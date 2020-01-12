Cricket Match

219-1
Sydney Sixers

175-7

Melbourne Stars win by 44 runs

Stars vs Sydney Sixers

Marcus Stoinis smashes Big Bash League record 147 not out for Melbourne Stars

Australia all-rounder tops D'Arcy Short's 122 to make BBL history

Marcus Stoinis smashed 13 fours and eight sixes in his record-breaking innings

Marcus Stoinis smashed the highest individual Big Bash score of 147 not out from 79 balls for Melbourne Stars against Sydney Sixers in Sunday's match at the MCG.

Stoinis thumped eight sixes and 13 fours as he surpassed the previous record of 122 not out set by D'Arcy Short for Hobart Hurricanes against Brisbane Heat in January 2018.

The 30-year-old shared a Big Bash-record stand of 207 with fellow opener Hilton Cartwright (59) as Stars racked up 219-1 in their 20 overs, the third-highest total in the competition's history.

Sixers seamer Ben Dwarshuis conceded 61 runs from his four overs - the most expensive return in the Big Bash - with England man Tom Curran taken for 58 from his four overs in Melbourne.

Date
12th Jan 2020
Toss
Sydney Sixers won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Melbourne Cricket Ground
Umpires
P J Gillespie, D M Koch
TV Umpire
J D Ward
Match Referee
R W Stratford
Reserve Umpire
D Ireland

sydney sixers BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.R. Philippe c Gotch b Worrall 6
D.P. Hughes c Worrall b Rauf 20
J.M. Vince c Maxwell b Hinchliffe 16
M.C. Henriques c Larkin b Hinchliffe 41
J.C. Silk c Cartwright b Morris 32
T.K. Curran s Gotch b Lamichhane 3
J. Avendano c Rauf b Hinchliffe 4
B.J. Dwarshuis Not out 42
J.M. Bird Not out 6
Extras 3w, 2lb 5
Total 20.0 Overs 175 - 7
Bowler O M R W
D.J. Worrall 3 0 28 1
Maxwell 2 0 17 0
H. Rauf 4 0 43 1
L. Morris 3 0 30 1
S. Lamichhane 4 0 35 1
C. Hinchcliffe 4 0 20 3
