England Lions remain unbeaten on their tour of Australia after defeating a New South Wales XI by 52 runs in their final one-day match in Sydney.

Lewis Gregory's side beat a Cricket Australia XI twice last week before a further game against Cricket Australia and first fixture against New South Wales were wiped out entirely by rain.

The Lions posted 293-9 at Drummoyne Oval - Gregory top-scoring with a rapid 55 from 34 balls after his side had slipped from 202-3 to 227-7 once Warwickshire batsman Sam Hain fell for 39.

Will Jacks (48) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (37) had put on 89 for the first wicket, before Hain and Dan Lawrence (41) added 67 for the third.

Gregory then lifted England after the collapse with his four sixes and two fours helping the tourists plunder 56 from the final five overs.

New South Wales were in decent positions at 108-2 and 172-4 in the run chase, helped by skipper Ryan Gibson scoring 87, but the Lions bowlers battled back well, with spinner Mason Crane ending with 3-56.

Seamers Gregory, Richard Gleeson and Henry Brookes each picked up two wickets, with Gregory sealing victory when he dismissed Benjamin Manenti (22 off 21) who, along with fellow tailender, Nathan McAndrew (23 off 23) had smashed some late runs.

The Lions will now focus on red-ball cricket with three unofficial Test matches against Cricket Australia XI, Australia A and a New South Wales XI, with the opener against the Cricket Australia XI beginning in Hobart on February 14.