanding catch to end Pooran's fireworks, whilst Rahul succumbed to a slower delivery to gift Dhoni his 100th IPL catch.

The heavy artillery kept on coming in the shape of Glenn Maxwell (11* off 7) and Sarfaraz Khan (14* off 9), although Chennai bowled impressively at the death, conceding 26 runs from the final three overs to restrict Kings XI to 178-4.

Sheldon Cottrell (0-30 from 3) was remarkably smashed for five sixes in an over by Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia last weekend and Watson targeted the West Indies seamer from the outset, registering successive boundaries to get CSK's reply off to a positive start.

Mohammad Shami's opening over was indicative of Kings XI's struggles - Shami (0-35 from 3) has been the pinnacle of consistency throughout the competition to date, but he dragged down five wides and was nowhere near his penetrative best.

KL Rahul continued to shuffle his pack but to no avail. Chris Jordan celebrated his 32nd birthday by returning to the side but he was afforded no gifts by a merciless Du Plessis, who hammered the England international (0-42 from 3) for a flurry of boundaries in an expensive sixth over.

The unconventional Ravi Bishnoi (0-33) was the pick of the Kings XI attack, yet the breakthrough wasn't forthcoming as Watson and Du Plessis brought up their respective half-centuries with boundaries from Jordan's second over.

There was no complacency from last year's finalists as they moved beyond the 150 mark - bringing up their highest partnership in IPL history, plus the highest stand compiled against Kings XI, as they continued to put Jordan to the sword.

Watson was the aggressor initially but Du Plessis was equally destructive in the latter stages, conjuring up an inspired one-handed six off the bowling of Shami to move Chennai to the brink of victory, which he duly sealed courtesy of a delightful cover drive in the very next delivery.

Live coverage of the Dream11 Indian Premier League continues on Monday with Royals Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 2.50pm.