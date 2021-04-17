Cricket Match
Mumbai
98-3 (14.0 ov)
Hyderabad
Mumbai vs Hyderabad
|Mumbai 1st
|98-3 (14.0 ov)
|Mumbai Indians are 98 for 3 with 6.0 overs left
Mumbai 1st Innings98-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Q. de Kock
|c sub b Ur Rahman
|40
|39
|5
|0
|102.56
|R.G. Sharma (c)
|c Singh b Shankar
|32
|25
|2
|2
|128.00
|S.A. Yadav
|c&b Shankar
|10
|6
|1
|1
|166.67
|I.P.K.P. Kishan
|Not out
|8
|15
|0
|0
|53.33
|K.A. Pollard
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|1nb, 2w, 5lb
|8
|Total
|14.0 Overs, 3 wkts
|98
Fall of Wickets
- 55 Sharma 6.3ov
- 71 Yadav 8.3ov
- 98 de Kock 13.5ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Kumar
|2
|0
|17
|0
|8.50
|K.K. Ahmed
|2
|0
|14
|0
|7.00
|M. Zadran
|2.5
|0
|21
|1
|7.41
|A. Sharma
|1
|0
|5
|0
|5.00
|V. Shankar
|3
|0
|19
|2
|6.33
|Khan
|3
|0
|17
|0
|5.67
Match Details
- Date
- 17th Apr 2021
- Toss
- Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- M.A. Chidambaram Stadium
- Umpires
- C B Gaffaney, K Srinivasan
- TV Umpire
- K N Ananthapadmanabhan
- Match Referee
- S Chaturvedi
- Reserve Umpire
- T Sharma
Live Commentary
-
13.6
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Ishan Kishan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
13.5
OUT! Caught (Sub). Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, to leg backing away driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket.
-
13.4
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Ishan Kishan. Quicker ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
13.3
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Quinton de Kock. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Warner.
-
13.2
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Ishan Kishan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shankar.
-
13.1
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Quinton de Kock. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Warner.
-
12.6
Vijay Shankar to Quinton de Kock. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Ur Rahman.
-
12.5
Vijay Shankar to Quinton de Kock. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump deep in crease driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
12.4
Vijay Shankar to Ishan Kishan. Half volley, outside off stump deep in crease driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Farooq.
-
12.3
Vijay Shankar to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off for 1 run, fielded by Farooq.
-
12.2
Vijay Shankar to Quinton de Kock. Off cutter full toss, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
12.1
Vijay Shankar to Quinton de Kock. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump moves in front pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 2 runs, dropped catch by Khan, overthrow by Khan, fielded by Farooq.
-
11.6
Rashid Khan to Ishan Kishan. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
11.5
Rashid Khan to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Farooq.
-
11.4
FOUR! Rashid Khan to Quinton de Kock. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs. Innovative stroke! Quinton delicately reverse sweeps it to the ropes for a boundary.
-
11.3
Rashid Khan to Ishan Kishan. Googly length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Pandey.
-
11.2
Rashid Khan to Quinton de Kock. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Singh.
-
11.1
Rashid Khan to Quinton de Kock. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Shankar.
-
10.6
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Quinton de Kock. Quicker ball half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pandey.
-
10.5
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Ishan Kishan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.
-
10.4
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Quinton de Kock. Carrom ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Shankar.
-
10.4
Wide Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Quinton de Kock. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
10.3
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Quinton de Kock. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to extra cover for no runs, run save by Warner.
-
10.2
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Ishan Kishan. Carrom ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Singh.
-
10.1
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Ishan Kishan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.
-
9.6
Rashid Khan to Ishan Kishan. Googly back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Warner.
-
9.5
Rashid Khan to Quinton de Kock. Googly back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Shankar.
-
9.4
Rashid Khan to Ishan Kishan. Quicker ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Shankar.
-
9.3
Rashid Khan to Ishan Kishan. Top spinning length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
9.2
Rashid Khan to Ishan Kishan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
9.1
Rashid Khan to Ishan Kishan. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
8.6
Vijay Shankar to Quinton de Kock. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to backward point for no runs, fielded by Pandey.
-
8.5
Vijay Shankar to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
8.4
Vijay Shankar to Ishan Kishan. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.
-
8.3
OUT! Caught & Bowled. Vijay Shankar to Suryakumar Yadav. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed back to bowler. Suryakumar plays his stroke without conviction and pays the price with his wicket.
-
8.2
SIX! Vijay Shankar to Suryakumar Yadav. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over deep extra cover for 6 runs.
-
8.1
Vijay Shankar to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump deep in crease driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ur Rahman.
-
7.6
Rashid Khan to Suryakumar Yadav. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
7.5
Rashid Khan to Quinton de Kock. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to point for 1 run, fielded by Warner.
-
7.4
FOUR! Rashid Khan to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
7.3
Rashid Khan to Quinton de Kock. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, inside edge to short third man for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
7.2
Rashid Khan to Quinton de Kock. Googly half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to silly point for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
7.1
Rashid Khan to Quinton de Kock. Googly length ball, outside off stump deep in crease cutting, bottom edge to first slip for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
6.6
Vijay Shankar to Suryakumar Yadav. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, run save by Warner.
-
6.5
FOUR! Vijay Shankar to Suryakumar Yadav. Off cutter full toss, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Sharma.
-
6.4
Vijay Shankar to Suryakumar Yadav. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.
-
6.3
OUT! Caught. Vijay Shankar to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump deep in crease Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, caught by Singh. Shankar provides a much-needed breakthrough for SRH! Virat takes an excellent catch to dismiss Rohit for 32.
-
6.2
Vijay Shankar to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Pandey.
-
6.1
Vijay Shankar to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.
-
5.6
Abhishek Sharma to Quinton de Kock. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Pandey.
-
5.5
Abhishek Sharma to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, down leg side down the track working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
5.4
Abhishek Sharma to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Khan.
-
5.3
Abhishek Sharma to Quinton de Kock. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
5.2
Abhishek Sharma to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump down the track pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Warner.
-
5.1
Abhishek Sharma to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Farooq.
-
4.6
FOUR! Khaleel Ahmed to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs. Stylish stoke! Quinton smashes it to the ropes for a boundary.
-
4.5
Khaleel Ahmed to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Pandey.
-
4.4
Khaleel Ahmed to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
4.4
Wide Khaleel Ahmed to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, wide outside off stump deep in crease driving, missed for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
4.3
FOUR! Khaleel Ahmed to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
4.2
Khaleel Ahmed to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Warner.
-
4.1
Khaleel Ahmed to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.