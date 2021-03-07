Cricket Match
New Zealand
106-1
Australia
142-8 (20.0 ov)
New Zealand vs Australia
|New Zealand 1st
|106-1 (11.5 ov)
|Australia 1st
|142-8 (20.0 ov)
|New Zealand need 37 runs to win from 8.1 overs
New Zealand 1st Innings106-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.P. Conway
|c Agar b Meredith
|36
|28
|3
|1
|128.57
|M.J. Guptill
|Not out
|69
|43
|7
|4
|160.47
|K.S. Williamson (c)
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|1w,
|1
|Total
|11.5 Overs, 1 wkts
|106
Fall of Wickets
- 106 Conway 11.5ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Agar
|3
|0
|21
|0
|7.00
|R.P. Meredith
|2.5
|0
|26
|1
|9.18
|J.A. Richardson
|2
|0
|12
|0
|6.00
|K.W. Richardson
|2
|0
|16
|0
|8.00
|A. Zampa
|2
|0
|31
|0
|15.50
Australia 1st Innings142-8
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.R. Philippe
|lbw Boult
|2
|8
|0
|0
|25.00
|A.J. Finch (c)
|c Santner b Sodhi
|36
|32
|5
|1
|112.50
|M.S. Wade
|c Guptill b Boult
|44
|29
|3
|2
|151.72
|G.J. Maxwell
|c Boult b Chapman
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|M.P. Stoinis
|c Guptill b Sodhi
|26
|26
|2
|1
|100.00
|A.C. Agar
|c Guptill b Sodhi
|6
|7
|0
|0
|85.71
|M.R. Marsh
|b Southee
|10
|9
|0
|1
|111.11
|J.A. Richardson
|c Phillips b Southee
|4
|6
|0
|0
|66.67
|K.W. Richardson
|Not out
|2
|2
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|1nb, 7w, 3lb
|11
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 8 wkts
|142
- To Bat:
- A. Zampa,
- R.P. Meredith
Fall of Wickets
- 8 Philippe 2.2ov
- 74 Finch 9.6ov
- 77 Maxwell 10.5ov
- 103 Wade 14.2ov
- 122 Stoinis 17.1ov
- 122 Agar 17.2ov
- 139 Marsh 19.2ov
- 142 Richardson 19.6ov
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Southee
|4
|0
|38
|2
|9.50
|M.J. Santner
|4
|0
|21
|0
|5.25
|Boult
|4
|0
|26
|2
|6.50
|M.S. Chapman
|2
|0
|9
|1
|4.50
|I.S. Sodhi
|4
|0
|24
|3
|6.00
|G.D. Phillips
|2
|0
|21
|0
|10.50
Match Details
- Date
- 6th - 7th Mar 2021
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Westpac Stadium, Wellington
- Umpires
- C B Gaffaney, W R Knights
- TV Umpire
- S B Haig
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- C M Brown
Live Commentary
-
11.5
OUT! Caught. Riley Meredith to Devon Conway. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep point, caught by Agar.
-
11.4
Riley Meredith to Martin Guptill. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Philippe.
-
11.3
FOUR! Riley Meredith to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
11.2
Riley Meredith to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Agar.
-
11.1
Riley Meredith to Martin Guptill. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Wade.
-
10.6
Ashton Agar to Martin Guptill. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Late Cut, to second slip for 1 run, dropped catch by Wade, fielded by Richardson.
-
10.5
Ashton Agar to Devon Conway. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump on the front foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Philippe.
-
10.4
Ashton Agar to Devon Conway. Quicker length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
10.3
Ashton Agar to Devon Conway. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
10.2
Ashton Agar to Martin Guptill. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Marsh.
-
10.1
APPEAL! Ashton Agar to Martin Guptill. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, hit pad back to bowler for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
9.6
Jhye Richardson to Devon Conway. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Richardson.
-
9.5
Jhye Richardson to Martin Guptill. Full toss, to leg on the front foot working, in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
9.4
FOUR! Jhye Richardson to Martin Guptill. Slower ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
9.4
APPEAL! Jhye Richardson to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Wade, appeal made for Caught.
-
9.3
Jhye Richardson to Devon Conway. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Meredith.
-
9.2
Jhye Richardson to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Agar.
-
9.1
Jhye Richardson to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, inside edge to short leg for 1 run.
-
8.6
SIX! Adam Zampa to Martin Guptill. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
8.5
SIX! Adam Zampa to Martin Guptill. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
8.4
Adam Zampa to Martin Guptill. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Philippe.
-
8.3
FOUR! Adam Zampa to Martin Guptill. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
8.2
SIX! Adam Zampa to Martin Guptill. Googly length ball, to leg on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Out of the park! Guptill seems to be in the right touch.
-
8.1
Adam Zampa to Devon Conway. Googly length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Agar.
-
7.6
Kane Richardson to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to point for 1 run, fielded by Philippe.
-
7.5
Kane Richardson to Martin Guptill. Half volley, to leg on the back foot flick, well timed to mid wicket for 1 run, run save by Zampa.
-
7.4
Kane Richardson to Devon Conway. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Late Cut, well timed to third man for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
7.3
Kane Richardson to Martin Guptill. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
7.2
Kane Richardson to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Richardson.
-
7.1
Kane Richardson to Devon Conway. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to third man for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
6.6
Adam Zampa to Martin Guptill. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Richardson.
-
6.5
FOUR! Adam Zampa to Martin Guptill. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
6.4
Adam Zampa to Martin Guptill. Slider yorker, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Wade.
-
6.3
Adam Zampa to Martin Guptill. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
6.2
FOUR! Adam Zampa to Martin Guptill. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs.
-
6.1
Adam Zampa to Martin Guptill. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
5.6
Riley Meredith to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot Fended, top edge in the air uncontrolled to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
5.5
Riley Meredith to Martin Guptill. Bouncer, outside off stump backing away cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Wade.
-
5.4
Riley Meredith to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
5.3
Riley Meredith to Devon Conway. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, run save by Marsh. 50 up for New Zealand. That brings up 50 partnership between Martin Guptill and Devon Conway.
-
5.2
SIX! Riley Meredith to Devon Conway. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
5.1
FOUR! Riley Meredith to Devon Conway. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
4.6
Kane Richardson to Martin Guptill. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
4.5
FOUR! Kane Richardson to Martin Guptill. Half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.
-
4.4
Kane Richardson to Devon Conway. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, mis-fielded by Stoinis, fielded by Maxwell. Glorious drive from Guptill. He timed it well.
-
4.3
FOUR! Kane Richardson to Devon Conway. Bouncer, down leg side on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.
-
4.2
Kane Richardson to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Marsh.
-
4.1
Kane Richardson to Devon Conway. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
3.6
Jhye Richardson to Devon Conway. Back of a length, down leg side down the track pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
3.5
Jhye Richardson to Devon Conway. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
3.4
Jhye Richardson to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Philippe.
-
3.3
Jhye Richardson to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, Spliced back to bowler for no runs.
-
3.2
Jhye Richardson to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
3.1
Jhye Richardson to Devon Conway. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Philippe.
-
2.6
SIX! Ashton Agar to Martin Guptill. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
2.5
Ashton Agar to Devon Conway. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
2.4
Ashton Agar to Devon Conway. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Wade.
-
2.3
FOUR! Ashton Agar to Devon Conway. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
2.2
Ashton Agar to Martin Guptill. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Marsh.
-
2.1
Ashton Agar to Devon Conway. Stock ball back of a length, down leg side on the front foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.