England Lions are on the back foot in their match against a New South Wales XI after closing day two on 126-5 and still 279 runs adrift.

New South Wales quickly lost Arjun Nair after resuming on 242-4 at Wollongong but Daniel Sams (80) and Nicholas Bertus (44) helped set up a declaration on 405-8.

Ollie Robinson, Amar Virdi and Dan Lawrence each finished with two wickets apiece for the Lions, who were then quickly in trouble in their reply.

Sams followed his half-century by dismissing James Bracey (1) and when fellow opener Tom Kohler-Cadmore departed for 12, the tourists were 23-2.

Lawrence (52), who has had a superb tour Down Under, helped the Lions recover, sharing a 66-run stand with Sam Northeast (43no), but three wickets before the close left New South Wales firmly in the ascendancy.

Lawrence was caught behind off Sams, Sam Hain was dismissed for 11 and captain Tom Abell was run out for a duck, leaving Northeast looking for support from the lower order to dig the Lions out of a hole.