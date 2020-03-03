Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 2 of 4
Badge

New South Wales

405-8 (129.5 ov)
Close
Badge

England Lions

126-5

England Lions trail New South Wales 2nd XI by 279 runs with 5 wickets remaining

New South Wales vs England Lions

England Lions struggling in tour match against New South Wales

James Bracey made just one for England Lions against a New South Wales XI

England Lions are on the back foot in their match against a New South Wales XI after closing day two on 126-5 and still 279 runs adrift.

SCORECARD

New South Wales quickly lost Arjun Nair after resuming on 242-4 at Wollongong but Daniel Sams (80) and Nicholas Bertus (44) helped set up a declaration on 405-8.

Ollie Robinson, Amar Virdi and Dan Lawrence each finished with two wickets apiece for the Lions, who were then quickly in trouble in their reply.

Sams followed his half-century by dismissing James Bracey (1) and when fellow opener Tom Kohler-Cadmore departed for 12, the tourists were 23-2.

Lawrence (52), who has had a superb tour Down Under, helped the Lions recover, sharing a 66-run stand with Sam Northeast (43no), but three wickets before the close left New South Wales firmly in the ascendancy.

Lawrence was caught behind off Sams, Sam Hain was dismissed for 11 and captain Tom Abell was run out for a duck, leaving Northeast looking for support from the lower order to dig the Lions out of a hole.

Match Details

Date
1st - 5th Mar 2020
Toss
New South Wales 2nd XI won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
North Dalton Park
Umpires
D R Close, D Taylor

england lions BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.R. Bracey c Liddiard b Sams 1
T. Kohler-Cadmore b Edwards 12
D.W. Lawrence c Liddiard b Sams 52
S.A. Northeast Not out 43
S.R. Hain c Liddiard b Edwards 11
T.B. Abell run out (Gibson) 0
B.A. Carse Not out 2
Extras 1w, 4b, 5
Total 48.0 Overs 126 - 5
Full Batting Card

new south wales BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M.W. Edwards 13 2 31 2
D.R. Sams 10 1 35 2
C. Stobo 13 1 43 0
O'Keefe 7 3 4 0
A.J. Nair 4 1 6 0
R.J. Gibson 1 0 3 0
Full Bowling Card

©2020 Sky UK