Day 4 of 4
Badge

New South Wales

405-8
Result
Badge

England Lions

202-5

Match Drawn

New South Wales vs England Lions

England Lions draw with New South Wales XI after rain

Dan Lawrence was part of England Lions' unbeaten tour of Australia

England Lions' final match on their tour of Australia ended in a draw as rain ensured a stalemate with a New South Wales XI in Wollongong.

SCORECARD

Only 26.2 overs were possible on day three at North Dalton Park due to rain and bad light, and further downpours meant no play at all was possible the fourth and final day.

The Lions were 202-5 in reply to New South Wales' 405-8 declared, with Sam Northeast (77 not out) and Brydon Carse (44no) helping the tourists recover from 119-5.

The Lions ended their tour unbeaten from eight games across the white and red-ball formats.

The visitors won the three completed 50-over contests - a further two were rained off - while red-ball draws against a Cricket Australia XI and the New South Wales XI sandwiched a first-ever win over Australia A.

Match Details

Date
1st - 5th Mar 2020
Toss
New South Wales 2nd XI won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
North Dalton Park
Umpires
D R Close, D Taylor

england lions BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.R. Bracey c Liddiard b Sams 1
T. Kohler-Cadmore b Edwards 12
D.W. Lawrence c Liddiard b Sams 52
S.A. Northeast Not out 77
S.R. Hain c Liddiard b Edwards 11
T.B. Abell run out (Gibson) 0
B.A. Carse Not out 44
Extras 1w, 4b, 5
Total 74.2 Overs 202 - 5
Full Batting Card

new south wales BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M.W. Edwards 20 4 47 2
D.R. Sams 14 1 49 2
C. Stobo 18 2 66 0
O'Keefe 13 3 19 0
A.J. Nair 7.2 1 10 0
R.J. Gibson 1 0 3 0
J.J.S. Sangha 1 0 4 0
Full Bowling Card

