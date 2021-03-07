Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

New Zealand

106-1

In Play
Badge

Australia

142-8  (20.0 ov)

New Zealand need 37 runs to win from 8.1 overs

New Zealand vs Australia

SUMMARY
New Zealand 1st 106-1 (11.5 ov)
Australia 1st 142-8 (20.0 ov)
New Zealand need 37 runs to win from 8.1 overs

New Zealand 1st Innings106-1

new zealand Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
D.P. Conway c Agar b Meredith 36 28 3 1 128.57
M.J. Guptill Not out 69 43 7 4 160.47
K.S. Williamson (c) Not out 0 0 0 0
Extras 1w, 1
Total 11.5 Overs, 1 wkts 106
To Bat: 
K.S. Williamson,
G.D. Phillips,
M.S. Chapman,
J.D.S. Neesham,
T.L. Seifert,
M.J. Santner,
T.G. Southee,
I.S. Sodhi
T.A. Boult

Fall of Wickets

  1. 106 Conway 11.5ov
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Australia Bowling
O M R W Econ
Agar 3 0 21 0 7.00
R.P. Meredith 2.5 0 26 1 9.18
J.A. Richardson 2 0 12 0 6.00
K.W. Richardson 2 0 16 0 8.00
A. Zampa 2 0 31 0 15.50

Australia 1st Innings142-8

australia Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
J.R. Philippe lbw Boult 2 8 0 0 25.00
A.J. Finch (c) c Santner b Sodhi 36 32 5 1 112.50
M.S. Wade c Guptill b Boult 44 29 3 2 151.72
G.J. Maxwell c Boult b Chapman 1 2 0 0 50.00
M.P. Stoinis c Guptill b Sodhi 26 26 2 1 100.00
A.C. Agar c Guptill b Sodhi 6 7 0 0 85.71
M.R. Marsh b Southee 10 9 0 1 111.11
J.A. Richardson c Phillips b Southee 4 6 0 0 66.67
K.W. Richardson Not out 2 2 0 0 100.00
Extras 1nb, 7w, 3lb 11
Total 20.0 Overs, 8 wkts 142
To Bat: 
A. Zampa,
R.P. Meredith

Fall of Wickets

  1. 8 Philippe 2.2ov
  2. 74 Finch 9.6ov
  3. 77 Maxwell 10.5ov
  4. 103 Wade 14.2ov
  5. 122 Stoinis 17.1ov
  6. 122 Agar 17.2ov
  7. 139 Marsh 19.2ov
  8. 142 Richardson 19.6ov
  9. 9
  10. 10
New Zealand Bowling
O M R W Econ
Southee 4 0 38 2 9.50
M.J. Santner 4 0 21 0 5.25
Boult 4 0 26 2 6.50
M.S. Chapman 2 0 9 1 4.50
I.S. Sodhi 4 0 24 3 6.00
G.D. Phillips 2 0 21 0 10.50

Match Details

Date
6th - 7th Mar 2021
Toss
Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Westpac Stadium, Wellington
Umpires
C B Gaffaney, W R Knights
TV Umpire
S B Haig
Match Referee
J J Crowe
Reserve Umpire
C M Brown

Live Commentary

Last Updated: March 7, 2021 1:38am

  • 11.5

    OUT! Caught. Riley Meredith to Devon Conway. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep point, caught by Agar.

  •  

    11.4

    Riley Meredith to Martin Guptill. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Philippe.

  •  

    11.3

    FOUR! Riley Meredith to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    11.2

    Riley Meredith to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Agar.

  •  

    11.1

    Riley Meredith to Martin Guptill. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Wade.

  •  

    10.6

    Ashton Agar to Martin Guptill. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Late Cut, to second slip for 1 run, dropped catch by Wade, fielded by Richardson.

  •  

    10.5

    Ashton Agar to Devon Conway. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump on the front foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Philippe.

  •  

    10.4

    Ashton Agar to Devon Conway. Quicker length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Finch.

  •  

    10.3

    Ashton Agar to Devon Conway. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Marsh.

  •  

    10.2

    Ashton Agar to Martin Guptill. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Marsh.

  •  

    10.1

    APPEAL! Ashton Agar to Martin Guptill. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, hit pad back to bowler for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    9.6

    Jhye Richardson to Devon Conway. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Richardson.

