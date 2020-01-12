Marcus Stoinis smashed the highest individual Big Bash score of 147 not out from 79 balls for Melbourne Stars against Sydney Sixers in Sunday's match at the MCG.

Stoinis thumped eight sixes and 13 fours as he surpassed the previous record of 122 not out set by D'Arcy Short for Hobart Hurricanes against Brisbane Heat in January 2018.

The 30-year-old shared a Big Bash-record stand of 207 with fellow opener Hilton Cartwright (59) as Stars racked up 219-1 in their 20 overs, the third-highest total in the competition's history.

Sixers seamer Ben Dwarshuis conceded 61 runs from his four overs - the most expensive return in the Big Bash - with England man Tom Curran taken for 58 from his four overs in Melbourne.