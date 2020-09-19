Cricket Match
Mumbai
132-5 (15.2 ov)
Chennai
Mumbai vs Chennai
|Mumbai 1st
|132-5 (15.2 ov)
|Mumbai Indians are 132 for 5 with 4.4 overs left
Mumbai 1st Innings132-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.G. Sharma (c)
|c Curran b Chawla
|12
|10
|2
|0
|120.00
|Q. de Kock
|c Watson b Curran
|33
|20
|5
|0
|165.00
|S.A. Yadav
|c Curran b Chahar
|17
|16
|2
|0
|106.25
|S.S. Tiwary
|c du Plessis b Jadeja
|42
|31
|3
|1
|135.48
|H.H. Pandya
|c du Plessis b Jadeja
|14
|10
|0
|2
|140.00
|K.A. Pollard
|Not out
|8
|4
|0
|1
|200.00
|K.H. Pandya
|Not out
|2
|1
|0
|0
|200.00
|Extras
|4w,
|4
|Total
|15.2 Overs, 5 wkts
|132
Fall of Wickets
- 46 Sharma 4.4ov
- 48 de Kock 5.1ov
- 92 Yadav 10.6ov
- 121 Tiwary 14.1ov
- 124 Pandya 14.5ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|D.L. Chahar
|3
|0
|26
|1
|8.67
|S.M. Curran
|3
|0
|18
|1
|6.00
|L. Ngidi
|2
|0
|29
|0
|14.50
|Chawla
|3
|0
|11
|1
|3.67
|Jadeja
|4
|0
|42
|2
|10.50
Match Details
- Date
- 19th Sep 2020
- Toss
- Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sheikh Zayed Stadium
- Umpires
- C B Gaffaney, V K Sharma
- TV Umpire
- S Ravi
- Match Referee
- M Nayyar
- Reserve Umpire
- U V Gandhe
Live Commentary
-
15.2
SIX! Piyush Chawla to Kieron Pollard. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
15.1
Piyush Chawla to Kieron Pollard. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Chawla.
-
14.6
Ravindra Jadeja to Krunal Pandya. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 2 runs, direct hit by du Plessis, fielded by Ngidi.
-
14.5
OUT! Caught. Ravindra Jadeja to Hardik Pandya. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control to long off, by du Plessis.
-
14.4
Ravindra Jadeja to Kieron Pollard. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.
-
14.3
Ravindra Jadeja to Hardik Pandya. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to mid off for 1 run, mis-fielded by Jadeja, fielded by Jadhav.
-
14.2
Ravindra Jadeja to Kieron Pollard. Arm length ball, off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Vijay.
-
14.1
OUT! Caught. Ravindra Jadeja to Saurabh Tiwary. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, by du Plessis. Tiwary goes for a big slog but couldn't get the elevation. The ball skies up in the air and Faf take an excellent catch near the ropes. Tiwary departs for 42.
-
13.6
Piyush Chawla to Hardik Pandya. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Chawla.
-
13.5
Piyush Chawla to Saurabh Tiwary. Googly back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Chahar.
-
13.4
APPEAL! Piyush Chawla to Saurabh Tiwary. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Dhoni, appeal made for L.B.W. Big stride forward to defend but hits his front leg, and the lbw appeal is given not out! Dhoni reviews right away. No bat involved, and that's pitched in line, and misses the stumps. Tiwary survives.
-
13.3
Piyush Chawla to Saurabh Tiwary. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Vijay.
-
13.2
Piyush Chawla to Hardik Pandya. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
13.1
Piyush Chawla to Saurabh Tiwary. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
12.6
Lungi Ngidi to Hardik Pandya. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Vijay.
-
12.5
Lungi Ngidi to Saurabh Tiwary. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.
-
12.4
FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Saurabh Tiwary. Length ball, middle stump down the track driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.
-
12.3
FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Saurabh Tiwary. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
12.2
Lungi Ngidi to Saurabh Tiwary. Length ball, middle stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Curran.
