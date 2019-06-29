Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

New Zealand

119-5
In Play
Badge

Australia

243-9  (50.0 ov)

New Zealand need 125 runs to win from 17.3 overs

New Zealand vs Australia

NZ chasing 244 to beat Australia LIVE!

Updates from Lord's where New Zealand are chasing 244 to beat Australia and seal a spot in the World Cup semi-finals.

Match Details

Date
29th Jun 2019
Toss
Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Lord's
Umpires
J S Wilson, R K Illingworth
TV Umpire
R A Kettleborough
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
M A Gough

new zealand BATTING CARD

Batsman R
M.J. Guptill lbw Behrendorff 20
H.M. Nicholls c Carey b Behrendorff 8
K.S. Williamson c Carey b Starc 40
L.R.P.L. Taylor c Carey b Cummins 30
T.W.M. Latham Not out 13
C. de Grandhomme c Khawaja b Smith 0
J.D.S. Neesham Not out 0
Extras 5w, 3lb 8
Total 32.3 Overs 119 - 5
Full Batting Card

australia BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
J.P. Behrendorff 9 0 31 2
M A Starc 5 0 18 1
P.J. Cummins 6 1 14 1
Lyon 5 0 14 0
Smith 1.1 0 4 1
Finch 1 0 7 0
M.P. Stoinis 2 0 12 0
Maxwell 3 0 15 0
Full Bowling Card