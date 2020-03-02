Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 4
Badge

New South Wales

242-4 (90.0 ov)
Close
Badge

England Lions

 

New South Wales 2nd XI are 242 for 4

New South Wales vs England Lions

Ollie Robinsons team up to take wicket for England Lions

Sussex's Ollie Robinson earned a wicket thanks to a catch from his namesake

New South Wales XI captain Ryan Hackney was denied a hundred against England Lions - by TWO Ollie Robinsons!

SCORECARD

The Australian opener reached 95 on day one of the tour game in Wollongong, only to then be caught behind by Kent wicketkeeper Ollie Robinson off Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson.

A moment of joy to share for the Robinsons, who, in another quirk, also share the same birthday, with the Kent man born on December 1, 1998 and the Sussex bowler on December 1, 1993.

The Robinsons' wicket could prove key for the Lions, with it being one of two late scalps as the New South Wales XI closed on 242-4.

Hackney and Jason Sangha (85) had put on 154 for the third wicket to propel the hosts to 216-2, only for Somerset's Tom Abell to pin Sangha lbw and then the Robinsons to remove Hackney.

Surrey spinner Amar Virdi had earlier removed Timothy Ward (19) while Durham paceman Brydon Carse castled captain Ryan Gibson (7) after the home side elected to bat at North Dalton Park.

Last week, the Lions recorded their first-ever win over Australia A either home or away with a nine-wicket victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Match Details

Date
1st - 5th Mar 2020
Toss
New South Wales 2nd XI won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
North Dalton Park
Umpires
D R Close, D Taylor

new south wales BATTING CARD

Batsman R
R. Hackney c Robinson b Robinson 95
T. Ward c Carse b Virdi 19
R.J. Gibson b Carse 7
J.J.S. Sangha lbw Abell 85
N.L. Bertus Not out 11
A.J. Nair Not out 8
Extras 4nb, 3w, 6b, 4lb 17
Total 90.0 Overs 242 - 4
Full Batting Card

england lions BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Overton 18 7 26 0
O.E. Robinson 20 4 50 1
B.A. Carse 17 4 55 1
A. Virdi 18 2 53 1
D.W. Lawrence 5 0 19 0
T.B. Abell 12 3 29 1
O.G. Robinson 1 1 0 1
Full Bowling Card

©2020 Sky UK