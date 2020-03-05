England Lions' final match on their tour of Australia ended in a draw as rain ensured a stalemate with a New South Wales XI in Wollongong.

Only 26.2 overs were possible on day three at North Dalton Park due to rain and bad light, and further downpours meant no play at all was possible the fourth and final day.

The Lions were 202-5 in reply to New South Wales' 405-8 declared, with Sam Northeast (77 not out) and Brydon Carse (44no) helping the tourists recover from 119-5.

The Lions ended their tour unbeaten from eight games across the white and red-ball formats.

The visitors won the three completed 50-over contests - a further two were rained off - while red-ball draws against a Cricket Australia XI and the New South Wales XI sandwiched a first-ever win over Australia A.