Day 1 of 4
Badge

MCC

265 (90.5 ov)
Close
Badge

Surrey

20-0

Surrey trail MCC by 245 runs with 10 wickets remaining

MCC vs Surrey

Surrey dismiss MCC for 265 on day one of Champion County match

Dan Lawrence hits 58 for MCC, who are captained by Stuart Broad

Conor McKerr dismissed Dom Sibley, Tom Westley and Stuart Broad in Dubai

Surrey bossed day one of the Champion County match in Dubai after dismissing Stuart Broad's MCC side for 265.

SCORECARD

Freddie van den Bergh (3-54) and Conor McKerr (3-40) did the brunt of the damage, while Scott Borthwick also picked up two wickets for the reigning county champions.

Essex batsman Dan Lawrence top-scored for the MCC with 58 and Warwickshire opener Will Rhodes and Somerset skipper Tom Abell chipped in with 46 and 41 respectively.

Broad hit 15 from the No 9 spot before he was penultimate man out, while Tom Westley - capped five times by England at Test level in 2017 - was cleaned up by McKerr for a 10-ball duck.

Surrey progressed to 20-0 from three overs before stumps, with captain Rory Burns unbeaten on seven and opening partner Mark Stoneman eight not out.

Dan Lawrence hit eight boundaries in his 58 from 116 deliveries

The Champion County match is the traditional curtain-raiser to the domestic campaign, pitting the previous year's County Championship winners against an MCC XI.

Surrey won their first Championship title since 2002 last season, finishing 46 points clear of second-placed Somerset after winning 10 and losing just one of their 14 matches.

Burns scored a Championship-leading 1,359 runs in 2018, helping him earn an England spot - the 28-year-old has played six Tests so far, scoring a fifty apiece against Sri Lanka and Windies.

The County Championship season starts on April 5, although Surrey will not begin their campaign until April 11 when they welcome 2017 champions Essex to The Oval.

Match Details

Date
24th - 27th Mar 2019
Toss
MCC won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
ICC Global Cricket Academy
Umpires
R J Bailey, M Burns

surrey BATTING CARD

Batsman R
R.J. Burns Not out 7
M.D. Stoneman Not out 8
Extras 5w 5
Total 3.0 Overs 20 - 0
Full Batting Card

mcc BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
S. Cook 2 0 15 0
Broad 1 0 5 0
Full Bowling Card

