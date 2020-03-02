New South Wales XI captain Ryan Hackney was denied a hundred against England Lions - by TWO Ollie Robinsons!

The Australian opener reached 95 on day one of the tour game in Wollongong, only to then be caught behind by Kent wicketkeeper Ollie Robinson off Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson.

A moment of joy to share for the Robinsons, who, in another quirk, also share the same birthday, with the Kent man born on December 1, 1998 and the Sussex bowler on December 1, 1993.

The Robinsons' wicket could prove key for the Lions, with it being one of two late scalps as the New South Wales XI closed on 242-4.

Hackney and Jason Sangha (85) had put on 154 for the third wicket to propel the hosts to 216-2, only for Somerset's Tom Abell to pin Sangha lbw and then the Robinsons to remove Hackney.

Surrey spinner Amar Virdi had earlier removed Timothy Ward (19) while Durham paceman Brydon Carse castled captain Ryan Gibson (7) after the home side elected to bat at North Dalton Park.

Last week, the Lions recorded their first-ever win over Australia A either home or away with a nine-wicket victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.