Cricket Match
Mumbai
Rajasthan
147-2 (17.2 ov)
Mumbai vs Rajasthan
|Rajasthan 1st
|147-2 (17.2 ov)
|Rajasthan Royals are 147 for 2 with 2.4 overs left
Rajasthan 1st Innings147-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.C. Buttler
|s de Kock b Chahar
|41
|32
|3
|3
|128.13
|Y.B.K. Jaiswal
|c&b Chahar
|32
|20
|2
|2
|160.00
|S.V. Samson (c)
|Not out
|42
|26
|5
|0
|161.54
|S. Dube
|Not out
|27
|26
|2
|1
|103.85
|Extras
|3w, 2lb
|5
|Total
|17.2 Overs, 2 wkts
|147
Fall of Wickets
- 66 Buttler 7.4ov
- 91 Jaiswal 9.5ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Boult
|3
|0
|27
|0
|9.00
|J.J. Bumrah
|3
|0
|11
|0
|3.67
|J. Yadav
|3
|0
|37
|0
|12.33
|N.M. Coulter-Nile
|3
|0
|23
|0
|7.67
|R.D. Chahar
|4
|0
|33
|2
|8.25
|K.H. Pandya
|1
|0
|12
|0
|12.00
Match Details
- Date
- 29th Apr 2021
- Toss
- Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
- Umpires
- C B Gaffaney, K N Ananthapadmanabhan
- TV Umpire
- C Shamsuddin
- Match Referee
- V N Kutty
- Reserve Umpire
- T Sharma
Live Commentary
-
17.2
Trent Boult to Sanju Samson. Length ball, to leg on the front foot Slog, inside edge to cover for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.
-
17.1
Trent Boult to Shivam Dube. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.
-
16.6
Jasprit Bumrah to Shivam Dube. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot Scoop, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to backward point for 1 run, run save by Boult.
-
16.5
Jasprit Bumrah to Sanju Samson. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.
-
16.4
Jasprit Bumrah to Shivam Dube. Yorker, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.
-
16.3
Jasprit Bumrah to Sanju Samson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
16.2
Jasprit Bumrah to Shivam Dube. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.
-
16.1
Jasprit Bumrah to Shivam Dube. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad to silly point for no runs.
-
15.6
Trent Boult to Sanju Samson. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Yadav.
-
15.5
Trent Boult to Shivam Dube. Yorker, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Coulter-Nile.
-
15.4
Trent Boult to Sanju Samson. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot flick, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.
-
15.3
FOUR! Trent Boult to Sanju Samson. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge past third man for 4 runs. Sanju Samson drives it over the bowlers head for a boundary.
-
15.2
FOUR! Trent Boult to Sanju Samson. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
15.1
Trent Boult to Sanju Samson. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Yadav.
-
14.6
Jayant Yadav to Sanju Samson. Quicker ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.
-
14.6
Wide Jayant Yadav to Sanju Samson. Off break full toss, wide outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.
-
14.5
Jayant Yadav to Shivam Dube. Quicker ball full toss, middle stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, fielded by Boult.
-
14.4
Jayant Yadav to Sanju Samson. Quicker ball full toss, outside off stump backing away driving, mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pollard.
-
14.3
Jayant Yadav to Shivam Dube. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.
-
14.3
Wide Jayant Yadav to Shivam Dube. Off break half volley, wide outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.
-
14.2
SIX! Jayant Yadav to Shivam Dube. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
14.1
Jayant Yadav to Sanju Samson. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pollard.
-
13.6
Rahul Chahar to Shivam Dube. Googly length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by de Kock. Great over just conceded four runs.
-
13.5
Rahul Chahar to Sanju Samson. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
13.4
Rahul Chahar to Shivam Dube. Slider length ball, middle stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Pollard.
-
13.3
Rahul Chahar to Shivam Dube. Googly length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by de Kock.
-
13.2
Rahul Chahar to Sanju Samson. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
13.1
Rahul Chahar to Shivam Dube. Leg spinner half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.
-
12.6
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shivam Dube. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
12.5
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Sanju Samson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.
-
12.4
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shivam Dube. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
12.3
FOUR! Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shivam Dube. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
12.2
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Sanju Samson. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.
-
12.1
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shivam Dube. Off cutter short, to leg on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, fielded by Boult.
-
11.6
Rahul Chahar to Shivam Dube. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Pollard.
-
11.5
Rahul Chahar to Sanju Samson. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Coulter-Nile.
-
11.4
Rahul Chahar to Sanju Samson. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
11.3
Rahul Chahar to Shivam Dube. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
11.2
FOUR! Rahul Chahar to Shivam Dube. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Right on his slot, and Shivam Dube dispatched it to the fence for a boundary.
-
11.1
Rahul Chahar to Sanju Samson. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
10.6
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shivam Dube. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, inside edge to short leg for no runs.
-
10.5
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shivam Dube. Back of a length, down leg side no foot movement pushing, to cover for no runs, mis-fielded by Pandya.
-
10.4
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shivam Dube. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
10.3
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shivam Dube. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to backward point for no runs, fielded by Pandya.
-
10.2
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shivam Dube. Short, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Pandya.
-
10.1
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Sanju Samson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pollard.
-
9.6
Rahul Chahar to Shivam Dube. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Pandya.
-
9.5
OUT! Caught & Bowled. Rahul Chahar to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Googly length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, leading edge to silly mid on. Yashasvi Jaiswal looks to play across the line, which results in a leading-edge. Gentle innings from this young man come to an end.
-
9.4
Rahul Chahar to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
9.3
SIX! Rahul Chahar to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
9.2
Rahul Chahar to Sanju Samson. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Coulter-Nile.
-
9.1
Rahul Chahar to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
8.6
FOUR! Krunal Pandya to Sanju Samson. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs.
-
8.5
Krunal Pandya to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Quicker ball full toss, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.
-
8.4
Krunal Pandya to Sanju Samson. Quicker ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Coulter-Nile.
-
8.3
Krunal Pandya to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Quicker length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.
-
8.2
Krunal Pandya to Sanju Samson. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.
-
8.1
FOUR! Krunal Pandya to Sanju Samson. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.