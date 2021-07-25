Cricket Match
80-6 (15.0 ov)
Originals vs Phoenix
|Phoenix 1st
|80-6 (15.0 ov)
|Birmingham Phoenix Men are 80 for 6 with 25 balls left
Phoenix 1st Innings80-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.A.H. Hammond
|c Lammonby b Finn
|13
|10
|2
|0
|130.00
|F.H. Allen
|c Buttler b Klaassen
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|L.S. Livingstone
|c Klaassen b Parkinson
|12
|10
|2
|0
|120.00
|D.J. Bell-Drummond
|c&b Harrison
|12
|15
|1
|0
|80.00
|M.M. Ali (c)
|c Finn b Brathwaite
|15
|18
|1
|0
|83.33
|C. Benjamin
|c Salt b Harrison
|9
|11
|1
|0
|81.82
|C.B. Cooke
|Not out
|10
|9
|0
|0
|111.11
|B.A.C. Howell
|Not out
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|2nb, 2w, 2b, 2lb
|8
|Total
|15.0 Overs, 6 wkts
|80
- To Bat:
- A.F. Milne,
- T.G. Helm,
- M.I. Tahir
Fall of Wickets
- 9 Allen 1.2ov
- 21 Hammond 3.2ov
- 33 Livingstone 5.1ov
- 58 Ali 10.4ov
- 67 Bell-Drummond 11.3ov
- 80 Benjamin 14.4ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|T. Hartley
|4
|0
|22
|0
|5.50
|F. Klaassen
|2
|0
|15
|1
|7.50
|Finn
|1
|0
|6
|1
|6.00
|M.W. Parkinson
|3
|0
|9
|1
|3.00
|C.G. Harrison
|3.4
|0
|18
|2
|4.91
|C.R. Brathwaite
|1
|0
|6
|1
|6.00
Match Details
- Date
- 25th Jul 2021
- Toss
- Birmingham Phoenix Men won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Emirates Old Trafford
- Umpires
- A G Wharf, S J O'Shaughnessy
- TV Umpire
- N J Llong
- Match Referee
- S J Davis
- Reserve Umpire
- N A Mallender
Live Commentary
-
75
Calvin Harrison to Benny Howell. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
74
OUT! Caught. Calvin Harrison to Chris Benjamin. Leg spinner length ball, to leg down the track driving, well timed in the air under control to long on, caught by Salt.
-
73
Calvin Harrison to Chris Cooke. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to short third man for 1 run.
-
72
Calvin Harrison to Chris Cooke. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump backing away driving, in the air under control to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Lammonby.
-
71
Calvin Harrison to Chris Benjamin. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side backing away sweeping, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Finn.
-
70
Tom Hartley to Chris Cooke. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
69
Tom Hartley to Chris Cooke. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for 2 runs.
-
68
Tom Hartley to Chris Cooke. Stock length ball, off stump backing away cutting, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Finn.
-
67
Tom Hartley to Chris Cooke. Stock length ball, outside off stump backing away cutting, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Finn.
-
66
Tom Hartley to Chris Benjamin. Stock length ball, down leg side backing away sweeping, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Harrison.
-
65
Matthew Parkinson to Chris Benjamin. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
64
Matthew Parkinson to Chris Benjamin. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
63
Matthew Parkinson to Chris Benjamin. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, back to bowler for no runs.
-
62
Matthew Parkinson to Chris Benjamin. Googly length ball, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
61
Matthew Parkinson to Chris Cooke. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Hartley.
-
60
Calvin Harrison to Chris Cooke. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Lammonby.
-
59
Calvin Harrison to Chris Cooke. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
58
OUT! Caught & Bowled. Calvin Harrison to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed back to bowler.
-
57
FREE HIT. Calvin Harrison to Chris Benjamin. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot slog sweeping, inside edge to short fine leg for 1 run.
-
57
No ball Calvin Harrison to Chris Benjamin. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, Play and Miss (Leg Side) and it was a no ball, fielded by Buttler.
-
56
Calvin Harrison to Chris Benjamin. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Munro.
-
55
FOUR! Carlos Brathwaite to Chris Benjamin. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
54
OUT! Caught. Carlos Brathwaite to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Slog, top edge in the air uncontrolled to short third man, caught by Finn.
-
53
Carlos Brathwaite to Moeen Ali. Yorker, off stump no foot movement defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Clarke.
-
52
Carlos Brathwaite to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Munro.
-
51
Carlos Brathwaite to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Lammonby.
-
50
Calvin Harrison to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
49
Calvin Harrison to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to fine leg for 2 runs, run save by Parkinson, fielded by Klaassen.
-
48
Calvin Harrison to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Steer, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
47
Calvin Harrison to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Salt.
-
46
Calvin Harrison to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, thick edge to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Parkinson.
-
45
Matthew Parkinson to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Klaassen.
-
44
Matthew Parkinson to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, missed to third man for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Buttler, fielded by Finn.
-
43
Matthew Parkinson to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Hartley.
-
42
Matthew Parkinson to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Salt.
-
41
FOUR! Matthew Parkinson to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Placed it perfectly into the gap for a boundary.
-
40
Tom Hartley to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs.
-
39
Tom Hartley to Moeen Ali. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to short mid wicket for 1 run.
-
38
Tom Hartley to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot dropped, to silly mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Buttler, fielded by Harrison.
-
37
Tom Hartley to Moeen Ali. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot glancing, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Parkinson.
-
36
Tom Hartley to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Salt.
-
35
Calvin Harrison to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
34
Calvin Harrison to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
33
Calvin Harrison to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Clarke.
-
32
Calvin Harrison to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Hartley.
-
31
Calvin Harrison to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Salt.
-
30
Matthew Parkinson to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Clarke.
-
29
Matthew Parkinson to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
28
Matthew Parkinson to Daniel Bell-Drummond. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Salt.
-
27
Matthew Parkinson to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Hartley.
-
26
OUT! Caught. Matthew Parkinson to Liam Livingstone. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to short third man, caught by Klaassen. Parkinson strikes straight away. Klaassen takes a stunner.