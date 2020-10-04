Highlights from the IPL clash in Sharjah as Mumbai Indians overcame Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs.

Mumbai Indians moved top of the IPL standings after producing an impressive all-round display to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs in Sharjah.

Quinton de Kock (67 off 39) returned to form with the bat as Mumbai posted an ominous target of 209, while Trent Boult (2-28) and James Pattinson (2-29) bowled brilliantly in tandem to restrict Sunrisers to the lowest total registered at Sharjah in this year's IPL.

David Warner (60 off 44) produced his best showing of this year's showpiece to spearhead his side's run chase, but they were punished for losing a cluster of wickets at regular intervals, as the Mumbai Indians bowled with terrific control, particularly in the latter stages.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat but Sunrisers' seamers delivered in the opening six overs to restrict Mumbai to 48-2 - the lowest Powerplay score by any side at Sharjah in this year's competition.

It's been feast or famine for Sharma (6) thus far and that pattern continued, as he was caught chasing a wide delivery from Sandeep Sharma (2-41) one ball after carving him over mid-wicket for an enormous six.

Suryakumar Yadav (27 off 18) registered five boundaries off the bowling of a beleaguered Siddarth Kaul (2-64) before succumbing in cheap fashion, but De Kock and Ishan Kishan (31) led Mumbai's recovery.

De Kock had made just 48 runs in his previous four innings but having been dropped early on by Manish Pandey, the South African capitalised and accelerated superbly through the middle overs, combining his trademark improvisation with a blistering barrage of hitting.

De Kock perished as the impressive Rashid Khan (1-22) scampered to take a composed catch off his own bowling, before Pandey atoned for his earlier drop by taking a sensational diving catch to remove Kishan in the 15th over.

Despite some lusty blows from destructive duo Hardik Pandya (28 off 19) and Kieron Pollard (25* off 13), the Sunrisers largely managed to stem the flow, only for Krunal Pandya (20* off 4) to play a stunning late cameo, hammering Kaul for four consecutive boundaries to complete the innings.

Jonny Bairstow (25) got Sunrisers' reply moving by clubbing a couple of colossal maximums over the short legside boundary, but Boult made the crucial breakthrough, deceiving Bairstow with a slower ball which he miscued to deep backward square.

Warner struggled for timing in the early stages but Pandey (30) took on the aggressor's mantle, batting with tremendous fluency throughout - a boundary from his first delivery setting the tone. However, Pandey's dismissal in the tenth over stifled the Sunrisers' momentum.

Pandey departed after mistiming a length delivery from Pattinson and this was soon followed by the dismissal of Kane Williamson (3), as another slower delivery from Boult paid dividends to remove his Kiwi compatriot.

Their hopes appeared to rest squarely on the shoulders of Warner, who grew in stature as the innings progressed, but shortly after registering his first fifty of this year's campaign, he was removed by his Australian teammate Pattinson courtesy of Kishan's terrific diving catch.

Rahul Chahar's acrobatic boundary effort had earlier accounted for Priyam Garg (8) to give Krunal Pandya (1-35) his first wicket, but the loss of Warner proved to be the decisive blow.

Promising 18-year-old Abdul Samad (20) kept their slender hopes alive with an eye-catching innings, but he was the first of two wickets to fall in the penultimate over as Jasprit Bumrah (2-41) opened his account, clean-bowling Abhishek Sharma (10) moments later as the innings petered out to a tame conclusion.