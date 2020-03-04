Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 4 of 4
Badge

New South Wales

405-8 (129.5 ov)
23:00
Badge

England Lions

202-5

England Lions trail New South Wales 2nd XI by 203 runs with 5 wickets remaining

New South Wales vs England Lions

Rain hits England Lions' tour match against New South Wales XI

Sam Northeast is unbeaten on 77 for England Lions

England Lions appear to be heading for a draw after day three of their tour match against a New South Wales XI was curtailed by rain and bad light.

SCORECARD

Only 26.2 overs were possible in Wollongong on Wednesday, which ended with the tourists 202-5 and still trailing by 203 in their first innings.

Hampshire batsman Sam Northeast (77no) and Durham bowler Brydon Carse (44no) extended their unbeaten partnership to 83 before bad light stopped play as the hosts failed to add a wicket.

The final day will start at 9.30am local time (10.30pm GMT).

Match Details

Date
1st - 5th Mar 2020
Toss
New South Wales 2nd XI won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
North Dalton Park
Umpires
D R Close, D Taylor

england lions BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.R. Bracey c Liddiard b Sams 1
T. Kohler-Cadmore b Edwards 12
D.W. Lawrence c Liddiard b Sams 52
S.A. Northeast Not out 77
S.R. Hain c Liddiard b Edwards 11
T.B. Abell run out (Gibson) 0
B.A. Carse Not out 44
Extras 1w, 4b, 5
Total 74.2 Overs 202 - 5
Full Batting Card

new south wales BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M.W. Edwards 20 4 47 2
D.R. Sams 14 1 49 2
C. Stobo 18 2 66 0
O'Keefe 13 3 19 0
A.J. Nair 7.2 1 10 0
R.J. Gibson 1 0 3 0
J.J.S. Sangha 1 0 4 0
Full Bowling Card

©2020 Sky UK