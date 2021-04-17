Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Mumbai

98-3 (14.0 ov)

In Play
Badge

Hyderabad

 

Mumbai Indians are 98 for 3 with 6.0 overs left

Mumbai vs Hyderabad

SUMMARY
Mumbai 1st 98-3 (14.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians are 98 for 3 with 6.0 overs left

Mumbai 1st Innings98-3

mumbai Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
Q. de Kock c sub b Ur Rahman 40 39 5 0 102.56
R.G. Sharma (c) c Singh b Shankar 32 25 2 2 128.00
S.A. Yadav c&b Shankar 10 6 1 1 166.67
I.P.K.P. Kishan Not out 8 15 0 0 53.33
K.A. Pollard Not out 0 0 0 0
Extras 1nb, 2w, 5lb 8
Total 14.0 Overs, 3 wkts 98
To Bat: 
H.H. Pandya,
K.A. Pollard,
K.H. Pandya,
R.D. Chahar,
A.F. Milne,
J.J. Bumrah
T.A. Boult

Fall of Wickets

  1. 55 Sharma 6.3ov
  2. 71 Yadav 8.3ov
  3. 98 de Kock 13.5ov
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Hyderabad Bowling
O M R W Econ
Kumar 2 0 17 0 8.50
K.K. Ahmed 2 0 14 0 7.00
M. Zadran 2.5 0 21 1 7.41
A. Sharma 1 0 5 0 5.00
V. Shankar 3 0 19 2 6.33
Khan 3 0 17 0 5.67

Match Details

Date
17th Apr 2021
Toss
Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
M.A. Chidambaram Stadium
Umpires
C B Gaffaney, K Srinivasan
TV Umpire
K N Ananthapadmanabhan
Match Referee
S Chaturvedi
Reserve Umpire
T Sharma

Live Commentary

Last Updated: April 17, 2021 4:05pm

  •  

    13.6

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Ishan Kishan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.

  • 13.5

    OUT! Caught (Sub). Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, to leg backing away driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket.

  •  

    13.4

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Ishan Kishan. Quicker ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    13.3

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Quinton de Kock. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Warner.

  •  

    13.2

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Ishan Kishan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shankar.

  •  

    13.1

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Quinton de Kock. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Warner.

  •  

    12.6

    Vijay Shankar to Quinton de Kock. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Ur Rahman.

  •  

    12.5

    Vijay Shankar to Quinton de Kock. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump deep in crease driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

  •  

    12.4

    Vijay Shankar to Ishan Kishan. Half volley, outside off stump deep in crease driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Farooq.

  •  

    12.3

    Vijay Shankar to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off for 1 run, fielded by Farooq.

  •  

    12.2

    Vijay Shankar to Quinton de Kock. Off cutter full toss, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    12.1

    Vijay Shankar to Quinton de Kock. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump moves in front pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 2 runs, dropped catch by Khan, overthrow by Khan, fielded by Farooq.

  •  

    11.6

    Rashid Khan to Ishan Kishan. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

  •  

    11.5

    Rashid Khan to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Farooq.

  •  

    11.4

    FOUR! Rashid Khan to Quinton de Kock. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs. Innovative stroke! Quinton delicately reverse sweeps it to the ropes for a boundary.

  •  

    11.3

    Rashid Khan to Ishan Kishan. Googly length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Pandey.

  •  

    11.2

    Rashid Khan to Quinton de Kock. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Singh.

  •  

    11.1

    Rashid Khan to Quinton de Kock. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Shankar.

  •  

    10.6

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Quinton de Kock. Quicker ball half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pandey.

  •  

    10.5

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Ishan Kishan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.

  •  

    10.4

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Quinton de Kock. Carrom ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Shankar.

  •  

    10.4

    Wide Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Quinton de Kock. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    10.3

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Quinton de Kock. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to extra cover for no runs, run save by Warner.

  •  

    10.2

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Ishan Kishan. Carrom ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Singh.

  •  

    10.1

    Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Ishan Kishan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    9.6

    Rashid Khan to Ishan Kishan. Googly back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Warner.

  •  

    9.5

    Rashid Khan to Quinton de Kock. Googly back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Shankar.

  •  

    9.4

    Rashid Khan to Ishan Kishan. Quicker ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Shankar.

  •  

    9.3

    Rashid Khan to Ishan Kishan. Top spinning length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    9.2

    Rashid Khan to Ishan Kishan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    9.1

    Rashid Khan to Ishan Kishan. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    8.6

    Vijay Shankar to Quinton de Kock. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to backward point for no runs, fielded by Pandey.

  •  

    8.5

    Vijay Shankar to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.

  •  

    8.4

    Vijay Shankar to Ishan Kishan. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.

  • 8.3

    OUT! Caught & Bowled. Vijay Shankar to Suryakumar Yadav. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed back to bowler. Suryakumar plays his stroke without conviction and pays the price with his wicket.

  •  

    8.2

    SIX! Vijay Shankar to Suryakumar Yadav. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over deep extra cover for 6 runs.

  •  

    8.1

    Vijay Shankar to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump deep in crease driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ur Rahman.

  •  

    7.6

    Rashid Khan to Suryakumar Yadav. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.

  •  

    7.5

    Rashid Khan to Quinton de Kock. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to point for 1 run, fielded by Warner.

  •  

    7.4

    FOUR! Rashid Khan to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    7.3

    Rashid Khan to Quinton de Kock. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, inside edge to short third man for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.

  •  

    7.2

    Rashid Khan to Quinton de Kock. Googly half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to silly point for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    7.1

    Rashid Khan to Quinton de Kock. Googly length ball, outside off stump deep in crease cutting, bottom edge to first slip for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    6.6

    Vijay Shankar to Suryakumar Yadav. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, run save by Warner.

  •  

    6.5

    FOUR! Vijay Shankar to Suryakumar Yadav. Off cutter full toss, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Sharma.

  •  

    6.4

    Vijay Shankar to Suryakumar Yadav. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.

  • 6.3

    OUT! Caught. Vijay Shankar to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump deep in crease Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, caught by Singh. Shankar provides a much-needed breakthrough for SRH! Virat takes an excellent catch to dismiss Rohit for 32.

  •  

    6.2

    Vijay Shankar to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Pandey.

  •  

    6.1

    Vijay Shankar to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.

  •  

    5.6

    Abhishek Sharma to Quinton de Kock. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Pandey.

  •  

    5.5

    Abhishek Sharma to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, down leg side down the track working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    5.4

    Abhishek Sharma to Rohit Sharma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    5.3

    Abhishek Sharma to Quinton de Kock. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    5.2

    Abhishek Sharma to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump down the track pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Warner.

  •  

    5.1

    Abhishek Sharma to Rohit Sharma. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Farooq.

  •  

    4.6

    FOUR! Khaleel Ahmed to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs. Stylish stoke! Quinton smashes it to the ropes for a boundary.

  •  

    4.5

    Khaleel Ahmed to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Pandey.

  •  

    4.4

    Khaleel Ahmed to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    4.4

    Wide Khaleel Ahmed to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, wide outside off stump deep in crease driving, missed for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    4.3

    FOUR! Khaleel Ahmed to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    4.2

    Khaleel Ahmed to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Warner.

  •  

    4.1

    Khaleel Ahmed to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

Full Commentary