  •  

    9.5

    Jhye Richardson to Martin Guptill. Full toss, to leg on the front foot working, in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.

  •  

    9.4

    FOUR! Jhye Richardson to Martin Guptill. Slower ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    9.4

    APPEAL! Jhye Richardson to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Wade, appeal made for Caught.

  •  

    9.3

    Jhye Richardson to Devon Conway. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Meredith.

  •  

    9.2

    Jhye Richardson to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Agar.

  •  

    9.1

    Jhye Richardson to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, inside edge to short leg for 1 run.

  •  

    8.6

    SIX! Adam Zampa to Martin Guptill. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    8.5

    SIX! Adam Zampa to Martin Guptill. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    8.4

    Adam Zampa to Martin Guptill. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Philippe.

  •  

    8.3

    FOUR! Adam Zampa to Martin Guptill. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    8.2

    SIX! Adam Zampa to Martin Guptill. Googly length ball, to leg on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Out of the park! Guptill seems to be in the right touch.

  •  

    8.1

    Adam Zampa to Devon Conway. Googly length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Agar.

  •  

    7.6

    Kane Richardson to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to point for 1 run, fielded by Philippe.

  •  

    7.5

    Kane Richardson to Martin Guptill. Half volley, to leg on the back foot flick, well timed to mid wicket for 1 run, run save by Zampa.

  •  

    7.4

    Kane Richardson to Devon Conway. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Late Cut, well timed to third man for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.

  •  

    7.3

    Kane Richardson to Martin Guptill. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.

  •  

    7.2

    Kane Richardson to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Richardson.

  •  

    7.1

    Kane Richardson to Devon Conway. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to third man for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.

  •  

    6.6

    Adam Zampa to Martin Guptill. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Richardson.

  •  

    6.5

    FOUR! Adam Zampa to Martin Guptill. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    6.4

    Adam Zampa to Martin Guptill. Slider yorker, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Wade.

  •  

    6.3

    Adam Zampa to Martin Guptill. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    6.2

    FOUR! Adam Zampa to Martin Guptill. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    6.1

    Adam Zampa to Martin Guptill. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    5.6

    Riley Meredith to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot Fended, top edge in the air uncontrolled to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.

  •  

    5.5

    Riley Meredith to Martin Guptill. Bouncer, outside off stump backing away cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Wade.

  •  

    5.4

    Riley Meredith to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.

  •  

    5.3

    Riley Meredith to Devon Conway. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, run save by Marsh. 50 up for New Zealand. That brings up 50 partnership between Martin Guptill and Devon Conway.

  •  

    5.2

    SIX! Riley Meredith to Devon Conway. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    5.1

    FOUR! Riley Meredith to Devon Conway. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    4.6

    Kane Richardson to Martin Guptill. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    4.5

    FOUR! Kane Richardson to Martin Guptill. Half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.

  •  

    4.4

    Kane Richardson to Devon Conway. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, mis-fielded by Stoinis, fielded by Maxwell. Glorious drive from Guptill. He timed it well.

  •  

    4.3

    FOUR! Kane Richardson to Devon Conway. Bouncer, down leg side on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    4.2

    Kane Richardson to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Marsh.

  •  

    4.1

    Kane Richardson to Devon Conway. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.

  •  

    3.6

    Jhye Richardson to Devon Conway. Back of a length, down leg side down the track pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.

  •  

    3.5

    Jhye Richardson to Devon Conway. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.

  •  

    3.4

    Jhye Richardson to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Philippe.

  •  

    3.3

    Jhye Richardson to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, Spliced back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    3.2

    Jhye Richardson to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Finch.

  •  

    3.1

    Jhye Richardson to Devon Conway. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Philippe.

  •  

    2.6

    SIX! Ashton Agar to Martin Guptill. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    2.5

    Ashton Agar to Devon Conway. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.

  •  

    2.4

    Ashton Agar to Devon Conway. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Wade.

  •  

    2.3

    FOUR! Ashton Agar to Devon Conway. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    2.2

    Ashton Agar to Martin Guptill. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Marsh.

  •  

    2.1

    Ashton Agar to Devon Conway. Stock ball back of a length, down leg side on the front foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.

Full Commentary