New Zealand vs Australia

New Zealand need 125 runs to win from 17.3 overs
Match Details
- Date
- 29th Jun 2019
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Lord's
- Umpires
- J S Wilson, R K Illingworth
- TV Umpire
- R A Kettleborough
- Match Referee
- R B Richardson
- Reserve Umpire
- M A Gough
new zealand BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|M.J. Guptill
|lbw Behrendorff
|20
|H.M. Nicholls
|c Carey b Behrendorff
|8
|K.S. Williamson
|c Carey b Starc
|40
|L.R.P.L. Taylor
|c Carey b Cummins
|30
|T.W.M. Latham
|Not out
|13
|C. de Grandhomme
|c Khawaja b Smith
|0
|J.D.S. Neesham
|Not out
|0
|Extras
|5w, 3lb
|8
|Total
|32.3 Overs
|119 - 5
australia BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|J.P. Behrendorff
|9
|0
|31
|2
|M A Starc
|5
|0
|18
|1
|P.J. Cummins
|6
|1
|14
|1
|Lyon
|5
|0
|14
|0
|Smith
|1.1
|0
|4
|1
|Finch
|1
|0
|7
|0
|M.P. Stoinis
|2
|0
|12
|0
|Maxwell
|3
|0
|15
|0