-
12.1
Lungi Ngidi to Saurabh Tiwary. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, shy attempt by Curran, fielded by Ngidi.
-
11.6
SIX! Ravindra Jadeja to Hardik Pandya. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs. 100 comes up for MI. Hardik whacks the flighted delivery over the backward square-leg fence for back to back maximum.
-
11.5
SIX! Ravindra Jadeja to Hardik Pandya. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
11.4
Ravindra Jadeja to Hardik Pandya. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Chawla.
-
11.3
Ravindra Jadeja to Hardik Pandya. Arm ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Chawla.
-
11.2
Ravindra Jadeja to Hardik Pandya. Arm length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
11.1
Ravindra Jadeja to Saurabh Tiwary. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Chahar.
-
10.6
OUT! Caught. Deepak Chahar to Suryakumar Yadav. Length ball, outside off stump Deep in crease driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, by Curran. Suryakumar rocks back to heave this one over long-on but can't get the elevation and finds the fielder. Sam Curran takes an excellent catch to dismiss Suryakumar for 17.
-
10.6
Wide Deepak Chahar to Suryakumar Yadav. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump Deep in crease pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.
-
10.5
Deepak Chahar to Saurabh Tiwary. Short, middle stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.
-
10.4
Deepak Chahar to Saurabh Tiwary. Short, off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 2 runs, fielded by du Plessis.
-
10.3
Deepak Chahar to Suryakumar Yadav. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, bottom edge to gully for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.
-
10.2
Deepak Chahar to Suryakumar Yadav. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.
-
10.1
Deepak Chahar to Saurabh Tiwary. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
9.6
Piyush Chawla to Suryakumar Yadav. Flipper length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Dhoni.
-
9.5
Piyush Chawla to Saurabh Tiwary. Flipper back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jadeja.
-
9.4
Piyush Chawla to Saurabh Tiwary. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Chawla.
-
9.3
Piyush Chawla to Saurabh Tiwary. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Chawla.
-
9.2
Piyush Chawla to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
9.1
Piyush Chawla to Suryakumar Yadav. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
9.1
Wide Piyush Chawla to Suryakumar Yadav. Googly length ball, down leg side no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, mis-fielded by Dhoni.
-
8.6
Ravindra Jadeja to Suryakumar Yadav. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
8.5
Ravindra Jadeja to Saurabh Tiwary. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to long on for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.
-
8.4
FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Saurabh Tiwary. Arm ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past third man for 4 runs.
-
8.3
Ravindra Jadeja to Saurabh Tiwary. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Ngidi.
-
8.2
SIX! Ravindra Jadeja to Saurabh Tiwary. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. First Maximum of the Dream11 IPL2020! Tiwary observes the delivery and smashes it over the long-off fence for a six.
-
8.1
Ravindra Jadeja to Suryakumar Yadav. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.
-
7.6
Sam Curran to Suryakumar Yadav. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Chahar.
-
7.5
FOUR! Sam Curran to Suryakumar Yadav. Slower ball back of a length, to leg Deep in crease cutting, well timed past third man for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Chawla. Yadav was looking to cut and done his job perfectly. The pace on the ball ensures that the third man has no chance.
-
7.4
Sam Curran to Saurabh Tiwary. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rayudu.
-
7.3
Sam Curran to Saurabh Tiwary. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.
-
7.2
Sam Curran to Suryakumar Yadav. Back of a length, middle stump Deep in crease Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Chawla.
-
7.1
Sam Curran to Saurabh Tiwary. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Chahar.
-
6.6
Ravindra Jadeja to Saurabh Tiwary. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Rayudu.
-
6.5
Ravindra Jadeja to Suryakumar Yadav. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.
-
6.4
Ravindra Jadeja to Saurabh Tiwary. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.
-
6.3
Ravindra Jadeja to Suryakumar Yadav. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, in the air under control to long on for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
6.2
FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Suryakumar Yadav. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
6.1
Ravindra Jadeja to Saurabh Tiwary. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Curran.