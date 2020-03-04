England Lions appear to be heading for a draw after day three of their tour match against a New South Wales XI was curtailed by rain and bad light.

Only 26.2 overs were possible in Wollongong on Wednesday, which ended with the tourists 202-5 and still trailing by 203 in their first innings.

Hampshire batsman Sam Northeast (77no) and Durham bowler Brydon Carse (44no) extended their unbeaten partnership to 83 before bad light stopped play as the hosts failed to add a wicket.

The final day will start at 9.30am local time (10.30pm GMT).